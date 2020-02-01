Media, politicians baffled by electoral revolution

While seats continue to fill in the 26 County general election, the swing to Sinn Fein has already spawned a struggle to understand the changed political circumstances in Ireland.

For a party which lost fully half of its councillors in last year’s local election, the scale of the transformation indicated by the map shown here is difficult to fathom.

But as in 1918, the Irish people have shown a readiness to suddently throw off the old order, cast off their chains, and demand something better.

There will be uneasy times ahead, most obviously in the forrmation of the next government, the issue which is most exercing the minds of bankers, fund managers and right-wing pundits around the world.

But there is more reason than ever to believe the electorate is on a path to Irish unity, to ending British domination over our affairs, and to ending the ravages of property-based greed and inequality.

The process will surely take another election, but the greening of the map of the south of Ireland, as in the north, is a sign that we are moving in the right direction.

Sinn Fein has become the first party in almost a century other than~Fianna Fail or Fine Gael to win the popular vote, topping the poll in 24 constituencies and electing TDs in almost all of them.

For this alone, in the face of obvious ruses and schemes to damage their chances, the Sinn Fein leadership deserves full credit.

A special mention also goes to the Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations, whose hare-brained revisionist agenda struck such a negative chord with the Irish people last month, and whose intervention could not have been better timed.

It was left to unionist commentator Ruth Dudley Edwards to denounce the election, declaring herself “ashamed of my country, a vast number of whose voters have intentionally or unwittingly just endorsed a fascist party”.

A shocked response from reactionaries is to be expected, but so far it has been relatively muted, even from Fine Gael. Instead, much of the southern establishment is looking to cut its losses, while right-wing TDs are clearly sizing up their chances for Ministerial power.

Sinn Fein now faces one of its most difficult decisions of recent years -- to enter government alongside one of the parties which voters have rejected, or to remain in opposition until it can form a genuinely transformative new government.

Counting is expected to last at least until late Monday to fill 159 Seats. The following are the official results at 2pm on Monday:

SF 24.5% (36 Seats)

FG 20.9% (21 Seats)

FF 22.2% (19 Seats)

Ind 15.4% (11 Seats)

GP 7.1% (7 Seats)

S-PBP 2.6% (3 Seats)

Lab 4.4% (3 Seat)

SD 2.9% (2 Seat)

Aontú 1.9% (1 Seat)



CONSTITUENCY RESULTS

Carlow Kilkenny: 5 Seats

Quota: 12,274

Turnout: 64.9%



Kathleen Function (SF) 17,493 (Elected Count 1)

John McGuinness (FF) 10558 (Elected Count 6)

Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor (FF) 9351 (Elected Count 8)

Bobby Aylward (FF) 7550

John Paul Phelan (FG) 6396 (Elected Count 8)

Pat Deering (FG) 5929 (Eliminated Count 7)

Malcolm Noonan (GP) 4942

Patrick O’Neill (FG) 3674 (Eliminated Count 5)

Alan Hayes (Ind) 2347 (Eliminated Count 4)

Denis Hynes (Lab) 2208 (Eliminated Count 3)

Adrienne Wallace (S-PBP) 1558 (Eliminated Count 6)

Helena Byrne (Ren) 992 (Eliminated Count 2)

Melissa O’Neill (IFP) 431 (Eliminated Count 1)

Angela Ray (Ind) 214 (Eliminated Count 1)





Cavan Monaghan: 5 Seats

Quota: 12,031

Turnout: 66.1%



Brendan Smith (FF) 7354Niamh Smyth (FF) 5745TP O'Reilly (FG) 5124Robbie Gallagher (FF) 5062Sarah O'Reilly (Aon) 3840Tate Donnelly (GP) 2501Sandra McIntyre (FG) 1301Liam Van der Spek (Lab) 983Emmett Smith (S-PBP) 830Joseph Duffy (Ind) 159



Clare: 4 Seats

Quota: 11,900

Turnout: 65.9%



Violet-Anne Wynne (SF) 8987

Cathal Crowe (FF) 8355

Timmy Dooley (FF) 7763

Michael McNamara (Ind) 7332

Joe Carey (FG) 5684

Róisín Garvey (GP) 5624

Pat Breen (FG) 5406

Rita McInerney (FF) 4136

Martin Conway (FG) 2285

Joseph Woulfe (Ind) 1218

Theresa O’Donohue (S-PBP) 1196 (Eliminated Count 4)

Michael Leahy (IFP) 704 (Eliminated Count 3)

David Barrett (Ind) 400 (Eliminated Count 2)

Trudy Ann Leyden (Ind) 218 (Eliminated Count 2)

Conor O’Brien (Ren) 187 (Eliminated Count 1)





Cork East: 4 Seats

Quota: 10,909

Turnout: 61.1%



Pat Buckley (SF) 12,587 (Elected Count 1)

Kevin O’Keeffe (FF) 7414

James O’Connor (FF) 7026 (Elected Count 8)

Sean Sherlock (Lab) 6610 (Elected Count 8)

David Stanton (FG) 6143 (Elected Count 8)

Pa O’Driscoll (FG) 4554 (Eliminated Count 6)

Mary Linehan Foley (Ind) 3903 (Eliminated Count 7)

Liam Quaide (GP) 3749 (Eliminated Count 5)

Conor Hannon (Aon) 1337 (Eliminated Count 4)

Frank Shinnick (IFP) 455 (Eliminated Count 3)

Thomas Kiely (Ind) 435 (Eliminated Count 3)

Shane O’Grady (Ind) 267 (Eliminated Count 2)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 64 (Eliminated Count 2)





Cork North-Central: 4 Seats

Quota: 10,356

Turnout: 59.7%



Thomas Gould (SF) 13,811 (Elected Count 1)

Pádraig O’Sullivan (FF) 8158

Colm Burke (FG) 6646

Kenneth O’Flynn (Ind) 3994

Mick Barry S 3703

Tony Fitzgerald (FF) 3338

Oliver Moran (GP) 3205

John Maher (Lab) 2561

Finian Toomey (Aon) 1325

Sandra Murphy (FF) 1218

Lorraine O’Neill (FG) 1156

Sinéad Halpin (SD) 1121

Ger Keohane (Ind) 694 (Eliminated Count 5)

Timothy J Hogan (Ind) 257

Diarmaid Ó Cadhla (Ind) 230 (Eliminated Count 3)

James Coughlan (WP) 180 (Eliminated Count 4)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 137 (Eliminated Count 2)

Stephen James O’Donovan (Ind) 44 (Eliminated Count 2)





Cork North-West: 3 Seats (complete)

Quota: 11593

Turnout: 65.4%



Aindrias Moynihan (FF) 9628 (Elected Count 5)

Michael Moynihan (FF) 8651 (Elected Count 5)

Michael Creed (FG) 8338 (Elected Count 5)

John Paul O’Shea (FG) 7065 (Eliminated Count 4)

Becky Kealy (Aon) 3877 (Eliminated Count 3)

Ciaran McCarthy (SD) 3845

Colette Finn (GP) 3495 (Eliminated Count 2)

Tara Nic Domhnaill (IFP) 956 (Eliminated Count 1)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 515 (Eliminated Count 1)





Cork South-Central: 4 Seats (complete)

Quota: 11429

Turnout:63.2 %



Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (SF) 14057 (Elected Count 1)

Micheál Martin (FF) 11023 (Elected Count 6)

Simon Coveney (FG) 9327 (Elected Count 8)

Michael McGrath (FF) 9236 (Elected Count 8)

Lorna Bogue (GP) 5379

Jerry Buttimer (FG) 2828 (Eliminated Count 7)

Anna Daly (Aon) 1350 (Eliminated Count 6)

Ciara Kennedy (Lab) 1263 (Eliminated Count 5)

Patricia O’Dwyer (SD) 1077 (Eliminated Count 4)

Bobby Murray Walsh (S-PBP) 764 (Eliminated Count 7)

Paudie Dineen (Ind) 429 (Eliminated Count 3)

William O’Brien (Ind) 202 (Eliminated Count 2)

John Donohoe (Ind) 103 (Eliminated Count 2)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 102 (Eliminated Count 2)





Cork South-West: 3 Seats (complete)

Quota: 11,085

Turnout: 64.6%



Michael Collins (Ind) 11,712 (Elected Count 1)

Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) 6262 (Elected Count 8)

Tim Lombard (FG) 5865

Paul Hayes (SF) 4777 (Eliminated Count 7)

Holly Cairns (SD) 4696 (Elected Count 8)

Margaret Murphy O’Mahony (FF) 4077 (Eliminated Count 6)

Karen Coakley (FG) 2526 (Eliminated Count 5)

Alan Coleman (Ind) 1801 (Eliminated Count 4)

Bernadette Connelly (GP) 1647 (Eliminated Count 3)

Mairéad Ruane (Aon) 515 (Eliminated Count 2)

Kevin O’Connor (S-PBP) 427 (Eliminated Count 2)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 33 (Eliminated Count 2)





Donegal: 5 Seats

Quota: 12,909

Turnout: 62%



Pearse Doherty (SF) 21,044 (Elected Count 1)

Pádraig MacLochlainn (SF) 13,891 (Elected Count 1)

Charlie McConologue (FF) 8347

Joe McHugh (FG) 7621

Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher (FF) 7469

Thomas Pringle (Ind) 5472

John O’Donnell (Ind) 4735

Mary T Sweeney (Aon) 3282

Martin Harley (FG) 3056

Michael White (GP) 1656

Peter Casey (Ind) 1143

Niall McConnell (Ind) 580

Arthur McGuinness (Ind) 56





Dublin Bay North: 5 Seats

Quota: 11,935

Turnout: 64.5%



Denise Mitchell (SF) 21,344 (Elected Count 1)

Richard Bruton (FG) 11156

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (Lab) 8127

Sean Haughey (FF) 6651

Cian O’Callaghan (SD) 6229

David Healy (GP) 5042

Deirdre Heney (FF) 3643

Catherine Noone (FG) 2279

John Lyons (Ind) 1882

Bernard Mulvany (S-PBP) 1409

Proinsias Ó Conaráin (Aon) 973

Ben Gilroy (IFP) 771

Michael O’Brien (S-PBP) 722

Conor Creaven (Ind) 418

Brian Garrigan (Ind) 372

Michael Burke (Ind) 370

Linda McEvoy (Ind) 202

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 16





Dublin Bay South: 4 Seats (complete)

Quota: 7,919

Turnout: 52.1%



Eamon Ryan (GP) 8,888 (Elected Count 1)

Chris Andrews (SF) 6361 (Elected Count 8)

Eoghan Murphy (FG) 6346 (Elected Count 8)

Jim O’Callaghan (FF) 5474 (Elected Count 8)

Kate O’Connell (FG) 4644

Kevin Humphreys (Lab) 3121 (Eliminated Count 7)

Sarah Durcan (SD) 1801 (Eliminated Count 6)

Annette Mooney (S-PBP) 1002 (Eliminated Count 6)

Mannix Flynn (Ind) 645 (Eliminated Count 4)

Jacqui Gilbourne (Ren) 634 (Eliminated Count 5)

Peter Dooley (Ind) 281 (Eliminated Count 3)

Ben Scallan (IFP) 245 (Eliminated Count 3)

Norma Burke (Ind) 110 (Eliminated Count 2)

John Keigher (Ind) 48 (Eliminated Count 2)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 11 (Eliminated Count 2)





Dublin Central: 4 Seats

Quota: 6,288

Turnout: 51.2%



Mary Lou McDonald (SF) 11,223 (Elected Count 1)

Paschal Donohoe (FG) 4181

Neasa Hourigan (GP) 3851

Mary Fitzpatrick (FF) 3228

Garry Gannon (SD) 2912

Joe Costello (Lab) 1702

Christy Burke (Ind) 1509

Gillian Brien (S-PBP) 776

Ian Noel Smyth (Aon) 583

Deirdre Duffy (FG) 570 (Eliminated Count 4)

Éilis Ryan (WP) 429 (Eliminated Count 5)

Rita Harrold (S-PBP) 201 (Eliminated Count 3)

Sarah Louise Mulligan (Ind) 124 (Eliminated Count 2)

Dolores Webster (Ind) 101 (Eliminated Count 2)

Patrick Clohessy (Ind) 33 (Eliminated Count 2)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 12 (Eliminated Count 2)





Dublin Fingal: 5 Seats

Quota: 10,574

Turnout: 63.2%



Louise O’Reilly (SF) 15,792 (Elected Count 1)

Darragh O’Brien (FF) 10111 (Elected Count 8)

Joe O’Brien (FG) 8400 (Elected Count 8)

Alan Farrell (FG) 6213

Duncan Smith (Lab) 4513

Tony Murphy (Ind) 3622

Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF) 3523

James Reilly (FG) 3280

Dean Mulligan (I4C) 2529

Paul Mulville (SD) 2206 (Eliminated Count 7)

Gemma O’Doherty (Ind) 1252 (Eliminated Count 5)

Terry Kelleher (S-PBP) 674 (Eliminated Count 6)

Glenn Brady (Ind) 536 (Eliminated Count 3)

John Uwhumiakpor (S-PBP) 487 (Eliminated Count 4)

Sandra Sweetman (Ind) (Eliminated Count 2) 259

Alistair Smith UP 43 (Eliminated Count 2)





Dublin Mid-West: 4 Seats complete

Quota: 9,091

Turnout: 61.6%



Eoin Ó Broin (SF) 11,842 (Elected Count 1)

Mark Ward (SF) 7621 (Elected Count 2)

John Curran (FF) 4931

Emer Higgins (FG) 4487 (Elected Count 9)

Gino Kenny (S-PBP) 3572 (Elected Count 9)

Vicki Casserly (FG) 3501 (Eliminated Count 7)

Paul Gogarty (Ind) 2950 (Eliminated Count 8)

Peter Kavanagh (GP) 2785 (Eliminated Count 6)

Joanna Tuffy (Lab) 1541 (Eliminated Count 5)

Francis Timmons (Ind) 1103 (Eliminated Count 4)

Caitriona McClean (FF) 667 (Eliminated Count 3)

David Gardiner (WP) 452 (Eliminated Count 3)





Dublin North-West: 3 Seats

Quota: 8,097

Turnout: 62%



Dessie Ellis (SF) 14,375 (Elected Count 1)

Róisín Shortall (SD) 6124 (Elected Count 1)

Paul McAuliffe (FF) 3902

Noel Rock (FG) 3579

Caroline Conroy (GP) 1548

Conor Reddy (S-PBP) 1215

Andrew Montague (Lab) 848

Stephen Redmond (Ind) 471

Ian Croft (Ind) 209 (Eliminated Count 2)

Niall Fitzgerald (Ind) 115 (Eliminated Count 2)





Dublin Rathdown: 3 Seats (complete)

Quota: 10601

Turnout:63.7 %



Catherine Martin (GP) 8958 (Elected Count 5)

Neale Richmond (FG) 6743 (Elected Count 8)

Josepha Madigan (FG) 6482 (Elected Count 8)

Shay Brennan (FF) 4549

Sorcha Nic Cormaic (SF) 4926 (Eliminated Count 7)

Shane Ross (Ind) 3419 (Eliminated Count 5)

Lettie McCarthy (Lab) 3179 (Eliminated Count 4)

Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin (S-PBP) 1498 (Eliminated Count 3)

Liam Coughlan (Aon) Eliminated 1413 (Eliminated Count 2)

Deirdre Conroy (FF) Eliminated 886 (Eliminated Count 1)

Patrick Noonan (Ind) Eliminated 350 (Eliminated Count 1)





Dublin South-Central: 4 Seats

Quota: 8,659

Turnout: 55.1%



Aengus Ó Snodaigh (SF) 17,015 (Elected Count 1)

Catherine Byrne (FG) 5078

Catherine Ardagh (FF) 4782

Bríd Smith (S-PBP) 4753 (Elected Count 2)

Patrick Costello (GP) 4041

Joan Collins (I4C) 2831

Rebecca Moynihan (Lab) 2095

Tara Deacy (SD) 1595

Serina Irvine (NP) 632

Richard Murray (Ind) 207

Alan Kerrigan (Ind) 146

Robert Foley (Ind) 78

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 38





Dublin South-West: 5 Seats

Quota: 11,261

Turnout: 62.3%



Sean Crowe (SF) 20,077 (Elected Count 1)

Colm Brophy (FG) 8269

John Lahart (FF) 5503

Francis Noel Duffy (GP) 4961

Paul Murphy (S-PBP) 4477

Katherine Zappone (Ind) 3708

Ciarán Ahern (Lab) 3603

Charlie O’Connor (FF) 3376

Deirdre O’Donovan (FF) 3314

Ellen O’Malley Dunlop (FG) 3111

Carly Bailey (SD) 2761

Sandra Fay (S-PBP) 1653

Mick Duff (Ind) 1268 (Eliminated Count 3)

Anne Marie Condren (Ren) 886 (Eliminated Count 2)

Philip Dwyer (NP) 508 (Eliminated Count 2)

Colm O’Keeffe (Ind) 90 (Eliminated Count 2)





Dublin West: 4 Seats (complete)

Quota: 8,726

Turnout: 62.4%



Paul Donnelly (SF) 12,456 (Elected Count 1)

Leo Varadkar (FG) 8478 (Elected Count 5)

Jack Chambers (FF) 6892 (Elected Count 6)

Roderic O’Gorman (GP) 4901 (Elected Count 6)

Ruth Coppinger (S-PBP) 4353

Joan Burton (Lab) 2096 (Eliminated Count 5)

Emer Currie (FG) 1870 (Eliminated Count 5)

Edward McManus (Aon) 1062 (Eliminated Count 4)

Aengus Ó Maoláin (SD) 817 (Eliminated Count 3)

Peter Casey (Ind) 495 (Eliminated Count 2)

Stephen O’Loughlin (Ind) 184 (Eliminated Count 2)

Sean O’Leary (Ind) 24 (Eliminated Count 2)





Dún Laoghaire: 4 Seats (complete)

Quota: 12,459

Turnout: 62.8%



Richard Boyd Barrett (S-PBP) 9632 (Elected Count 7)

Ossian Smyth (GP) 9300 (Elected Count 6)

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (FG) 7754 (Elected Count 8)

Mary Mitchell O’Connor (FG) 7330

Cormac Devlin (FF) 5715 (Elected Count 8)

Shane O’Brien (SF) 6002 (Eliminated Count 6)

Barry Ward (FG) 5744 (Eliminated Count 5)

Mary Hanafin (FF) 4196 (Eliminated Count 4)

Juliet O’Connell (Lab) 3009 (Eliminated Count 3)

Mairead Tóibín (Aon) 1185 (Eliminated Count 2)

Dave Quinn (SD) 1382 (Eliminated Count 2)

John Waters (Ind) 925 (Eliminated Count 1)

Con Óg Ó Laoghaire (IFP) 119 (Eliminated Count 1)





Galway East: 3 Seats (complete)

Quota: 10,631

Turnout: 61.9%



Sean Canney (Ind) 7815 (Elected Count 7)

Louis O’Hara (SF) 7108

Ciaran Cannon (FG) 6298 (Elected Count 8)

Peter Roche (FG) 6034 (Eliminated Count 6)

Anne Rabbitte (FF) 5762 (Elected Count 8)

Donagh Killilea (FF) 4932 (Eliminated Count 5)

Eoin Madden (GP) 1924 (Eliminated Count 4)

Marian Spelman (Lab) 845 (Eliminated Count 3)

Peter Reid (SD) 848 (Eliminated Count 3)

Martin ‘Jonesy’ Ward (Aon) 582 (Eliminated Count 2)

David O’Reilly (Ind) 246 (Eliminated Count 1)

Deaglán MacCanna (Ren) 126 (Eliminated Count 1)





Galway West: 5 Seats

Quota: 10,057

Turnout: 60.3%



Eamon O Cuiv (FF) 8522 (Elected Count 8)

Mairead Farrell (SF) 8464 (Elected Count 8)

Noel Grealish (Ind) 8043 (Elected Count 8)

Catherine Connolly (Ind) 5439

Hildergarde Naughton (FG) 5609

Sean Kyne (FG) 5284

Ollie Crowe (FF) 5175 (Eliminated Count 6)

Pauline O’Reilly (Ind) 3650 (Eliminated Count 6)

Niall O Tuathail (SD) 3623 (Eliminated Count 6)

Mike Cubbard (Ind) 2676 (Eliminated Count 5)

Niall McNelis (Lab) 1548 (Eliminated Count 4)

Cormac O Corcorain (Aon) 1058 (Eliminated Count 3)

Conor Burke (Sol) 495 (Eliminated Count 2)

Joe Loughnane (S-PBP) 437 (Eliminated Count 2)

Daragh O’Flaherty (Ind) 318 (Eliminated Count 1)





Kerry: 5 Seats

Quota: 12,945

Turnout: 66.9%



Michael Healy-Rae (Ind) 16,818 (Elected Count 1)

Pa Daly (SF) 15,733 (Elected Count 1)

Brendan Griffin (FG) 10296

Danny Healy-Rae (Ind) 8663

Norma Foley (FF) 6856

John Brassil (FF) 5431

Cleo Murphy (GP) 4122

Mike Kennelly (FG) 3974

Norma Moriarty (FF) 3767

Sonny Foran (Aon) 1109

John Bowler (IFP) 473

Ted Cronin (Ind) 391

Sean O'Leary (Ind) 33





Kildare North: 4 Seats (complete)

Quota: 10,190

Turnout: 62.7%



Catherine Murphy (SD) 9808 (Elected Count 3)

Réada Cronin (SF) 8705 (Elected Count 6)

James Lawless (FF) 7029 (Elected Count 6)

Frank O’Rourke (FF) 6336

Bernard Durkan (FG) 5447 (Elected Count 6)

Vincent P Martin (GP) 5100 (Eliminated Count 5)

Anthony Lawlor (FG) 3621 (Eliminated Count 4)

Emmet Stagg (Lab) 2751 (Eliminated Count 2)

Séamus Ó Riain (Ren) 967 (Eliminated Count 1)

Paul Mahon (S-PBP) 861 (Eliminated Count 1)

David Monaghan (Ind) 197 (Eliminated Count 1)

Wayne Swords (Ind) 123 (Eliminated Count 1)





Kildare South: 4 Seats*

Quota: 11,816

Turnout: 61.4%



Patricia Ryan (SF) 10155 (Elected Count 6)

Martin Heydon (FG) 8069

Fiona O’Loughlin (FF) 5927

Mark Wall (Lab) 5899

Cathal Berry (Ind) 5742

Fiona McLoughlin Healy (FF) 3616

Suzanne Doyle (FF) 3580

Ronan Maher (GP) 1639 (Eliminated Count 3)

Linda Hayden (SD) 1338 (Eliminated Count 2)

Anita Mhic Gib (Aon) 697 (Eliminated Count 1)

Roisin Ui Bhroin (S-PBP) 598 (Eliminated Count 1)



* Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl (FF) automatically returned



Laois Offaly: 5 Seats

Quota: 11,571

Turnout: 63.2%



Brian Stanley (SF) 16,654 (Elected Count 1)

Barry Cowen (FF) 8677

Sean Fleming (FF) 7636

Charlie Flanagan (FG) 7463

Carol Nolan (Ind) 5436

Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy (FG) 4519

Peter Ormond (FF) 4073

Pippa Hackett (GP) 3494

John Leahy (Ind) 3463

Ken Smollen IDP 2611

Noel Tuohy (Lab) 2011

Pauline Flanagan (FF) 1744

Stephen Tynan (S-PBP) 910

John Daly (NP) 441 (Eliminated Count 2)

Noel O’Rourke (Ren) 290 (Eliminated Count 2)





Limerick City: 4 Seats (complete)

Quota: 9,226

Turnout: 59.9%



Maurice Quinlivan (SF) 11,006 (Elected Count 1)

Willie O’Dea (FF) 9198 (Elected Count 1)

Kieran O’Donnell (FG) 6589 (Elected Count 8)

Frankie Daly (Ind) 3200

Brian Leddin (GP) 3252 (Elected Count 8)

Maria Byrne (FG) 2998 (Eliminated Count 7)

James Collins (FF) 2759 (Eliminated Count 6)

Jan O’Sullivan (Lab) 2729

Jenny Blake (SD) 1799 (Eliminated Count 4)

Michael Ryan (Aon) 1553 (Eliminated Count 3)

Mary Cahillane (S-PBP) 701 (Eliminated Count 2)

Rebecca Barrett (NP) 345 (Eliminated Count 2)





Limerick County: 3 Seats (complete)

Quota: 11,523

Turnout: 64.4%



Patrick O’Donovan (FG) 9228 (Elected Count 5)

Niall Collins (FF) 8436 (Elected Count 4)

Séighin Ó Ceallaigh (SF) 6916

Richard O’Donoghue (Ind) 6021 (Elected Count 6)

Tom Neville (FG) 5810 (Eliminated Count 4)

Michael Collins (FF) 5150 (Eliminated Count 3)

Claire Keating (GP) 2503 (Eliminated Count 2)

Conor O’Donoghue (Aon) 714 (Eliminated Count 1)

Robert O’Donnell (Ind) 402 (Eliminated Count 1)

Con Cremin (Ind) 373 (Eliminated Count 1)

John Dalton (Ren) 313 (Eliminated Count 1)

Cristín Ní Mhaoldhomhnaigh (NP) 224 (Eliminated Count 1)





Longford Westmeath: 4 Seats

Quota: 11,277

Turnout: 60%



Sorca Clarke (SF) 11,848 (Elected Count 1)

Robert Troy (FF) 9331

Joe Flaherty (FF) 7666

Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran (Ind) 6730

Peter Burke (FG) 6617

Micheál Carrigy (FG) 6334

Louise Heavin Gp 2325

Alan Mangan (Lab) 1904

Gabrielle McFadden (FG) 1411

James Reynolds (NP) 983

Barbara Smyth (S-PBP) 411

Anna Kavanagh (Ind) 334

Dom Parker (S-PBP) 221

Frank Kilbride (Ind) 197

Donal Jackson (Ind) 71





Louth: 5 Seats

Quota: 11,778

Turnout: 63.1%



Imelda Munster (SF) 17,203 (Elected Count 1)

Ruairí Ó Murchú (SF) 12,491 (Elected Count 1)

Fergus O’Dowd (FG) 6380

Peter Fitzpatrick (Ind) 6085

Ged Nash (Lab) 5824

Declan Breathnach (FF) 5781

Mark Dearey (GP) 5418

John McGahon (FG) 4442

James Byrne (FF) 3911

Audrey Fergus (S-PBP) 1120

Eamon Sweeney (Ren) 794

Cathal O’Murchu (IFP) 574

David Bradley (Ind) 256

Topanga Bird (Ind) 243

Albert Byrne (Ind) 145 (Eliminated Count 3)





Mayo: 4 Seats (complete)

Quota: 12,871

Turnout: 66.1%



Michael Ring (FG) 14,796 (Elected Count 1)

Rose-Conway Walsh (SF) 14,633 (Elected Count 1)

Dara Calleary (FF) 9163 (Elected Count 7)

Lisa Chambers (FF) 6373

Michelle Mulherin (FG) 5435 (Eliminated Count 6)

Alan Dillon (FG) 5198 (Elected Count 7)

Saoirse McHugh (GP) 4177 (Eliminated Count 5)

Paul Lawless (Aon) 2574 (Eliminated Count 4)

Joe Daly (S-PBP) 721 (Eliminated Count 3)

Gerry Loftus (Ind) 574 (Eliminated Count 3)

Kamal Uddin (Lab) 255 (Eliminated Count 3)

Daithí Ó Fallamhái (IFP) 246 (Eliminated Count 3)

Gráinne de Barra (Ind) 84 (Eliminated Count 3)

Stephen Manning (Ind) 65 (Eliminated Count 3)

Seán Forkin (Ind) 59 (Eliminated Count 3)





Meath East: 3 Seats (complete)

Quota: 10,487

Turnout: 63.4%



Darren O’Rourke (SF) 10223 (Elected Count 2)

Helen McEntee (FG) 7691 (Elected Count 7)

Thomas Byrne (FF) 6039 (Elected Count 7)

Regina Doherty (FG) 4180 (Eliminated Count 6)

Sean McCabe (GP) 3251

Joe Bonner (Ind) 2934 (Eliminated Count 5)

Sharon Keogan (Ind) 2475 (Eliminated Count 4)

Deirdre Geraghty-Smith (FF) 1941 (Eliminated Count 3)

Emer Tóibín (Aon) 1634 (Eliminated Count 2)

Annie Hoey (Lab) 874 (Eliminated Count 1)

Andrew Keegan (S-PBP) 569 (Eliminated Count 1)

Seamus McDonagh (WP) 134 (Eliminated Count 1)





Meath West: 3 Seats (complete)

Quota: 10377

Turnout: 61.5%



Johnny Guirke (SF) 12652 (Elected Count 1)

Peadar Tóibín (Aon) 7322 (Elected Count 6)

Shane Cassells (FF) 6742

Damien English (FG) 5499 (Elected Count 6)

Noel French (FG) 2952 (Eliminated Count 4)

Ronan Moore (SD) 2376 (Eliminated Count 5)

Séamus McMenamin (GP) (Eliminated Count 3) 1935

Sarah Reilly (FG) 1817 (Eliminated Count 2)

John Malone (Ren) 209 (Eliminated Count 2)





Roscommon Galway: 3 Seats (complete)

Quota: 11,404

Turnout: 66%



Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind) 13,077 (Elected Count 1)

Denis Naughten (Ind) 8422 (Elected Count 5)

Claire Kerrane (SF) 8003 (Elected Count 6)

Aisling Dolan (FG) 5466 (Eliminated Count 4)

Eugene Murphy (FF) 4945

Orla Leyden (FF) 2953 (Eliminated Count 3)

Julie O’Donoghue (GP) 1413 (Eliminated Count 3)

James Hope (Aon) 504 (Eliminated Count 2)

Kenny Tynan (S-PBP) 422 (Eliminated Count 2)

Paul Hanley (NP) 319 (Eliminated Count 2)

Thomas D Fallon (Ind) 88 (Eliminated Count 2)





Sligo Leitrim: 4 Seats

Quota: 12,137

Turnout: 63%



Martin Kenny (SF) 15,035 (Elected Count 1)

Marc MacSharry (FF) 7004

Marian Harkin (Ind) 6972

Eamon Scanlon (FF) 6246

Frankie Feighan (FG) 5338

Thomas Walsh (FG) 4760

Shane Ellis (FF) 2753

Declan Bree I4C 2236

Blaithin Gallagher (GP) 1791

Gino O’Boyle (S-PBP) 1746

John Perry (Ind) 1367

James Conway (Ind) 1354

Sean Wynne (Ind) 1310

Nessa Cosgrove (Lab) 1178

Bernie O’Hara (Ind) 650

Paul McWeeney (NP) 451

Anne McCloskey (Aon) 368

Oisin O’Dwyer (Ren) 75

Mary O’Donnell (Ind) 46





Tipperary: 5 Seats

Quota: 13,632

Turnout:65%



Michael Lowry (Ind) 14,802 (Elected Count 1)

Martin Browne (SF) 10004

Mattie McGrath (Ind) 9321

Jackie Cahill (FF) 7940

Alan Kelly (Lab) 7857

Garret Ahearn (FG) 6206

Séamus Healy Ind/WUAG 5829

Mary Newman Julian (FG) 4926

Joe Hannigan (Ind) 4715

Imelda Goldsboro (FF) 4082

Rob O’Donnell (GP) 3170 (Eliminated Count 3)

Sandra Farrell (FF) 2233 (Eliminated Count 2)

Dolores Cahill (IFP) 521 (Eliminated Count 2)

Marese Skehan IND 182 (Eliminated Count 2)





Waterford: 4 Seats (complete)

Quota: 10,752

Turnout: 63.8%



David Cullinane (SF) 20,569 (Elected Count 1)

Mary Butler (FF) 6644 (Elected Count 7)

Matt Shanahan (Ind) 4990 (Elected Count 7)

John Cummins (FG) 4592

Damien Geoghegan (FG) 4289 (Eliminated Count 6)

Marc O’Cathasaigh (GP) 3996 (Elected Count 7)

John Pratt (Lab) 3498 (Eliminated Count 4)

Eddie Mulligan (FF) 2654 (Eliminated Count 3)

Úna Dunphy (S-PBP) 1153 (Eliminated Count 5)

Ronan Cleary (Aon) 1049 (Eliminated Count 2)

Bernadette Phillips (Ind) 324 (Eliminated Count 2)





Wexford: 5 Seats

Quota: 12,513

Turnout: 66.9%



Johnny Mythen (SF) 18,717 (Elected Count 1)

Brendan Howlin (Lab) 9223 (Elected Count 8)

James Browne (FF) 8058

Micheal D’Arcy (FG) 6472

Paul Kehoe (FG) 6337

Malcolm Byrne (FF) 6145

Verona Murphy (Ind) 5825

Michael Sheehan (FF) 4366 (Eliminated Count 7)

Ger Carthy (Ind) 3024

Paula Roseingrieve (GP) 2028 (Eliminated Count 5)

Jim Codd (Aon) 1518 (Eliminated Count 4)

Lisa McDonald (FF) 1351 (Eliminated Count 2)

Deirdre Wadding (S-PBP) 1116 (Eliminated Count 6)

Séanie O’Shea (I4C) 825 (Eliminated Count 3)

Bart Murphy (Ind) 68 (Eliminated Count 2)





Wicklow: 5 Seats

Quota: 11,887

Turnout: 70.9%



John Brady (SF) 17,297 (Elected Count 1)

Simon Harris (FG) 8765

Jennifer Whitmore (SD) 7039

Steven Matthews (GP) 5634

Stephen Donnelly (FF) 5467

Andrew Doyle (FG) 4940

Billy Timmins (FG) 4679

Pat Casey (FF) 4473

John Snell (Ind) 3050

Joe Behan (Ind) 2988

Val Cox (Ind) 1805

Paul O’Brien (Lab) 1727

Seamus Connor (Aon) 1051

Sharon Briggs (S-PBP) 1037

Tom Dunne (Ind) 478

Eileen Gunning (NP) 399

Charlie Keddy (Ind) 219

John Larkin (Ind) 173

Anthony Fitzgerald (Ind) 79

William King (Ind) 20

