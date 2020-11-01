MI5’s sinister tools: money and intimidation

Envelopes of cash have been sent to a County Fermanagh home in an effort to recruit a member of Republican Sinn Féin, one of several attempts to infiltrate the party.

Gabriel Meehan received two cash amounts at his address in Irvinestown this month. They arrived in plain envelopes with his name printed on them.

The use of ‘free’ cash is a typical strategy used by British military intelligence, MI5, to coerce republicans into turning informer and is often directed against the most vulnerable of citizens.

Mr Meehan was approached by two men as he walked from a shop in his home village in May. He was asked about prominent republicans in the area, included former prisoners. Then on two separate occasions earlier this month, cash was pushed through his letterbox.

He understands MI5 is behind it and has said he now feels intimidated.

In another incident, another Fermanagh based member, Dom Ó Donnchaidh, said his neighbour discovered two men acting suspiciously outside his home in the village of Garrison earlier this month.

The middle-aged man was arrested and questioned about photographs of Continuity IRA activity in the area weeks earlier. He also said he was approached by two men and a woman while out with his young son in Enniskillen earlier this year.

When challenged, one of the men openly admitted they were “Crown Forces” and also started asking about well-known republicans in the area.

Mr Ó Donnchaidh has said since then he has been subjected to regular stop and search operations and revealed that his 25-year-old son has been forced to move across the border to Monaghan as a result.

Paul Pierce of KRW Law said the approaches could put those targeted and their family members at risk, and said he would be writing to the justice minister and the PSNI chief.

A spokesman for RSF said there has been a “notable increase in approaches” to party members and urged those targeted to immediately contact them or their own lawyer.