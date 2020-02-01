SF in clear lead as counting suspended overnight

Sinn Féin has heaped on more election success tonight, electing two TDs on the first count in both Donegal and Louth, and also looking highly likely to win two seats in Cavan-Monaghan, and continuing to top polls across the state.

In contrast, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had to wait until the fifth count in Dublin West while Fianna Fail leader Michel Martin had to wait for the sixth count to be elected in Cork.

Solidarity-People Before Profit look set to have a disappointing election and possibly lose a second outgoing TD after Ruth Coppinger was eliminated in Dublin West. Labour has failed to reelect its former leader Joan Burton in another disastrous election for the former coalition partners.

It was a reasonably successful first general election for new republican party Aontú, whose leader Peadar Ó Tóibín held his seat in Meath West.

There was a rare miss for Sinn Féin in Galway East, when college student Louis O’Hare was just 124 votes short of an incredible breakthrough seat - but other low-profile candidates have continued to win unlikely seats across the state, often topping the poll.

As the main conservative parties continued to count the cost of their dire performance. Taoiseach Simon Coveney surprisingly appeared to rule out all other options other than a straight coalition with Fianna Fáil. Coveney sounded very negative regarding a potential future partnership with Sinn Féin

“I’ve said many times that I just don’t believe that the policy platform that Sinn Féin are outlining and the approach and the policies that Fine Gael have committed to are compatible,” he said.

“I don’t think that government would work. I think the Taoiseach has described it as a marriage that will be forced rather than one that will work. I think we have responsibility to follow through on the commitments that we made during this campaign and we’ll do that.”

It narrows the potential options for all parties, which now look increasingly unlikely to involve Fine Gael.

Sinn Féin’s Gerry Adams said he was disappointed that Mr Coveney said he won’t talk to Sinn Féin.

“Obviously a misguided effort to wrong foot Fianna Fáil. But I thought he was better than that. Incompatible policies fair enough. But has he learned nothing from the DUP? [Are] Sinn Féin voters lesser voters?”

Asked again about the prospect of coalition government with Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin played down the idea, blaming Sinn Féin disinterest.

“I think people are jumping the gun in terms of interpreting what I said today, as I said one doesn’t change one’s policies and principles overnight,” he said.

“In the cold light of day, tomorrow and the day after, we will assess where we are, because I am not taking anything for granted because I know that some people are saying we could be anything from 40 to 46 [seats].”

Asked would he take a call from Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Mr Martin said: “I think Sinn Féin have already made it clear they don’t want to talk to Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael, I think all their statements are consistent all day long saying the last thing they want in government is Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael, so that’s their decision.”

Counting is expected to last at least until late Monday to fill 159 Seats. The following are the official results at 2am on Monday:

SF 24.5% (29 Seats)

FG 20.9% (14 Seats)

FF 22.2% (14 Seats)

Ind 15.4% (7 Seats)

GP 7.1% (4 Seats)

S-PBP 2.6% (2 Seats)

Lab 4.4% (1 Seat)

SD 2.9% (1 Seat)

Aontú 1.9% (1 Seat)



CONSTITUENCY RESULTS

Carlow Kilkenny: 5 Seats

Quota: 12,274

Turnout: 64.9%



Kathleen Function (SF) 17,493 (Elected Count 1)

John McGuinness (FF) 10558 (Elected Count 6)

Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor (FF) 9351

Bobby Aylward (FF) 7550

John Paul Phelan (FG) 6396

Pat Deering (FG) 5929

Malcolm Noonan (GP) 4942

Patrick O’Neill (FG) 3674 (Eliminated Count 5)

Alan Hayes (Ind) 2347 (Eliminated Count 4)

Denis Hynes (Lab) 2208 (Eliminated Count 3)

Adrienne Wallace (S-PBP) 1558

Helena Byrne (Ren) 992 (Eliminated Count 2)

Melissa O’Neill (IFP) 431 (Eliminated Count 1)

Angela Ray (Ind) 214 (Eliminated Count 1)



Cavan Monaghan: 5 Seats

Quota: 12,031

Turnout: 66.1%



Pauline Tully (SF) 10166Brendan Smith (FF) 7354Niamh Smyth (FF) 5745TP O'Reilly (FG) 5124Robbie Gallagher (FF) 5062Sarah O'Reilly (Aon) 3840Tate Donnelly (GP) 2501Sandra McIntyre (FG) 1301Liam Van der Spek (Lab) 983Emmett Smith (S-PBP) 830Joseph Duffy (Ind) 159



Clare: 4 Seats

Quota: 11,900

Turnout: 65.9%



Violet-Anne Wynne (SF) 8987

Cathal Crowe (FF) 8355

Timmy Dooley (FF) 7763

Michael McNamara (Ind) 7332

Joe Carey (FG) 5684

Róisín Garvey (GP) 5624

Pat Breen (FG) 5406

Rita McInerney (FF) 4136

Martin Conway (FG) 2285

Joseph Woulfe (Ind) 1218

Theresa O’Donohue (S-PBP) 1196 (Eliminated Count 4)

Michael Leahy (IFP) 704 (Eliminated Count 3)

David Barrett (Ind) 400 (Eliminated Count 2)

Trudy Ann Leyden (Ind) 218 (Eliminated Count 2)

Conor O’Brien (Ren) 187 (Eliminated Count 1)





Cork East: 4 Seats

Quota: 10,909

Turnout: 61.1%



Pat Buckley (SF) 12,587 (Elected Count 1)

Kevin O’Keeffe (FF) 7414

James O’Connor (FF) 7026 (Elected Count 8)

Sean Sherlock (Lab) 6610 (Elected Count 8)

David Stanton (FG) 6143 (Elected Count 8)

Pa O’Driscoll (FG) 4554 (Eliminated Count 6)

Mary Linehan Foley (Ind) 3903 (Eliminated Count 7)

Liam Quaide (GP) 3749 (Eliminated Count 5)

Conor Hannon (Aon) 1337 (Eliminated Count 4)

Frank Shinnick (IFP) 455 (Eliminated Count 3)

Thomas Kiely (Ind) 435 (Eliminated Count 3)

Shane O’Grady (Ind) 267 (Eliminated Count 2)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 64 (Eliminated Count 2)





Cork North-Central: 4 Seats

Quota: 10,356

Turnout: 59.7%



Thomas Gould (SF) 13,811 (Elected Count 1)

Pádraig O’Sullivan (FF) 8158

Colm Burke (FG) 6646

Kenneth O’Flynn (Ind) 3994

Mick Barry S 3703

Tony Fitzgerald (FF) 3338

Oliver Moran (GP) 3205

John Maher (Lab) 2561

Finian Toomey (Aon) 1325

Sandra Murphy (FF) 1218

Lorraine O’Neill (FG) 1156

Sinéad Halpin (SD) 1121

Ger Keohane (Ind) 694 (Eliminated Count 5)

Timothy J Hogan (Ind) 257

Diarmaid Ó Cadhla (Ind) 230 (Eliminated Count 3)

James Coughlan (WP) 180 (Eliminated Count 4)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 137 (Eliminated Count 2)

Stephen James O’Donovan (Ind) 44 (Eliminated Count 2)





Cork North-West: 3 Seats (complete)

Quota: 11593

Turnout: 65.4%



Aindrias Moynihan (FF) 9628 (Elected Count 5)

Michael Moynihan (FF) 8651 (Elected Count 5)

Michael Creed (FG) 8338 (Elected Count 5)

John Paul O’Shea (FG) 7065 (Eliminated Count 4)

Becky Kealy (Aon) 3877 (Eliminated Count 3)

Ciaran McCarthy (SD) 3845

Colette Finn (GP) 3495 (Eliminated Count 2)

Tara Nic Domhnaill (IFP) 956 (Eliminated Count 1)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 515 (Eliminated Count 1)





Cork South-Central: 4 Seats (complete)

Quota: 11429

Turnout:63.2 %



Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (SF) 14057 (Elected Count 1)

Micheál Martin (FF) 11023 (Elected Count 6)

Simon Coveney (FG) 9327 (Elected Count 8)

Michael McGrath (FF) 9236 (Elected Count 8)

Lorna Bogue (GP) 5379

Jerry Buttimer (FG) 2828 (Eliminated Count 7)

Anna Daly (Aon) 1350 (Eliminated Count 6)

Ciara Kennedy (Lab) 1263 (Eliminated Count 5)

Patricia O’Dwyer (SD) 1077 (Eliminated Count 4)

Bobby Murray Walsh (S-PBP) 764 (Eliminated Count 7)

Paudie Dineen (Ind) 429 (Eliminated Count 3)

William O’Brien (Ind) 202 (Eliminated Count 2)

John Donohoe (Ind) 103 (Eliminated Count 2)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 102 (Eliminated Count 2)





Cork South-West: 3 Seats

Quota: 11,085

Turnout: 64.6%



Michael Collins (Ind) 11,712 (Elected Count 1)

Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) 6262

Tim Lombard (FG) 5865

Paul Hayes (SF) 4777

Holly Cairns (SD) 4696

Margaret Murphy O’Mahony (FF) 4077

Karen Coakley (FG) 2526 (Eliminated Count 5)

Alan Coleman (Ind) 1801 (Eliminated Count 4)

Bernadette Connelly (GP) 1647 (Eliminated Count 3)

Mairéad Ruane (Aon) 515 (Eliminated Count 2)

Kevin O’Connor (S-PBP) 427 (Eliminated Count 2)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 33 (Eliminated Count 2)





Donegal: 5 Seats

Quota: 12,909

Turnout: 62%



Pearse Doherty (SF) 21,044 (Elected Count 1)

Pádraig MacLochlainn (SF) 13,891 (Elected Count 1)

Charlie McConologue (FF) 8347

Joe McHugh (FG) 7621

Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher (FF) 7469

Thomas Pringle (Ind) 5472

John O’Donnell (Ind) 4735

Mary T Sweeney (Aon) 3282

Martin Harley (FG) 3056

Michael White (GP) 1656

Peter Casey (Ind) 1143

Niall McConnell (Ind) 580

Arthur McGuinness (Ind) 56





Dublin Bay North: 5 Seats

Quota: 11,935

Turnout: 64.5%



Denise Mitchell (SF) 21,344 (Elected Count 1)

Richard Bruton (FG) 11156

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (Lab) 8127

Sean Haughey (FF) 6651

Cian O’Callaghan (SD) 6229

David Healy (GP) 5042

Deirdre Heney (FF) 3643

Catherine Noone (FG) 2279

John Lyons (Ind) 1882

Bernard Mulvany (S-PBP) 1409

Proinsias Ó Conaráin (Aon) 973

Ben Gilroy (IFP) 771

Michael O’Brien (S-PBP) 722

Conor Creaven (Ind) 418

Brian Garrigan (Ind) 372

Michael Burke (Ind) 370

Linda McEvoy (Ind) 202

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 16





Dublin Bay South: 4 Seats

Quota: 7,919

Turnout: 52.1%



Eamon Ryan (GP) 8,888 (Elected Count 1)

Chris Andrews (SF) 6361

Eoghan Murphy (FG) 6346

Jim O’Callaghan (FF) 5474

Kate O’Connell (FG) 4644

Kevin Humphreys (Lab) 3121

Sarah Durcan (SD) 1801

Annette Mooney (S-PBP) 1002

Mannix Flynn (Ind) 645 (Eliminated Count 4)

Jacqui Gilbourne (Ren) 634 (Eliminated Count 5)

Peter Dooley (Ind) 281 (Eliminated Count 3)

Ben Scallan (IFP) 245 (Eliminated Count 3)

Norma Burke (Ind) 110 (Eliminated Count 2)

John Keigher (Ind) 48 (Eliminated Count 2)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 11 (Eliminated Count 2)





Dublin Central: 4 Seats

Quota: 6,288

Turnout: 51.2%



Mary Lou McDonald (SF) 11,223 (Elected Count 1)

Paschal Donohoe (FG) 4181

Neasa Hourigan (GP) 3851

Mary Fitzpatrick (FF) 3228

Garry Gannon (SD) 2912

Joe Costello (Lab) 1702

Christy Burke (Ind) 1509

Gillian Brien (S-PBP) 776

Ian Noel Smyth (Aon) 583

Deirdre Duffy (FG) 570 (Eliminated Count 4)

Éilis Ryan (WP) 429 (Eliminated Count 5)

Rita Harrold (S-PBP) 201 (Eliminated Count 3)

Sarah Louise Mulligan (Ind) 124 (Eliminated Count 2)

Dolores Webster (Ind) 101 (Eliminated Count 2)

Patrick Clohessy (Ind) 33 (Eliminated Count 2)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 12 (Eliminated Count 2)





Dublin Fingal: 5 Seats

Quota: 10,574

Turnout: 63.2%



Louise O’Reilly (SF) 15,792 (Elected Count 1)

Darragh O’Brien (FF) 10111

Joe O’Brien (FG) 8400

Alan Farrell (FG) 6213

Duncan Smith (Lab) 4513

Tony Murphy (Ind) 3622

Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF) 3523

James Reilly (FG) 3280

Dean Mulligan (I4C) 2529

Paul Mulville (SD) 2206

Gemma O’Doherty (Ind) 1252

Terry Kelleher (S-PBP) 674

Glenn Brady (Ind) 536 (Eliminated Count 3)

John Uwhumiakpor (S-PBP) 487 (Eliminated Count 4)

Sandra Sweetman (Ind) (Eliminated Count 2) 259

Alistair Smith UP 43 (Eliminated Count 2)





Dublin Mid-West: 4 Seats

Quota: 9,091

Turnout: 61.6%



Eoin Ó Broin (SF) 11,842 (Elected Count 1)

Mark Ward (SF) 7621 (Elected Count 2)

John Curran (FF) 4931

Emer Higgins (FG) 4487

Gino Kenny (S-PBP) 3572

Vicki Casserly (FG) 3501

Paul Gogarty (Ind) 2950

Peter Kavanagh (GP) 2785

Joanna Tuffy (Lab) 1541 (Eliminated Count 5)

Francis Timmons (Ind) 1103 (Eliminated Count 4)

Caitriona McClean (FF) 667 (Eliminated Count 3)

David Gardiner (WP) 452 (Eliminated Count 3)





Dublin North-West: 3 Seats

Quota: 8,097

Turnout: 62%



Dessie Ellis (SF) 14,375 (Elected Count 1)

Róisín Shortall (SD) 6124

Paul McAuliffe (FF) 3902

Noel Rock (FG) 3579

Caroline Conroy (GP) 1548

Conor Reddy (S-PBP) 1215

Andrew Montague (Lab) 848

Stephen Redmond (Ind) 471

Ian Croft (Ind) 209 (Eliminated Count 2)

Niall Fitzgerald (Ind) 115 (Eliminated Count 2)





Dublin Rathdown: 3 Seats (complete)

Quota: 10601

Turnout:63.7 %



Catherine Martin (GP) 8958 (Elected Count 5)

Neale Richmond (FG) 6743 (Elected Count 8)

Josepha Madigan (FG) 6482 (Elected Count 8)

Shay Brennan (FF) 4549

Sorcha Nic Cormaic (SF) 4926 (Eliminated Count 7)

Shane Ross (Ind) 3419 (Eliminated Count 5)

Lettie McCarthy (Lab) 3179 (Eliminated Count 4)

Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin (S-PBP) 1498 (Eliminated Count 3)

Liam Coughlan (Aon) Eliminated 1413 (Eliminated Count 2)

Deirdre Conroy (FF) Eliminated 886 (Eliminated Count 1)

Patrick Noonan (Ind) Eliminated 350 (Eliminated Count 1)





Dublin South-Central: 4 Seats

Quota: 8,659

Turnout: 55.1%



Aengus Ó Snodaigh (SF) 17,015 (Elected Count 1)

Catherine Byrne (FG) 5078

Catherine Ardagh (FF) 4782

Bríd Smith (S-PBP) 4753 (Elected Count 2)

Patrick Costello (GP) 4041

Joan Collins (I4C) 2831

Rebecca Moynihan (Lab) 2095

Tara Deacy (SD) 1595

Serina Irvine (NP) 632

Richard Murray (Ind) 207

Alan Kerrigan (Ind) 146

Robert Foley (Ind) 78

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 38





Dublin South-West: 5 Seats

Quota: 11,261

Turnout: 62.3%



Sean Crowe (SF) 20,077 (Elected Count 1)

Colm Brophy (FG) 8269

John Lahart (FF) 5503

Francis Noel Duffy (GP) 4961

Paul Murphy (S-PBP) 4477

Katherine Zappone (Ind) 3708

Ciarán Ahern (Lab) 3603

Charlie O’Connor (FF) 3376

Deirdre O’Donovan (FF) 3314

Ellen O’Malley Dunlop (FG) 3111

Carly Bailey (SD) 2761

Sandra Fay (S-PBP) 1653

Mick Duff (Ind) 1268 (Eliminated Count 3)

Anne Marie Condren (Ren) 886 (Eliminated Count 2)

Philip Dwyer (NP) 508 (Eliminated Count 2)

Colm O’Keeffe (Ind) 90 (Eliminated Count 2)





Dublin West: 4 Seats (complete)

Quota: 8,726

Turnout: 62.4%



Paul Donnelly (SF) 12,456 (Elected Count 1)

Leo Varadkar (FG) 8478 (Elected Count 5)

Jack Chambers (FF) 6892 (Elected Count 6)

Roderic O’Gorman (GP) 4901 (Elected Count 6)

Ruth Coppinger (S-PBP) 4353

Joan Burton (Lab) 2096 (Eliminated Count 5)

Emer Currie (FG) 1870 (Eliminated Count 5)

Edward McManus (Aon) 1062 (Eliminated Count 4)

Aengus Ó Maoláin (SD) 817 (Eliminated Count 3)

Peter Casey (Ind) 495 (Eliminated Count 2)

Stephen O’Loughlin (Ind) 184 (Eliminated Count 2)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 24 (Eliminated Count 2)





Dún Laoghaire: 4 Seats (complete)

Quota: 12,459

Turnout: 62.8%



Richard Boyd Barrett (S-PBP) 9632 (Elected Count 7)

Ossian Smyth (GP) 9300 (Elected Count 6)

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (FG) 7754 (Elected Count 8)

Mary Mitchell O’Connor (FG) 7330

Cormac Devlin (FF) 5715 (Elected Count 8)

Shane O’Brien (SF) 6002 (Eliminated Count 6)

Barry Ward (FG) 5744 (Eliminated Count 5)

Mary Hanafin (FF) 4196 (Eliminated Count 4)

Juliet O’Connell (Lab) 3009 (Eliminated Count 3)

Mairead Tóibín (Aon) 1185 (Eliminated Count 2)

Dave Quinn (SD) 1382 (Eliminated Count 2)

John Waters (Ind) 925 (Eliminated Count 1)

Con Óg Ó Laoghaire (IFP) 119 (Eliminated Count 1)





Galway East: 3 Seats (complete)

Quota: 10,631

Turnout: 61.9%



Sean Canney (Ind) 7815 (Elected Count 7)

Louis O’Hara (SF) 7108

Ciaran Cannon (FG) 6298 (Elected Count 8)

Peter Roche (FG) 6034 (Eliminated Count 6)

Anne Rabbitte (FF) 5762 (Elected Count 8)

Donagh Killilea (FF) 4932 (Eliminated Count 5)

Eoin Madden (GP) 1924 (Eliminated Count 4)

Marian Spelman (Lab) 845 (Eliminated Count 3)

Peter Reid (SD) 848 (Eliminated Count 3)

Martin ‘Jonesy’ Ward (Aon) 582 (Eliminated Count 2)

David O’Reilly (Ind) 246 (Eliminated Count 1)

Deaglán MacCanna (Ren) 126 (Eliminated Count 1)





Galway West: 5 Seats

Quota: 10,057

Turnout: 60.3%



Eamon O Cuiv (FF) 8522

Mairead Farrell (SF) 8464

Noel Grealish (Ind) 8043

Catherine Connolly (Ind) 5439

Hildergarde Naughton (FG) 5609

Sean Kyne (FG) 5284

Ollie Crowe (FF) 5175

Pauline O’Reilly (Ind) 3650 (Eliminated Count 6)

Niall O Tuathail (SD) 3623

Mike Cubbard (Ind) 2676 (Eliminated Count 5)

Niall McNelis (Lab) 1548 (Eliminated Count 4)

Cormac O Corcorain (Aon) 1058 (Eliminated Count 3)

Conor Burke (Sol) 495 (Eliminated Count 2)

Joe Loughnane (S-PBP) 437 (Eliminated Count 2)

Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind) 318 (Eliminated Count 1)





Kerry: 5 Seats

Quota: 12,945

Turnout: 66.9%



Michael Healy-Rae (Ind) 16,818 (Elected Count 1)

Pa Daly (SF) 15,733 (Elected Count 1)

Brendan Griffin (FG) 10296

Danny Healy-Rae (Ind) 8663

Norma Foley (FF) 6856

John Brassil (FF) 5431

Cleo Murphy (GP) 4122

Mike Kennelly (FG) 3974

Norma Moriarty (FF) 3767

Sonny Foran (Aon) 1109

John Bowler (IFP) 473

Ted Cronin (Ind) 391

Sean O'Leary (Ind) 33





Kildare North: 4 Seats

Quota: 10,190

Turnout: 62.7%



Catherine Murphy (SD) 9808

Réada Cronin (SF) 8705

James Lawless (FF) 7029

Frank O’Rourke (FF) 6336

Bernard Durkan (FG) 5447

Vincent P Martin (GP) 5100

Anthony Lawlor (FG) 3621

Emmet Stagg (Lab) 2751 (Eliminated Count 2)

Séamus Ó Riain (Ren) 967 (Eliminated Count 1)

Paul Mahon (S-PBP) 861 (Eliminated Count 1)

David Monaghan (Ind) 197 (Eliminated Count 1)

Wayne Swords (Ind) 123 (Eliminated Count 1)





Kildare South: 4 Seats*

Quota: 11,816

Turnout: 61.4%



Patricia Ryan (SF) 10155

Martin Heydon (FG) 8069

Fiona O’Loughlin (FF) 5927

Mark Wall (Lab) 5899

Cathal Berry (Ind) 5742

Fiona McLoughlin Healy (FF) 3616

Suzanne Doyle (FF) 3580

Ronan Maher (GP) 1639 (Eliminated Count 3)

Linda Hayden (SD) 1338 (Eliminated Count 2)

Anita Mhic Gib (Aon) 697 (Eliminated Count 1)

Roisin Ui Bhroin (S-PBP) 598 (Eliminated Count 1)



* Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl (FF) automatically returned



Laois Offaly: 5 Seats

Quota: 11,571

Turnout: 63.2%



Brian Stanley (SF) 16,654 (Elected Count 1)

Barry Cowen (FF) 8677

Sean Fleming (FF) 7636

Charlie Flanagan (FG) 7463

Carol Nolan (Ind) 5436

Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy (FG) 4519

Peter Ormond (FF) 4073

Pippa Hackett (GP) 3494

John Leahy (Ind) 3463

Ken Smollen IDP 2611

Noel Tuohy (Lab) 2011

Pauline Flanagan (FF) 1744

Stephen Tynan (S-PBP) 910

John Daly (NP) 441 (Eliminated Count 2)

Noel O’Rourke (Ren) 290 (Eliminated Count 2)





Limerick City: 4 Seats

Quota: 9,226

Turnout: 59.9%



Maurice Quinlivan (SF) 11,006 (Elected Count 1)

Willie O’Dea (FF) 9198 (Elected Count 1)

Kieran O’Donnell (FG) 6589

Frankie Daly (Ind) 3200

Brian Leddin (GP) 3252

Maria Byrne (FG) 2998

Jan O’Sullivan (Lab) 2729

James Collins (FF) 2759

Jenny Blake (SD) 1799 (Eliminated Count 4)

Michael Ryan (Aon) 1553 (Eliminated Count 3)

Mary Cahillane (S-PBP) 701 (Eliminated Count 2)

Rebecca Barrett (NP) 345 (Eliminated Count 2)





Limerick County: 3 Seats (complete)

Quota: 11,523

Turnout: 64.4%



Patrick O’Donovan (FG) 9228 (Elected Count 5)

Niall Collins (FF) 8436 (Elected Count 4)

Séighin Ó Ceallaigh (SF) 6916

Richard O’Donoghue (Ind) 6021 (Elected Count 6)

Tom Neville (FG) 5810 (Eliminated Count 4)

Michael Collins (FF) 5150 (Eliminated Count 3)

Claire Keating (GP) 2503 (Eliminated Count 2)

Conor O’Donoghue (Aon) 714 (Eliminated Count 1)

Robert O’Donnell (Ind) 402 (Eliminated Count 1)

Con Cremin (Ind) 373 (Eliminated Count 1)

John Dalton (Ren) 313 (Eliminated Count 1)

Cristín Ní Mhaoldhomhnaigh (NP) 224 (Eliminated Count 1)





Longford Westmeath: 4 Seats

Quota: 11,277

Turnout: 60%



Sorca Clarke (SF) 11,848 (Elected Count 1)

Robert Troy (FF) 9331

Joe Flaherty (FF) 7666

Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran (Ind) 6730

Peter Burke (FG) 6617

Micheál Carrigy (FG) 6334

Louise Heavin Gp 2325

Alan Mangan (Lab) 1904

Gabrielle McFadden (FG) 1411

James Reynolds (NP) 983

Barbara Smyth (S-PBP) 411

Anna Kavanagh (Ind) 334

Dom Parker (S-PBP) 221

Frank Kilbride (Ind) 197

Donal Jackson (Ind) 71





Louth: 5 Seats

Quota: 11,778

Turnout: 63.1%



Imelda Munster (SF) 17,203 (Elected Count 1)

Ruairí Ó Murchú (SF) 12,491 (Elected Count 1)

Fergus O’Dowd (FG) 6380

Peter Fitzpatrick (Ind) 6085

Ged Nash (Lab) 5824

Declan Breathnach (FF) 5781

Mark Dearey (GP) 5418

John McGahon (FG) 4442

James Byrne (FF) 3911

Audrey Fergus (S-PBP) 1120

Eamon Sweeney (Ren) 794

Cathal O’Murchu (IFP) 574

David Bradley (Ind) 256

Topanga Bird (Ind) 243

Albert Byrne (Ind) 145 (Eliminated Count 3)





Mayo: 4 Seats

Quota: 12,871

Turnout: 66.1%



Michael Ring (FG) 14,796 (Elected Count 1)

Rose-Conway Walsh (SF) 14,633 (Elected Count 1)

Dara Calleary (FF) 9163 (Elected Count 7)

Lisa Chambers (FF) 6373

Michelle Mulherin (FG) 5435 (Eliminated Count 6)

Alan Dillon (FG) 5198 (Elected Count 7)

Saoirse McHugh (GP) 4177 (Eliminated Count 5)

Paul Lawless (Aon) 2574 (Eliminated Count 4)

Joe Daly (S-PBP) 721 (Eliminated Count 3)

Gerry Loftus (Ind) 574 (Eliminated Count 3)

Kamal Uddin (Lab) 255 (Eliminated Count 3)

Daithí Ó Fallamhái (IFP) 246 (Eliminated Count 3)

Gráinne de Barra (Ind) 84 (Eliminated Count 3)

Stephen Manning (Ind) 65 (Eliminated Count 3)

Seán Forkin (Ind) 59 (Eliminated Count 3)





Meath East: 3 Seats (complete)

Quota: 10,487

Turnout: 63.4%



Darren O’Rourke (SF) 10223 (Elected Count 2)

Helen McEntee (FG) 7691 (Elected Count 7)

Thomas Byrne (FF) 6039 (Elected Count 7)

Regina Doherty (FG) 4180 (Eliminated Count 6)

Sean McCabe (GP) 3251

Joe Bonner (Ind) 2934 (Eliminated Count 5)

Sharon Keogan (Ind) 2475 (Eliminated Count 4)

Deirdre Geraghty-Smith (FF) 1941 (Eliminated Count 3)

Emer Tóibín (Aon) 1634 (Eliminated Count 2)

Annie Hoey (Lab) 874 (Eliminated Count 1)

Andrew Keegan (S-PBP) 569 (Eliminated Count 1)

Seamus McDonagh (WP) 134 (Eliminated Count 1)





Meath West: 3 Seats (complete)

Quota: 10377

Turnout: 61.5%



Johnny Guirke (SF) 12652 (Elected Count 1)

Peadar Tóibín (Aon) 7322 (Elected Count 6)

Shane Cassells (FF) 6742

Damien English (FG) 5499 (Elected Count 6)

Noel French (FG) 2952 (Eliminated Count 4)

Ronan Moore (SD) 2376 (Eliminated Count 5)

Séamus McMenamin (GP) (Eliminated Count 3) 1935

Sarah Reilly (FG) 1817 (Eliminated Count 2)

John Malone (Ren) 209 (Eliminated Count 2)





Roscommon Galway: 3 Seats

Quota: 11,404

Turnout: 66%



Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind) 13,077 (Elected Count 1)

Denis Naughten (Ind) 8422

Claire Kerrane (SF) 8003

Aisling Dolan (FG) 5466

Eugene Murphy (FF) 4945

Orla Leyden (FF) 2953 (Eliminated Count 3)

Julie O’Donoghue (GP) 1413 (Eliminated Count 3)

James Hope (Aon) 504 (Eliminated Count 2)

Kenny Tynan (S-PBP) 422 (Eliminated Count 2)

Paul Hanley (NP) 319 (Eliminated Count 2)

Thomas D Fallon (Ind) 88 (Eliminated Count 2)





Sligo Leitrim: 4 Seats

Quota: 12,137

Turnout: 63%



Martin Kenny (SF) 15,035 (Elected Count 1)

Marc MacSharry (FF) 7004

Marian Harkin (Ind) 6972

Eamon Scanlon (FF) 6246

Frankie Feighan (FG) 5338

Thomas Walsh (FG) 4760

Shane Ellis (FF) 2753

Declan Bree I4C 2236

Blaithin Gallagher (GP) 1791

Gino O’Boyle (S-PBP) 1746

John Perry (Ind) 1367

James Conway (Ind) 1354

Sean Wynne (Ind) 1310

Nessa Cosgrove (Lab) 1178

Bernie O’Hara (Ind) 650

Paul McWeeney (NP) 451

Anne McCloskey (Aon) 368

Oisin O’Dwyer (Ren) 75

Mary O’Donnell (Ind) 46





Tipperary: 5 Seats

Quota: 13,632

Turnout:65%



Michael Lowry (Ind) 14,802 (Elected Count 1)

Martin Browne (SF) 10004

Mattie McGrath (Ind) 9321

Jackie Cahill (FF) 7940

Alan Kelly (Lab) 7857

Garret Ahearn (FG) 6206

Séamus Healy Ind/WUAG 5829

Mary Newman Julian (FG) 4926

Joe Hannigan (Ind) 4715

Imelda Goldsboro (FF) 4082

Rob O’Donnell (GP) 3170 (Eliminated Count 3)

Sandra Farrell (FF) 2233 (Eliminated Count 2)

Dolores Cahill (IFP) 521 (Eliminated Count 2)

Marese Skehan IND 182 (Eliminated Count 2)





Waterford: 4 Seats

Quota: 10,752

Turnout: 63.8%



David Cullinane (SF) 20,569 (Elected Count 1)

Mary Butler (FF) 6644

Matt Shanahan (Ind) 4990

John Cummins (FG) 4592

Damien Geoghegan (FG) 4289

Marc O’Cathasaigh (GP) 3996

John Pratt (Lab) 3498 (Eliminated Count 4)

Eddie Mulligan (FF) 2654 (Eliminated Count 3)

Úna Dunphy (S-PBP) 1153

Ronan Cleary (Aon) 1049 (Eliminated Count 2)

Bernadette Phillips (Ind) 324 (Eliminated Count 2)





Wexford: 5 Seats

Quota: 12,513

Turnout: 66.9%



Johnny Mythen (SF) 18,717 (Elected Count 1)

Brendan Howlin (Lab) 9223

James Browne (FF) 8058

Micheal D’Arcy (FG) 6472

Paul Kehoe (FG) 6337

Malcolm Byrne (FF) 6145

Verona Murphy (Ind) 5825

Michael Sheehan (FF) 4366

Ger Carthy (Ind) 3024

Paula Roseingrieve (GP) 2028 (Eliminated Count 5)

Jim Codd (Aon) 1518 (Eliminated Count 4)

Lisa McDonald (FF) 1351 (Eliminated Count 2)

Deirdre Wadding (S-PBP) 1116

Séanie O’Shea (I4C) 825 (Eliminated Count 3)

Bart Murphy (Ind) 68 (Eliminated Count 2)





Wicklow: 5 Seats

Quota: 11,887

Turnout: 70.9%



John Brady (SF) 17,297 (Elected Count 1)

Simon Harris (FG) 8765

Jennifer Whitmore (SD) 7039

Steven Matthews (GP) 5634

Stephen Donnelly (FF) 5467

Andrew Doyle (FG) 4940

Billy Timmins (FG) 4679

Pat Casey (FF) 4473

John Snell (Ind) 3050

Joe Behan (Ind) 2988

Val Cox (Ind) 1805

Paul O’Brien (Lab) 1727

Seamus Connor (Aon) 1051

Sharon Briggs (S-PBP) 1037

Tom Dunne (Ind) 478

Eileen Gunning (NP) 399

Charlie Keddy (Ind) 219

John Larkin (Ind) 173

Anthony Fitzgerald (Ind) 79

William King (Ind) 20

