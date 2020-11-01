Remember republican prisoners this December

We are already near the traditional month for remembering republican political prisoners. The following is an up to date list of prisoners as maintained by the Irish Republican Prisoner News Facebook page, with addresses of the prisons for sending cards and good wishes.
- Colin Casey
Castlerea Prison, Harristown, Caslerea, Roscommon, Ireland
- Eugene Kelly
- Dean Evans
Portlaoise Gaol, Dublin Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois, Ireland
C1
- Daniel Hegarty
C4
- Seán Connolly
E1
- Dónal Billings
- Sharif Kelly
- Jonathan Hawthorn
- Michael McDermott
E2
- Garret Mulley
- Ryan Glennon
- Joe Cassidy
E3 & E4
- Philip Barney McKevitt
- Patrick Brennan
- Stephen Hendrick
- Edward McGrath
- Connor Hughes
- Darren Fox
- Joe Walsh
- Kevin Braney
- Ciaran Maguire
- Robert Day
- Kevin Hannaway
- Seán Hannaway
- David Nooney
- Conor Metcalfe
- Damien Metcalfe
- John Brock
- Máirtín Manning
- John Roche
- Declan McDermott
Dóchas Centre, N Circular Rd, Inns Quay, Dublin, Ireland
- Eva Shannon
Hydebank, Fern One, Hydebank Wood, Hospital Road, Belfast BT8 8NA, Ireland
- Mandy Duffy
- Sharon Jordan
- Christine Connor
Magahaberry Prison, Old Road, Ballinderry, Upper Lisburn, BT28 2PT, Ireland
Roe 4
- Brendan McConville
- Seán McVeigh
- Luke O’Neill
- Peter Granaghan
- Gerard Lagan
- Paul Campbell
- Christie Robinson
- Ciarán (Zach) Smyth
- Seán Farrell
- Shea Reynolds
- Paddy McDaid
- Joe Barr
- Gary “Musky” Hayden
- Kevin Barry Murphy
- Damien “DD” McLaughlin
- Davy Jordan
- Issam Hajjawi
- Ciarán McLaughlin
Davis House
- Darren Gleeson
Quoile House
- Barry Petticrew
Erne House
- John Paul Wootton
No wing stated
- John Downey