US Action Alert: Stop plans for a hard border

This weeks marks the 40th anniversary of the start of the 1980 hunger strike in the H-Blocks of Long Kesh, as well as the centenary of the death on hunger strike of Terence MacSwiney, the Sinn Féin Lord Mayor of Cork.

It is also an important week for the Irish cause in 2020. That is because it is now widely believed that the British government has delayed key Brexit negotiations until after the US Presidential election.

It has done this in the hopes of lobbying a new US administration into supporting no-deal Brexit plans which would include a remilitarised hard border through Ireland.

This could be disastrous to hopes for Irish peace and unity and clearly violate the Good Friday peace agreement.

We are campaigning to stop a hard border, and particularly now appeal to our friends and supporters in the US to help.

We ask you to contact your representatives and ask them to support unity and justice in Ireland by opposing Boris Johnson’s dangerous agenda.

They can do this by opposing any US-UK trade deal in the event of any Brexit that runs contrary to the Good Friday Agreement.

Please encourage them to join the Congressional Friends of Ireland and support plans for peaceful Irish reunification.

You can also help others to become better informed about Ireland by passing on this message and encouraging them to sign up with Irish Republican News.

By staying informed and acting together, we can overcome British efforts to reinforce the sectarian partition of our country and build support for a united Ireland.

Thank you for your support.