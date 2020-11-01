Remember republican prisoners this December

We are already near the traditional month for remembering republican political prisoners. The following is an up to date list of prisoners as maintained by the Irish Republican Prisoner News Facebook page, with addresses of the prisons for sending cards and good wishes.

 

Shelton Abbey Prison, Arklow, Co. Wicklow, Ireland
- Colin Casey

Castlerea Prison, Harristown, Caslerea, Roscommon, Ireland
- Eugene Kelly
- Dean Evans

Portlaoise Gaol, Dublin Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois, Ireland

C1
- Daniel Hegarty

C4
- Seán Connolly

E1
- Dónal Billings
- Sharif Kelly
- Jonathan Hawthorn
- Michael McDermott

E2
- Garret Mulley
- Ryan Glennon
- Joe Cassidy

E3 & E4
- Philip Barney McKevitt
- Patrick Brennan
- Stephen Hendrick
- Edward McGrath
- Connor Hughes
- Darren Fox
- Joe Walsh
- Kevin Braney
- Ciaran Maguire
- Robert Day
- Kevin Hannaway
- Seán Hannaway
- David Nooney
- Conor Metcalfe
- Damien Metcalfe
- John Brock
- Máirtín Manning
- John Roche
- Declan McDermott

Dóchas Centre, N Circular Rd, Inns Quay, Dublin, Ireland
- Eva Shannon

Hydebank, Fern One, Hydebank Wood, Hospital Road, Belfast BT8 8NA, Ireland
- Mandy Duffy
- Sharon Jordan
- Christine Connor

Magahaberry Prison, Old Road, Ballinderry, Upper Lisburn, BT28 2PT, Ireland

Roe 4
- Brendan McConville
- Seán McVeigh
- Luke O’Neill
- Peter Granaghan
- Gerard Lagan
- Paul Campbell
- Christie Robinson
- Ciarán (Zach) Smyth
- Seán Farrell
- Shea Reynolds
- Paddy McDaid
- Joe Barr
- Gary “Musky” Hayden
- Kevin Barry Murphy
- Damien “DD” McLaughlin
- Davy Jordan
- Issam Hajjawi
- Ciarán McLaughlin

Davis House
- Darren Gleeson

Quoile House
- Barry Petticrew

Erne House
- John Paul Wootton

No wing stated
- John Downey

