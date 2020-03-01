Easter commemorations cancelled

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said that her party’s planned Easter commemorations have been cancelled in their entirety due to the deterioration of the coronavirus situation.

“Our first priority must be the health of workers and the wider community,” she said.

Although some of the party’s functions are continuing, its Easter Commemorations are cancelled. Ms McDonald urged all other Easter commemorations be cancelled “and other arrangements be put in place to honour our Patriot Dead.”

Saoradh said that after a collective grassroots discussion amongst its membership, an “overwhelming” decision was taken to cancel its National Easter Commemoration in the interest of the public.

“In light of this decision, local areas will continue to remember our patriot dead in a befitting Republican manner,” they said.

“Saoradh’s view of honouring those who gave their lives for Ireland remains steadfast despite this difficult time and we endeavour to return next year with a large National Easter Commemoration.”

Republican Sinn Féin said that it would be laying wreaths at the usual graves and memorials around the country, but the commemorations are expected to be in line with current health requirements.

“The Republican Movement with its constituent branches will always hold the welfare of our people to be our main concern and though we will not fail to honour our fallen dead this Easter we will do so taking into account the unprecedented circumstances we find ourselves in,” they said.