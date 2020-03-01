In solidarity on our national day

But it doesn’t feel like that when so many of us are concerned for the well-being of ourselves and our families.

In the spirit of the fighting Irish, we must have confidence that we will fight back against the coronavirus, as we have overcome adversity before.

People and communities are already coming together to look out for each other.

In that spirit we want to wish you, very sincerely, all the blessings and the very best of good luck on this St Patrick’s Day.

From all of us here at Irish Republican News and the Republican Bookshop,

Sláinte Mhaith! Good Health!