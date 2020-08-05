Beirut emergency appeal

I have been asked by friends in Lebanon to highlight the following appeal.

Civic society leaders in Beirut are calling for aid in the aftermath of the hugely destructive explosion in Beirut on August 4.

Those in a ‘position to help, can alleviate the suffering of those in a position of need’.

This humanitarian crisis is only beginning.

People and companies are being asked to support ‘Amel’ a French registered NGO which has been operating in Lebanon since 1979.

‘AMEL is a well-recognized NGO internationally, notably through its membership in the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and in the Humanitarian Accountability Partnership’

‘Lebanon is a country that is going through a severe economic crisis that has grown poverty limits to reach nearly 60% of the population, a country that is witnessing record unemployment rates with over one million jobs lost so far and estimated to exceed 50% of the population by the end of 2020, a country that is seeing a devaluation of the local currency, and that is struggling with limited availability of medical equipment and supplies to respond to COVID-19: Lebanon needs Help!“ We might die from hunger before dying from corona” a mother of 4 children in the South of Lebanon is stating. “We have food for today, but we are not sure if we will survive or have a shelter tomorrow” she continues.

In the aftermath of the quarantine measures, Amel Association on the frontline in health support especially to the most vulnerable; is also working on emergency response to provide food, response to evicted families due to inability to pay rent, health response and all other measures to preserve the dignity of the most vulnerable

Lebanon is paralyzed in the face of COVID-19 pandemic and the socio-economic situation and needs help’

To date 100 are believed dead with more still missing .5000 injured and up to 300,000 in need of refuge due to the devastating destruction of homes, business and infrastructure.

Here is their statement

My very dear friend, thanks for your solidarity. Amel has launched an international solidarity appeal to provide emergency assistance through distribution of food parcels, provision of protective equipment, provision of drugs and medical supplies, provision of emergency health and protection services with the mobile units, support to cleaning and rehabilitation. We have 2 links enabling online donation included in the below appeal.

(Updated 05.08.2020)

‘Yesterday, Tuesday, August 4, explosions destroyed the port of Beirut and several districts of the capital of Lebanon. The human toll of this disaster is tens of deaths, thousands of wounded as well as many missing and displaced. The material damage is enormous and hundreds of thousands of households are affected, finding themselves homeless, food insecure, and destitute – this calls for national mobilization. This disaster that has struck Beirut affects us all gravely, as for months, Lebanon has been facing multiple crises – COVID-19, severe economic downturn and growing humanitarian needs.

Teams from the 25 health and social centres and 9 mobile units of Amel Association International (Amel) are continuing to assess the needs resulting from the disaster, and are implementing an emergency response in the field. Our NGO, non-sectarian and present in Lebanon since 1979, invites all individuals, partners and friends of the association, to contribute to its call for donations.

Locally, we have launched an appeal for donations (food, clothing, etc.) available online: https://bit.ly/2DmwuCt

Internationally, we are calling for donations that will allow us to meet urgent needs including:

– Food;

– Protective equipment and medicines;

– Health support;

– Rehabilitation of the affected areas.

We have a duty of solidarity and humanity with Lebanon!

Join our 800 workers and volunteers to help Lebanon and its people!

For any questions, contact us by email (info@amel.org) or by phone (00 961 1 317 293).

Donations by drug companies, hospital suppliers and personal protection equipment producers are desperately needed.

Individuals can donate money via the links below to aid the relief efforts.

Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-fund-for-lebanon in English and the currency is dollars.

Or here in French with donations in euros:

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/amel%20france/collectes/ solidarite-avec-le-liban

Companies are asked to email at https://amel.org/contact/ to arrange collection of donated supplies.