‘NEW IRA’ VOWS TO CONTINUE STRUGGLE

In an Easter statement, the New IRA has said it remains committed to bringing the British government’s undemocratic rule in occupied Ireland to an end. It dismissed the idea of a border poll in the aftermath of Brexit, and warned the British establishment listens only to “physical force”.

The statement appeared on posters in Derry at the weekend, signed T O’Neill.

It said “responsibility for the ongoing conflict rests firmly on the shoulders of the British government”.

“While the British occupation persists particularly through those who implement its policies via Stormont, the Irish people are denied their right to national self determination and sovereignty,” it said.

“Faced with this reality we remain committed to bringing the British government’s undemocratic rule of the occupied part of our country to an end.”

The organisation also said that once the coronavirus health crisis has passed, Britain’s “difficulties” around Brexit will resurface once more.

It stated its belief that any move by nationalists towards a referendum on Irish unity will fail.

“While we face an unprecedented health crisis, it won’t be long until Brexit and its continuing difficulties for Britain re-emerges,” it said.

“This has reinvigorated the topic of a reunified Ireland.

“Revisionist agendas and former republicans turned British politicos endorsing a border poll will not force the hand of the British establishment.

“They listen to one thing and one thing only - physical force.”

The breakaway armed group also said it had the ability to continue to strike against the British presence.

“Despite an increased crown force presence and a restocked war chest, we have demonstrated again and again that we retain the capacity and resources to continue to strike against those maintaining British occupation.

“Everyone should be assured that we are united, we are strong and we remain steadfast in our determination to achieve our objectives.”

The group added that its objectives remain “the reunification of our country and the establishment of a 32 county socialist republic.”