Media, politicians baffled by electoral revolution

While seats continue to fill in the 26 County general election, the swing to Sinn Fein has already spawned a struggle to understand the changed political circumstances in Ireland.
For a party which lost fully half of its councillors in last year’s local election, the scale of the transformation indicated by the map shown here is difficult to fathom.
But as in 1918, the Irish people have shown a readiness to suddently throw off the old order, cast off their chains, and demand something better.
There will be uneasy times ahead, most obviously in the forrmation of the next government, the issue which is most exercing the minds of bankers, fund managers and right-wing pundits around the world.
But there is more reason than ever to believe the electorate is on a path to Irish unity, to ending British domination over our affairs, and to ending the ravages of property-based greed and inequality.
The process will surely take another election, but the greening of the map of the south of Ireland, as in the north, is a sign that we are moving in the right direction.
Sinn Fein has become the first party in almost a century other than~Fianna Fail or Fine Gael to win the popular vote, topping the poll in 24 constituencies and electing TDs in almost all of them.
For this alone, in the face of obvious ruses and schemes to damage their chances, the Sinn Fein leadership deserves full credit.
A special mention also goes to the Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations, whose hare-brained revisionist agenda struck such a negative chord with the Irish people last month, and whose intervention could not have been better timed.
It was left to unionist commentator Ruth Dudley Edwards to denounce the election, declaring herself “ashamed of my country, a vast number of whose voters have intentionally or unwittingly just endorsed a fascist party”.
A shocked response from reactionaries is to be expected, but so far it has been relatively muted, even from Fine Gael. Instead, much of the southern establishment is looking to cut its losses, while right-wing TDs are clearly sizing up their chances for Ministerial power.
Sinn Fein now faces one of its most difficult decisions of recent years -- to enter government alongside one of the parties which voters have rejected, or to remain in opposition until it can form a genuinely transformative new government.
Counting is expected to last at least until late Monday to fill 159 Seats. The following are the official results at 2pm on Monday:
SF 24.5% (36 Seats)
FG 20.9% (21 Seats)
FF 22.2% (19 Seats)
Ind 15.4% (11 Seats)
GP 7.1% (7 Seats)
S-PBP 2.6% (3 Seats)
Lab 4.4% (3 Seat)
SD 2.9% (2 Seat)
Aontú 1.9% (1 Seat)
CONSTITUENCY RESULTS
Carlow Kilkenny: 5 Seats
Quota: 12,274
Turnout: 64.9%
Kathleen Function (SF) 17,493 (Elected Count 1)
John McGuinness (FF) 10558 (Elected Count 6)
Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor (FF) 9351 (Elected Count 8)
Bobby Aylward (FF) 7550
John Paul Phelan (FG) 6396 (Elected Count 8)
Pat Deering (FG) 5929 (Eliminated Count 7)
Malcolm Noonan (GP) 4942
Patrick O’Neill (FG) 3674 (Eliminated Count 5)
Alan Hayes (Ind) 2347 (Eliminated Count 4)
Denis Hynes (Lab) 2208 (Eliminated Count 3)
Adrienne Wallace (S-PBP) 1558 (Eliminated Count 6)
Helena Byrne (Ren) 992 (Eliminated Count 2)
Melissa O’Neill (IFP) 431 (Eliminated Count 1)
Angela Ray (Ind) 214 (Eliminated Count 1)
Matt Carthy (SF) 16310 (Elected Count 1)
Cavan Monaghan: 5 Seats
Quota: 12,031
Turnout: 66.1%
Heather Humphreys (FG) 12808 (Elected Count 1)
Pauline Tully (SF) 10166 (Elected Count 2)
Brendan Smith (FF) 7354
Niamh Smyth (FF) 5745
TP O'Reilly (FG) 5124
Robbie Gallagher (FF) 5062
Sarah O'Reilly (Aon) 3840
Tate Donnelly (GP) 2501
Sandra McIntyre (FG) 1301
Liam Van der Spek (Lab) 983
Emmett Smith (S-PBP) 830
Joseph Duffy (Ind) 159
Clare: 4 Seats
Quota: 11,900
Turnout: 65.9%
Violet-Anne Wynne (SF) 8987
Cathal Crowe (FF) 8355
Timmy Dooley (FF) 7763
Michael McNamara (Ind) 7332
Joe Carey (FG) 5684
Róisín Garvey (GP) 5624
Pat Breen (FG) 5406
Rita McInerney (FF) 4136
Martin Conway (FG) 2285
Joseph Woulfe (Ind) 1218
Theresa O’Donohue (S-PBP) 1196 (Eliminated Count 4)
Michael Leahy (IFP) 704 (Eliminated Count 3)
David Barrett (Ind) 400 (Eliminated Count 2)
Trudy Ann Leyden (Ind) 218 (Eliminated Count 2)
Conor O’Brien (Ren) 187 (Eliminated Count 1)
Cork East: 4 Seats
Quota: 10,909
Turnout: 61.1%
Pat Buckley (SF) 12,587 (Elected Count 1)
Kevin O’Keeffe (FF) 7414
James O’Connor (FF) 7026 (Elected Count 8)
Sean Sherlock (Lab) 6610 (Elected Count 8)
David Stanton (FG) 6143 (Elected Count 8)
Pa O’Driscoll (FG) 4554 (Eliminated Count 6)
Mary Linehan Foley (Ind) 3903 (Eliminated Count 7)
Liam Quaide (GP) 3749 (Eliminated Count 5)
Conor Hannon (Aon) 1337 (Eliminated Count 4)
Frank Shinnick (IFP) 455 (Eliminated Count 3)
Thomas Kiely (Ind) 435 (Eliminated Count 3)
Shane O’Grady (Ind) 267 (Eliminated Count 2)
Sean O’Leary (Ind) 64 (Eliminated Count 2)
Cork North-Central: 4 Seats
Quota: 10,356
Turnout: 59.7%
Thomas Gould (SF) 13,811 (Elected Count 1)
Pádraig O’Sullivan (FF) 8158
Colm Burke (FG) 6646
Kenneth O’Flynn (Ind) 3994
Mick Barry S 3703
Tony Fitzgerald (FF) 3338
Oliver Moran (GP) 3205
John Maher (Lab) 2561
Finian Toomey (Aon) 1325
Sandra Murphy (FF) 1218
Lorraine O’Neill (FG) 1156
Sinéad Halpin (SD) 1121
Ger Keohane (Ind) 694 (Eliminated Count 5)
Timothy J Hogan (Ind) 257
Diarmaid Ó Cadhla (Ind) 230 (Eliminated Count 3)
James Coughlan (WP) 180 (Eliminated Count 4)
Sean O’Leary (Ind) 137 (Eliminated Count 2)
Stephen James O’Donovan (Ind) 44 (Eliminated Count 2)
Cork North-West: 3 Seats (complete)
Quota: 11593
Turnout: 65.4%
Aindrias Moynihan (FF) 9628 (Elected Count 5)
Michael Moynihan (FF) 8651 (Elected Count 5)
Michael Creed (FG) 8338 (Elected Count 5)
John Paul O’Shea (FG) 7065 (Eliminated Count 4)
Becky Kealy (Aon) 3877 (Eliminated Count 3)
Ciaran McCarthy (SD) 3845
Colette Finn (GP) 3495 (Eliminated Count 2)
Tara Nic Domhnaill (IFP) 956 (Eliminated Count 1)
Sean O’Leary (Ind) 515 (Eliminated Count 1)
Cork South-Central: 4 Seats (complete)
Quota: 11429
Turnout:63.2 %
Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (SF) 14057 (Elected Count 1)
Micheál Martin (FF) 11023 (Elected Count 6)
Simon Coveney (FG) 9327 (Elected Count 8)
Michael McGrath (FF) 9236 (Elected Count 8)
Lorna Bogue (GP) 5379
Jerry Buttimer (FG) 2828 (Eliminated Count 7)
Anna Daly (Aon) 1350 (Eliminated Count 6)
Ciara Kennedy (Lab) 1263 (Eliminated Count 5)
Patricia O’Dwyer (SD) 1077 (Eliminated Count 4)
Bobby Murray Walsh (S-PBP) 764 (Eliminated Count 7)
Paudie Dineen (Ind) 429 (Eliminated Count 3)
William O’Brien (Ind) 202 (Eliminated Count 2)
John Donohoe (Ind) 103 (Eliminated Count 2)
Sean O’Leary (Ind) 102 (Eliminated Count 2)
Cork South-West: 3 Seats (complete)
Quota: 11,085
Turnout: 64.6%
Michael Collins (Ind) 11,712 (Elected Count 1)
Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) 6262 (Elected Count 8)
Tim Lombard (FG) 5865
Paul Hayes (SF) 4777 (Eliminated Count 7)
Holly Cairns (SD) 4696 (Elected Count 8)
Margaret Murphy O’Mahony (FF) 4077 (Eliminated Count 6)
Karen Coakley (FG) 2526 (Eliminated Count 5)
Alan Coleman (Ind) 1801 (Eliminated Count 4)
Bernadette Connelly (GP) 1647 (Eliminated Count 3)
Mairéad Ruane (Aon) 515 (Eliminated Count 2)
Kevin O’Connor (S-PBP) 427 (Eliminated Count 2)
Sean O’Leary (Ind) 33 (Eliminated Count 2)
Donegal: 5 Seats
Quota: 12,909
Turnout: 62%
Pearse Doherty (SF) 21,044 (Elected Count 1)
Pádraig MacLochlainn (SF) 13,891 (Elected Count 1)
Charlie McConologue (FF) 8347
Joe McHugh (FG) 7621
Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher (FF) 7469
Thomas Pringle (Ind) 5472
John O’Donnell (Ind) 4735
Mary T Sweeney (Aon) 3282
Martin Harley (FG) 3056
Michael White (GP) 1656
Peter Casey (Ind) 1143
Niall McConnell (Ind) 580
Arthur McGuinness (Ind) 56
Dublin Bay North: 5 Seats
Quota: 11,935
Turnout: 64.5%
Denise Mitchell (SF) 21,344 (Elected Count 1)
Richard Bruton (FG) 11156
Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (Lab) 8127
Sean Haughey (FF) 6651
Cian O’Callaghan (SD) 6229
David Healy (GP) 5042
Deirdre Heney (FF) 3643
Catherine Noone (FG) 2279
John Lyons (Ind) 1882
Bernard Mulvany (S-PBP) 1409
Proinsias Ó Conaráin (Aon) 973
Ben Gilroy (IFP) 771
Michael O’Brien (S-PBP) 722
Conor Creaven (Ind) 418
Brian Garrigan (Ind) 372
Michael Burke (Ind) 370
Linda McEvoy (Ind) 202
Sean O’Leary (Ind) 16
Dublin Bay South: 4 Seats (complete)
Quota: 7,919
Turnout: 52.1%
Eamon Ryan (GP) 8,888 (Elected Count 1)
Chris Andrews (SF) 6361 (Elected Count 8)
Eoghan Murphy (FG) 6346 (Elected Count 8)
Jim O’Callaghan (FF) 5474 (Elected Count 8)
Kate O’Connell (FG) 4644
Kevin Humphreys (Lab) 3121 (Eliminated Count 7)
Sarah Durcan (SD) 1801 (Eliminated Count 6)
Annette Mooney (S-PBP) 1002 (Eliminated Count 6)
Mannix Flynn (Ind) 645 (Eliminated Count 4)
Jacqui Gilbourne (Ren) 634 (Eliminated Count 5)
Peter Dooley (Ind) 281 (Eliminated Count 3)
Ben Scallan (IFP) 245 (Eliminated Count 3)
Norma Burke (Ind) 110 (Eliminated Count 2)
John Keigher (Ind) 48 (Eliminated Count 2)
Sean O’Leary (Ind) 11 (Eliminated Count 2)
Dublin Central: 4 Seats
Quota: 6,288
Turnout: 51.2%
Mary Lou McDonald (SF) 11,223 (Elected Count 1)
Paschal Donohoe (FG) 4181
Neasa Hourigan (GP) 3851
Mary Fitzpatrick (FF) 3228
Garry Gannon (SD) 2912
Joe Costello (Lab) 1702
Christy Burke (Ind) 1509
Gillian Brien (S-PBP) 776
Ian Noel Smyth (Aon) 583
Deirdre Duffy (FG) 570 (Eliminated Count 4)
Éilis Ryan (WP) 429 (Eliminated Count 5)
Rita Harrold (S-PBP) 201 (Eliminated Count 3)
Sarah Louise Mulligan (Ind) 124 (Eliminated Count 2)
Dolores Webster (Ind) 101 (Eliminated Count 2)
Patrick Clohessy (Ind) 33 (Eliminated Count 2)
Sean O’Leary (Ind) 12 (Eliminated Count 2)
Dublin Fingal: 5 Seats
Quota: 10,574
Turnout: 63.2%
Louise O’Reilly (SF) 15,792 (Elected Count 1)
Darragh O’Brien (FF) 10111 (Elected Count 8)
Joe O’Brien (FG) 8400 (Elected Count 8)
Alan Farrell (FG) 6213
Duncan Smith (Lab) 4513
Tony Murphy (Ind) 3622
Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF) 3523
James Reilly (FG) 3280
Dean Mulligan (I4C) 2529
Paul Mulville (SD) 2206 (Eliminated Count 7)
Gemma O’Doherty (Ind) 1252 (Eliminated Count 5)
Terry Kelleher (S-PBP) 674 (Eliminated Count 6)
Glenn Brady (Ind) 536 (Eliminated Count 3)
John Uwhumiakpor (S-PBP) 487 (Eliminated Count 4)
Sandra Sweetman (Ind) (Eliminated Count 2) 259
Alistair Smith UP 43 (Eliminated Count 2)
Dublin Mid-West: 4 Seats complete
Quota: 9,091
Turnout: 61.6%
Eoin Ó Broin (SF) 11,842 (Elected Count 1)
Mark Ward (SF) 7621 (Elected Count 2)
John Curran (FF) 4931
Emer Higgins (FG) 4487 (Elected Count 9)
Gino Kenny (S-PBP) 3572 (Elected Count 9)
Vicki Casserly (FG) 3501 (Eliminated Count 7)
Paul Gogarty (Ind) 2950 (Eliminated Count 8)
Peter Kavanagh (GP) 2785 (Eliminated Count 6)
Joanna Tuffy (Lab) 1541 (Eliminated Count 5)
Francis Timmons (Ind) 1103 (Eliminated Count 4)
Caitriona McClean (FF) 667 (Eliminated Count 3)
David Gardiner (WP) 452 (Eliminated Count 3)
Dublin North-West: 3 Seats
Quota: 8,097
Turnout: 62%
Dessie Ellis (SF) 14,375 (Elected Count 1)
Róisín Shortall (SD) 6124 (Elected Count 1)
Paul McAuliffe (FF) 3902
Noel Rock (FG) 3579
Caroline Conroy (GP) 1548
Conor Reddy (S-PBP) 1215
Andrew Montague (Lab) 848
Stephen Redmond (Ind) 471
Ian Croft (Ind) 209 (Eliminated Count 2)
Niall Fitzgerald (Ind) 115 (Eliminated Count 2)
Dublin Rathdown: 3 Seats (complete)
Quota: 10601
Turnout:63.7 %
Catherine Martin (GP) 8958 (Elected Count 5)
Neale Richmond (FG) 6743 (Elected Count 8)
Josepha Madigan (FG) 6482 (Elected Count 8)
Shay Brennan (FF) 4549
Sorcha Nic Cormaic (SF) 4926 (Eliminated Count 7)
Shane Ross (Ind) 3419 (Eliminated Count 5)
Lettie McCarthy (Lab) 3179 (Eliminated Count 4)
Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin (S-PBP) 1498 (Eliminated Count 3)
Liam Coughlan (Aon) Eliminated 1413 (Eliminated Count 2)
Deirdre Conroy (FF) Eliminated 886 (Eliminated Count 1)
Patrick Noonan (Ind) Eliminated 350 (Eliminated Count 1)
Dublin South-Central: 4 Seats
Quota: 8,659
Turnout: 55.1%
Aengus Ó Snodaigh (SF) 17,015 (Elected Count 1)
Catherine Byrne (FG) 5078
Catherine Ardagh (FF) 4782
Bríd Smith (S-PBP) 4753 (Elected Count 2)
Patrick Costello (GP) 4041
Joan Collins (I4C) 2831
Rebecca Moynihan (Lab) 2095
Tara Deacy (SD) 1595
Serina Irvine (NP) 632
Richard Murray (Ind) 207
Alan Kerrigan (Ind) 146
Robert Foley (Ind) 78
Sean O’Leary (Ind) 38
Dublin South-West: 5 Seats
Quota: 11,261
Turnout: 62.3%
Sean Crowe (SF) 20,077 (Elected Count 1)
Colm Brophy (FG) 8269
John Lahart (FF) 5503
Francis Noel Duffy (GP) 4961
Paul Murphy (S-PBP) 4477
Katherine Zappone (Ind) 3708
Ciarán Ahern (Lab) 3603
Charlie O’Connor (FF) 3376
Deirdre O’Donovan (FF) 3314
Ellen O’Malley Dunlop (FG) 3111
Carly Bailey (SD) 2761
Sandra Fay (S-PBP) 1653
Mick Duff (Ind) 1268 (Eliminated Count 3)
Anne Marie Condren (Ren) 886 (Eliminated Count 2)
Philip Dwyer (NP) 508 (Eliminated Count 2)
Colm O’Keeffe (Ind) 90 (Eliminated Count 2)
Dublin West: 4 Seats (complete)
Quota: 8,726
Turnout: 62.4%
Paul Donnelly (SF) 12,456 (Elected Count 1)
Leo Varadkar (FG) 8478 (Elected Count 5)
Jack Chambers (FF) 6892 (Elected Count 6)
Roderic O’Gorman (GP) 4901 (Elected Count 6)
Ruth Coppinger (S-PBP) 4353
Joan Burton (Lab) 2096 (Eliminated Count 5)
Emer Currie (FG) 1870 (Eliminated Count 5)
Edward McManus (Aon) 1062 (Eliminated Count 4)
Aengus Ó Maoláin (SD) 817 (Eliminated Count 3)
Peter Casey (Ind) 495 (Eliminated Count 2)
Stephen O’Loughlin (Ind) 184 (Eliminated Count 2)
Sean O’Leary (Ind) 24 (Eliminated Count 2)
Dún Laoghaire: 4 Seats (complete)
Quota: 12,459
Turnout: 62.8%
Richard Boyd Barrett (S-PBP) 9632 (Elected Count 7)
Ossian Smyth (GP) 9300 (Elected Count 6)
Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (FG) 7754 (Elected Count 8)
Mary Mitchell O’Connor (FG) 7330
Cormac Devlin (FF) 5715 (Elected Count 8)
Shane O’Brien (SF) 6002 (Eliminated Count 6)
Barry Ward (FG) 5744 (Eliminated Count 5)
Mary Hanafin (FF) 4196 (Eliminated Count 4)
Juliet O’Connell (Lab) 3009 (Eliminated Count 3)
Mairead Tóibín (Aon) 1185 (Eliminated Count 2)
Dave Quinn (SD) 1382 (Eliminated Count 2)
John Waters (Ind) 925 (Eliminated Count 1)
Con Óg Ó Laoghaire (IFP) 119 (Eliminated Count 1)
Galway East: 3 Seats (complete)
Quota: 10,631
Turnout: 61.9%
Sean Canney (Ind) 7815 (Elected Count 7)
Louis O’Hara (SF) 7108
Ciaran Cannon (FG) 6298 (Elected Count 8)
Peter Roche (FG) 6034 (Eliminated Count 6)
Anne Rabbitte (FF) 5762 (Elected Count 8)
Donagh Killilea (FF) 4932 (Eliminated Count 5)
Eoin Madden (GP) 1924 (Eliminated Count 4)
Marian Spelman (Lab) 845 (Eliminated Count 3)
Peter Reid (SD) 848 (Eliminated Count 3)
Martin ‘Jonesy’ Ward (Aon) 582 (Eliminated Count 2)
David O’Reilly (Ind) 246 (Eliminated Count 1)
Deaglán MacCanna (Ren) 126 (Eliminated Count 1)
Galway West: 5 Seats
Quota: 10,057
Turnout: 60.3%
Eamon O Cuiv (FF) 8522 (Elected Count 8)
Mairead Farrell (SF) 8464 (Elected Count 8)
Noel Grealish (Ind) 8043 (Elected Count 8)
Catherine Connolly (Ind) 5439
Hildergarde Naughton (FG) 5609
Sean Kyne (FG) 5284
Ollie Crowe (FF) 5175 (Eliminated Count 6)
Pauline O’Reilly (Ind) 3650 (Eliminated Count 6)
Niall O Tuathail (SD) 3623 (Eliminated Count 6)
Mike Cubbard (Ind) 2676 (Eliminated Count 5)
Niall McNelis (Lab) 1548 (Eliminated Count 4)
Cormac O Corcorain (Aon) 1058 (Eliminated Count 3)
Conor Burke (Sol) 495 (Eliminated Count 2)
Joe Loughnane (S-PBP) 437 (Eliminated Count 2)
Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind) 318 (Eliminated Count 1)
Kerry: 5 Seats
Quota: 12,945
Turnout: 66.9%
Michael Healy-Rae (Ind) 16,818 (Elected Count 1)
Pa Daly (SF) 15,733 (Elected Count 1)
Brendan Griffin (FG) 10296
Danny Healy-Rae (Ind) 8663
Norma Foley (FF) 6856
John Brassil (FF) 5431
Cleo Murphy (GP) 4122
Mike Kennelly (FG) 3974
Norma Moriarty (FF) 3767
Sonny Foran (Aon) 1109
John Bowler (IFP) 473
Ted Cronin (Ind) 391
Sean O'Leary (Ind) 33
Kildare North: 4 Seats (complete)
Quota: 10,190
Turnout: 62.7%
Catherine Murphy (SD) 9808 (Elected Count 3)
Réada Cronin (SF) 8705 (Elected Count 6)
James Lawless (FF) 7029 (Elected Count 6)
Frank O’Rourke (FF) 6336
Bernard Durkan (FG) 5447 (Elected Count 6)
Vincent P Martin (GP) 5100 (Eliminated Count 5)
Anthony Lawlor (FG) 3621 (Eliminated Count 4)
Emmet Stagg (Lab) 2751 (Eliminated Count 2)
Séamus Ó Riain (Ren) 967 (Eliminated Count 1)
Paul Mahon (S-PBP) 861 (Eliminated Count 1)
David Monaghan (Ind) 197 (Eliminated Count 1)
Wayne Swords (Ind) 123 (Eliminated Count 1)
Kildare South: 4 Seats*
Quota: 11,816
Turnout: 61.4%
Patricia Ryan (SF) 10155 (Elected Count 6)
Martin Heydon (FG) 8069
Fiona O’Loughlin (FF) 5927
Mark Wall (Lab) 5899
Cathal Berry (Ind) 5742
Fiona McLoughlin Healy (FF) 3616
Suzanne Doyle (FF) 3580
Ronan Maher (GP) 1639 (Eliminated Count 3)
Linda Hayden (SD) 1338 (Eliminated Count 2)
Anita Mhic Gib (Aon) 697 (Eliminated Count 1)
Roisin Ui Bhroin (S-PBP) 598 (Eliminated Count 1)
* Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl (FF) automatically returned
Laois Offaly: 5 Seats
Quota: 11,571
Turnout: 63.2%
Brian Stanley (SF) 16,654 (Elected Count 1)
Barry Cowen (FF) 8677
Sean Fleming (FF) 7636
Charlie Flanagan (FG) 7463
Carol Nolan (Ind) 5436
Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy (FG) 4519
Peter Ormond (FF) 4073
Pippa Hackett (GP) 3494
John Leahy (Ind) 3463
Ken Smollen IDP 2611
Noel Tuohy (Lab) 2011
Pauline Flanagan (FF) 1744
Stephen Tynan (S-PBP) 910
John Daly (NP) 441 (Eliminated Count 2)
Noel O’Rourke (Ren) 290 (Eliminated Count 2)
Limerick City: 4 Seats (complete)
Quota: 9,226
Turnout: 59.9%
Maurice Quinlivan (SF) 11,006 (Elected Count 1)
Willie O’Dea (FF) 9198 (Elected Count 1)
Kieran O’Donnell (FG) 6589 (Elected Count 8)
Frankie Daly (Ind) 3200
Brian Leddin (GP) 3252 (Elected Count 8)
Maria Byrne (FG) 2998 (Eliminated Count 7)
James Collins (FF) 2759 (Eliminated Count 6)
Jan O’Sullivan (Lab) 2729
Jenny Blake (SD) 1799 (Eliminated Count 4)
Michael Ryan (Aon) 1553 (Eliminated Count 3)
Mary Cahillane (S-PBP) 701 (Eliminated Count 2)
Rebecca Barrett (NP) 345 (Eliminated Count 2)
Limerick County: 3 Seats (complete)
Quota: 11,523
Turnout: 64.4%
Patrick O’Donovan (FG) 9228 (Elected Count 5)
Niall Collins (FF) 8436 (Elected Count 4)
Séighin Ó Ceallaigh (SF) 6916
Richard O’Donoghue (Ind) 6021 (Elected Count 6)
Tom Neville (FG) 5810 (Eliminated Count 4)
Michael Collins (FF) 5150 (Eliminated Count 3)
Claire Keating (GP) 2503 (Eliminated Count 2)
Conor O’Donoghue (Aon) 714 (Eliminated Count 1)
Robert O’Donnell (Ind) 402 (Eliminated Count 1)
Con Cremin (Ind) 373 (Eliminated Count 1)
John Dalton (Ren) 313 (Eliminated Count 1)
Cristín Ní Mhaoldhomhnaigh (NP) 224 (Eliminated Count 1)
Longford Westmeath: 4 Seats
Quota: 11,277
Turnout: 60%
Sorca Clarke (SF) 11,848 (Elected Count 1)
Robert Troy (FF) 9331
Joe Flaherty (FF) 7666
Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran (Ind) 6730
Peter Burke (FG) 6617
Micheál Carrigy (FG) 6334
Louise Heavin Gp 2325
Alan Mangan (Lab) 1904
Gabrielle McFadden (FG) 1411
James Reynolds (NP) 983
Barbara Smyth (S-PBP) 411
Anna Kavanagh (Ind) 334
Dom Parker (S-PBP) 221
Frank Kilbride (Ind) 197
Donal Jackson (Ind) 71
Louth: 5 Seats
Quota: 11,778
Turnout: 63.1%
Imelda Munster (SF) 17,203 (Elected Count 1)
Ruairí Ó Murchú (SF) 12,491 (Elected Count 1)
Fergus O’Dowd (FG) 6380
Peter Fitzpatrick (Ind) 6085
Ged Nash (Lab) 5824
Declan Breathnach (FF) 5781
Mark Dearey (GP) 5418
John McGahon (FG) 4442
James Byrne (FF) 3911
Audrey Fergus (S-PBP) 1120
Eamon Sweeney (Ren) 794
Cathal O’Murchu (IFP) 574
David Bradley (Ind) 256
Topanga Bird (Ind) 243
Albert Byrne (Ind) 145 (Eliminated Count 3)
Mayo: 4 Seats (complete)
Quota: 12,871
Turnout: 66.1%
Michael Ring (FG) 14,796 (Elected Count 1)
Rose-Conway Walsh (SF) 14,633 (Elected Count 1)
Dara Calleary (FF) 9163 (Elected Count 7)
Lisa Chambers (FF) 6373
Michelle Mulherin (FG) 5435 (Eliminated Count 6)
Alan Dillon (FG) 5198 (Elected Count 7)
Saoirse McHugh (GP) 4177 (Eliminated Count 5)
Paul Lawless (Aon) 2574 (Eliminated Count 4)
Joe Daly (S-PBP) 721 (Eliminated Count 3)
Gerry Loftus (Ind) 574 (Eliminated Count 3)
Kamal Uddin (Lab) 255 (Eliminated Count 3)
Daithí Ó Fallamhái (IFP) 246 (Eliminated Count 3)
Gráinne de Barra (Ind) 84 (Eliminated Count 3)
Stephen Manning (Ind) 65 (Eliminated Count 3)
Seán Forkin (Ind) 59 (Eliminated Count 3)
Meath East: 3 Seats (complete)
Quota: 10,487
Turnout: 63.4%
Darren O’Rourke (SF) 10223 (Elected Count 2)
Helen McEntee (FG) 7691 (Elected Count 7)
Thomas Byrne (FF) 6039 (Elected Count 7)
Regina Doherty (FG) 4180 (Eliminated Count 6)
Sean McCabe (GP) 3251
Joe Bonner (Ind) 2934 (Eliminated Count 5)
Sharon Keogan (Ind) 2475 (Eliminated Count 4)
Deirdre Geraghty-Smith (FF) 1941 (Eliminated Count 3)
Emer Tóibín (Aon) 1634 (Eliminated Count 2)
Annie Hoey (Lab) 874 (Eliminated Count 1)
Andrew Keegan (S-PBP) 569 (Eliminated Count 1)
Seamus McDonagh (WP) 134 (Eliminated Count 1)
Meath West: 3 Seats (complete)
Quota: 10377
Turnout: 61.5%
Johnny Guirke (SF) 12652 (Elected Count 1)
Peadar Tóibín (Aon) 7322 (Elected Count 6)
Shane Cassells (FF) 6742
Damien English (FG) 5499 (Elected Count 6)
Noel French (FG) 2952 (Eliminated Count 4)
Ronan Moore (SD) 2376 (Eliminated Count 5)
Séamus McMenamin (GP) (Eliminated Count 3) 1935
Sarah Reilly (FG) 1817 (Eliminated Count 2)
John Malone (Ren) 209 (Eliminated Count 2)
Roscommon Galway: 3 Seats (complete)
Quota: 11,404
Turnout: 66%
Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind) 13,077 (Elected Count 1)
Denis Naughten (Ind) 8422 (Elected Count 5)
Claire Kerrane (SF) 8003 (Elected Count 6)
Aisling Dolan (FG) 5466 (Eliminated Count 4)
Eugene Murphy (FF) 4945
Orla Leyden (FF) 2953 (Eliminated Count 3)
Julie O’Donoghue (GP) 1413 (Eliminated Count 3)
James Hope (Aon) 504 (Eliminated Count 2)
Kenny Tynan (S-PBP) 422 (Eliminated Count 2)
Paul Hanley (NP) 319 (Eliminated Count 2)
Thomas D Fallon (Ind) 88 (Eliminated Count 2)
Sligo Leitrim: 4 Seats
Quota: 12,137
Turnout: 63%
Martin Kenny (SF) 15,035 (Elected Count 1)
Marc MacSharry (FF) 7004
Marian Harkin (Ind) 6972
Eamon Scanlon (FF) 6246
Frankie Feighan (FG) 5338
Thomas Walsh (FG) 4760
Shane Ellis (FF) 2753
Declan Bree I4C 2236
Blaithin Gallagher (GP) 1791
Gino O’Boyle (S-PBP) 1746
John Perry (Ind) 1367
James Conway (Ind) 1354
Sean Wynne (Ind) 1310
Nessa Cosgrove (Lab) 1178
Bernie O’Hara (Ind) 650
Paul McWeeney (NP) 451
Anne McCloskey (Aon) 368
Oisin O’Dwyer (Ren) 75
Mary O’Donnell (Ind) 46
Tipperary: 5 Seats
Quota: 13,632
Turnout:65%
Michael Lowry (Ind) 14,802 (Elected Count 1)
Martin Browne (SF) 10004
Mattie McGrath (Ind) 9321
Jackie Cahill (FF) 7940
Alan Kelly (Lab) 7857
Garret Ahearn (FG) 6206
Séamus Healy Ind/WUAG 5829
Mary Newman Julian (FG) 4926
Joe Hannigan (Ind) 4715
Imelda Goldsboro (FF) 4082
Rob O’Donnell (GP) 3170 (Eliminated Count 3)
Sandra Farrell (FF) 2233 (Eliminated Count 2)
Dolores Cahill (IFP) 521 (Eliminated Count 2)
Marese Skehan IND 182 (Eliminated Count 2)
Waterford: 4 Seats (complete)
Quota: 10,752
Turnout: 63.8%
David Cullinane (SF) 20,569 (Elected Count 1)
Mary Butler (FF) 6644 (Elected Count 7)
Matt Shanahan (Ind) 4990 (Elected Count 7)
John Cummins (FG) 4592
Damien Geoghegan (FG) 4289 (Eliminated Count 6)
Marc O’Cathasaigh (GP) 3996 (Elected Count 7)
John Pratt (Lab) 3498 (Eliminated Count 4)
Eddie Mulligan (FF) 2654 (Eliminated Count 3)
Úna Dunphy (S-PBP) 1153 (Eliminated Count 5)
Ronan Cleary (Aon) 1049 (Eliminated Count 2)
Bernadette Phillips (Ind) 324 (Eliminated Count 2)
Wexford: 5 Seats
Quota: 12,513
Turnout: 66.9%
Johnny Mythen (SF) 18,717 (Elected Count 1)
Brendan Howlin (Lab) 9223 (Elected Count 8)
James Browne (FF) 8058
Micheal D’Arcy (FG) 6472
Paul Kehoe (FG) 6337
Malcolm Byrne (FF) 6145
Verona Murphy (Ind) 5825
Michael Sheehan (FF) 4366 (Eliminated Count 7)
Ger Carthy (Ind) 3024
Paula Roseingrieve (GP) 2028 (Eliminated Count 5)
Jim Codd (Aon) 1518 (Eliminated Count 4)
Lisa McDonald (FF) 1351 (Eliminated Count 2)
Deirdre Wadding (S-PBP) 1116 (Eliminated Count 6)
Séanie O’Shea (I4C) 825 (Eliminated Count 3)
Bart Murphy (Ind) 68 (Eliminated Count 2)
Wicklow: 5 Seats
Quota: 11,887
Turnout: 70.9%
John Brady (SF) 17,297 (Elected Count 1)
Simon Harris (FG) 8765
Jennifer Whitmore (SD) 7039
Steven Matthews (GP) 5634
Stephen Donnelly (FF) 5467
Andrew Doyle (FG) 4940
Billy Timmins (FG) 4679
Pat Casey (FF) 4473
John Snell (Ind) 3050
Joe Behan (Ind) 2988
Val Cox (Ind) 1805
Paul O’Brien (Lab) 1727
Seamus Connor (Aon) 1051
Sharon Briggs (S-PBP) 1037
Tom Dunne (Ind) 478
Eileen Gunning (NP) 399
Charlie Keddy (Ind) 219
John Larkin (Ind) 173
Anthony Fitzgerald (Ind) 79
William King (Ind) 20