General election 2020 - list of candidates

All the declared candidates in Saturday's general election in the 26 Counties. Candidates with an asterisk are outgoing TDs, republican candidates are in bold.
Carlow-Kilkenny (5 seats):
*John Paul Phelan (Fine Gael)
*Pat Deering (Fine Gael)
Patrick O’Neill (Fine Gael)
*John McGuiness (Fianna Fáil)
*Bobby Aylward (Fianna Fáil)
Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (Fianna Fáil)
*Kathleen Funchion (Sinn Féin)
Denis Hynes (Labour Party)
Adrienne Wallace (People Before Profit)
Malcolm Noonan (Green Party)
Helena Byrne (Renua)
Melissa O’Neill (Irish Freedom Party)
Alan Hayes (Independent)
Angela Ray (Independent)
Cavan-Monaghan (5 seats):
*Heather Humphries (Fine Gael)
T.P. O’Reilly (Fine Gael)
Sandra McIntyre (Fine Gael)
*Brendan Smith (Fianna Fáil)
*Niamh Smyth (Fianna Fáil)
Robbie Gallagher (Fianna Fáil)
Matt Carthy (Sinn Féin)
Pauline Tully (Sinn Féin)
Liam van der Spek (Labour Party)
Tate Donnelly (Green Party)
Emmett Smith (People Before Profit Alliance)
Sarah O’Reilly (Aontú)
Joseph Duffy (Independent)
Clare (4 seats):
*Pat Breen (Fine Gael)
*Joe Carey (Fine Gael)
Martin Conway (Fine Gael)
*Timmy Dooley (Fianna Fáil)
Rita McInerney (Fianna Fáil)
Cathal Crowe (Fianna Fáil)
Violet-Anne Wynne (Sinn Féin)
Róisín Garvey (Green Party)
Theresa O’Donohue (People Before Profit)
Conor O’Brien (Renua)
Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom Party)
Michael McNamara (Independent)
Joseph Woulfe (Independent)
Trudy Leyden (Independent)
David Barrett (Independent)
Cork East (4 seats):
*David Stanton (Fine Gael)
Pa O’Driscoll (Fine Gael)
*Kevin O’Keeffe (Fianna Fáil)
James O’Connor (Fianna Fáil)
*Pat Buckley (Sinn Féin)
*Sean Sherlock (Labour Party)
Liam Quaide (Green Party)
Conor Hannon (Aontú)
Frank Shinnick (Irish Freedom Party)
Mary Linehan-Foley (Independent)
Sean O’Leary (Independent)
Shane O’Grady (Independent)
Thomas Kiely (Independent)
Cork North-Central (4 seats):
Colm Burke (Fine Gael)
Lorraine O’Neill (Fine Gael)
*Padraig O’Sullivan (Fianna Fáil)
Tony Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil)
Sandra Murphy (Fianna Fáil)
Thomas Gould (Sinn Féin)
John Maher (Labour Party)
*Mick Barry (Solidarity)
Sinéad Halpin (Social Democrats)
Oliver Moran (Green Party)
Finian Toomey (Aontú)
James Coughlan (Workers Party)
Kenneth O’Flynn (Independent)
Ger Keohane (Independent)
Timothy J. Hogan (Independent)
Sean O’Leary (Independent)
Stephen James O’Donovan (Independent)
Diarmaid Ó Cadhla (Independent)
Cork South-Central (4 seats):
*Simon Coveney (Fine Gael)
Jerry Buttimer (Fine Gael)
*Micheál Martin (Fianna Fáil)
*Michael McGrath (Fianna Fáil)
*Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (Sinn Féin)
Ciara Kennedy (Labour Party)
Bobby Murray Walsh (People Before Profit)
Patricia O’Dwyer (Social Democrats)
Lorna Bogue (Green Party)
Anna Daly (Aontú)
Sean O’Leary (Independent)
John Donohoe (Independent)
William O’Brien (Independent)
Paudie Dineen (Independent)
Cork South-West (3 seats):
Tim Lombard (Fine Gael)
Karen Coakley (Fine Gael)
*Margaret Murphy O’Mahony (Fianna Fáil)
Christopher O’Sullivan (Fianna Fáil)
Paul Hayes (Sinn Féin)
Bernie Connolly (Green Party)
Holly Cairns (Social Democrats)
Kevin O’Connor (People Before Profit)
Mairéad Ruane (Aontú)
*Michael Collins (Independent)
Alan Coleman (Independent)
Sean O’Leary (Independent)
Donegal (5 seats):
*Joe McHugh (Fine Gael)
Martin Harley (Fine Gael)
*Pat The Cope Gallagher (Fianna Fáil)
*Charlie McConologue (Fianna Fáil)
*Pearse Doherty (Sinn Féin)
Pádraig MacLochlainn (Sinn Féin)
Michael White (Green Party)
Mary T Sweeney (Aontú)
*Thomas Pringle (Independent)
John O’Donnell (Independent)
Niall McConnell (Independent)
Peter Casey (Independent)
Dublin Central (4 seats):
*Paschal Donohoe (Fine Gael)
Deirdre Duffy (Fine Gael)
Mary Fitzpatrick (Fianna Fáil)
*Mary Lou McDonald (Sinn Féin)
Joe Costello (Labour Party)
Gillian Brien (People Before Profit Alliance)
Rita Harrold (Solidarity)
Garry Gannon (Social Democrats)
Neasa Hourigan (Green Party)
Ian Smyth (Aontú)
Éilis Ryan (Workers Party)
Christy Burke (Independent)
Sarah Louise Mulligan (Independent)
Sean O’Leary (Dublin Central)
Patrick Clohessy (Independent)
Dolores Webster (Independent)
Dublin Mid-West (4 seats):
Emer Higgins (Fine Gael)
Vicki Casserly (Fine Gael)
*John Curran (Fianna Fáil)
Catriona McClean (Fianna Fáil)
*Eoin Ó Broin (Sinn Féin)
*Mark Ward (Sinn Féin)
Joanna Tuffy (Labour Party)
*Gino Kenny (People Before Profit)
Peter Kavanagh (Green Party)
David Gardiner (Workers Party)
Francis Timmons (Independent)
Paul Gogarty (Independent)
Dublin Fingal (5 seats):
*Alan Farrell (Fine Gael)
James Reilly (Fine Gael)
*Darragh O’Brien (Fianna Fáil)
Lorraine Clifford-Lee (Fianna Fáil)
*Louise O’Reilly (Sinn Féin)
Duncan Smith (Labour Party)
Paul Mulville (Social Democrats)
*Joe O’Brien (Green Party)
Terry Kelleher (Solidarity)
John Uwhumiakpor (People Before Profit)
Alistair Smith (United People)
Tony Murphy (Independent)
Dean Mulligan (Independent/Independents 4 Change)
Gemma O’Doherty (Independent)
Glenn Brady (Independent)
Sandra Sweetman (Independent)
Dublin Bay North (5 seats):
*Richard Bruton (Fine Gael)
Catherine Noone (Fine Gael)
*Sean Haughey (Fianna Fáil)
Deirdre Heney (Fianna Fáil)
*Denise Mitchell (Sinn Féin)
Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (Labour)
Cian O’Callaghan (Social Democrats)
David Healy (Green Party)
Bernard Mulvany (People Before Profit)
Michael O’Brien (Solidarity)
Proinsias Ó Conaráin (Aontú)
Ben Gilroy (Irish Freedom Party)
John Lyons (Independent)
Brian Garrigan (Independent)
Sean O’Leary (Independent)
Conor Creaven (Independent)
Michael Burke (Independent)
Linda McEvoy (Independent)
Dublin North-West (3 seats):
*Noel Rock (Fine Gael)
Paul McAuliffe (Fianna Fáil)
*Dessie Ellis (Sinn Féin)
Andrew Montague (Labour)
*Roisin Shortall (Social Democrats)
Caroline Conroy (Green Party)
Conor Reddy (People Before Profit)
Stephen Redmond (National Party)
Ian Croft (Independent)
Niall Fitzgerald (Independent)
Dublin Rathdown (3 seats):
*Josepha Madigan (Fine Gael)
Neale Richmond (Fine Gael)
Shay Brennan (Fianna Fáil)
Deirdre Conroy (Fianna Fáil)
Sorcha Nic Cormaic (Sinn Féin)
Lettie McCarthy (Labour Party)
*Catherine Martin (Green Party)
Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin (People Before Profit)
Liam Coughlan (Aontú)
*Shane Ross (Independent)
Patrick Noonan (Independent)
Dublin South-Central (4 seats):
*Catherine Byrne (Fine Gael)
Catherine Ardagh (Fianna Fáil)
*Aengus O Snodaigh (Sinn Féin)
Rebecca Moynihan (Labour)
*Bríd Smith (People Before Profit)
Tara Deacy (Social Democrats)
Patrick Costello (Green Party)
Selina Irvine (National Party)
*Joan Collins (Independent/Independents 4 Change)
Richard Murray (Independent)
Alan Kerrigan (Independent)
Sean O’Leary (Independent)
Robert Foley (Independent)
Dublin Bay South (4 seats):
*Eoghan Murphy (Fine Gael)
*Kate O’Connell (Fine Gael)
*Jim O’Callaghan (Fianna Fáil)
Chris Andrews (Sinn Féin)
Kevin Humphreys (Labour Party)
Sarah Durcan (Social Democrats)
*Eamon Ryan (Green Party)
Annette Mooney (People Before Profit)
Jacqui Gilborne (Renua)
Ben Scallan (Irish Freedom Party)
Mannix Flynn (Independent)
Peter Dooley (Independent)
Sean O’Leary (Independent)
John Dominic Keigher (Independent)
Norma Burke (Independent)
Dublin South-West (5 seats):
*Colm Brophy (Fine Gael)
Ellen O’Malley Dunlop (Fine Gael)
*John Lahart (Fianna Fáil)
Charlie O’Connor (Fianna Fáil)
Deirdre O’Donovan (Fianna Fáil)
*Sean Crowe (Sinn Féin)
Ciarán Ahern (Labour Party)
*Paul Murphy (RISE)
Sandra Fay (Solidarity)
Carly Bailey (Social Democrats)
Francis Noel Duffy (Green Party)
Anne Marie Condren (Renua)
Philip Dwyer (National Party)
*Katherine Zappone (Independent)
Mick Duff (Independent)
Colm O’Keeffe (Independent)
Dublin West (4 seats):
*Leo Varadkar (Fine Gael)
Emer Currie (Fine Gael)
*Jack Chambers (Fianna Fáil)
Paul Donnelly (Sinn Féin)
*Joan Burton (Labour Party)
*Ruth Coppinger (Solidarity)
Roderic O’Gorman (Green Party)
Aengus Ó Maoláin (Social Democrats)
Edward Mac Manus (Aontú)
Stephen O’Loughlin (Independent)
Sean O’Leary (Independent)
Peter Casey (Independent)
Dún Laoghaire (4 seats):
*Mary Mitchell O’Connor (Fine Gael)
Barry Ward (Fine Gael)
Jennifer Carroll MacNeill Cormac Devlin (Fianna Fáil)
Mary Hanafin (Fianna Fáil)
Shane O’Brien (Sinn Féin)
Juliet O’Connell (Labour Party)
*Richard Boyd-Barret (People Before Profit)
David Quinn (Social Democrats)
Ossian Smyth (Green Party)
Mairéad Tóibín (Aontú)
Con Óg Ó Laoghaire (Irish Freedom Party)
John Waters (Independent)
Galway East (3 seats):
*Ciaran Cannon (Fine Gael)
Pete Roche (Fine Gael)
*Anne Rabbitte (Fianna Fáil)
Donagh Killilea (Fianna Fáil)
Louis O’Hara (Sinn Féin)
Marian Spelman (Labour Party)
Eoin Madden (Green Party)
Peter Reid (Social Democrats)
Martin Ward (Aontú)
Declan McCann (Renua)
*Sean Canney (Independent)
David O’Reilly (Independent)
Galway West (5 seats):
*Hildegrade Naughten (Fine Gael)
*Sean Kyne (Fine Gael)
*Éamon O Cuiv (Fianna Fáil)
Ollie Crowe (Fianna Fáil)
Niall McNelis (Labour)
Mairéad Farrell (Sinn Féin)
Conor Burke (Solidarity)
Joe Loughnane (People Before Profit)
Niall O Tuathail (Social Democrats)
Pauline O’Reilly (Green Party)
Cormac O Corcorán (Aontú)
*Catherine Connolly (Independent)
*Noel Grealish (Independent)
Cllr Mike Cubbard (Independent)
Daragh O’Flaherty (Independent)
Kerry (5 seats):
*Brendan Griffin (Fine Gael)
Mike Kennelly (Fine Gael)
*John Brassil (Fianna Fáil)
Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil)
Norma Foley (Fianna Fáil)
Pa Daly (Sinn Féin)
Cleo Murphy (Green Party)
Sonny Foran (Aontú)
John Bowler (Irish Freedom Party)
Ted Cronin (Independent)
Sean O’Leary (Independent)
*Michael Healy-Rae (Independent)
*Danny Healy-Rae (Independent)
Kildare North (4 seats):
*Bernard Durkan (Fine Gael)
Anthony Lawlor (Fine Gael)
*Frank O’Rourke (Fianna Fáil)
*James Lawless (Fianna Fáil)
Réada Cronin (Sinn Féin)
Emmet Stagg (Labour Party)
*Catherine Murphy (Social Democrats)
Vincent P Martin (Green Party)
Pól Mac Mathuna/Paul Mahon (People Before Profit)
Séamus Ó’Riain (Renua)
Wayne Swords (Independent)
David Monaghan (Independent)
Kildare South (3 seats + Ceann Comhairle):
*Martin Heydon (Fine Gael)
*Fiona O’Loughlin (Fianna Fáil)
Suzanne Doyle (Fianna Fáil)
Patricia Ryan (Sinn Féin)
Mark Wall (Labour)
Ronan Maher (Green Party)
Róisín Ui Bhroin (People Before Profit)
Linda Hayden (Social Democrats)
Anita Mhic Gib (Aontú)
Fiona McLoughlin Healy (Independent)
Cathal Berry (Independent)
Laois-Offaly (5 seats):
*Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy (Fine Gael)
*Charlie Flanagan (Fine Gael)
*Barry Cowen (Fianna Fáil)
*Sean Fleming (Fianna Fáil)
Peter Ormond (Fianna Fáil)
Pauline Flanagan (Fianna Fáil)
*Brian Stanley (Sinn Féin)
Noel Tuohy (Labour Party)
Pippa Hackett (Green Party)
Stephen Tynan (People Before Profit)
Noel O’Rourke (Renua)
Ken Smollen (Irish Democratic Party)
John Daly (National Party)
*Carol Nolan (Independent)
John Leahy (Independent)
Limerick City (4 seats):
Maria Byrne (Fine Gael)
Kieran O’Donnell (Fine Gael)
*Willie O’Dea (Fianna Fáil)
James Collins (Fianna Fáil)
*Maurice Quinlivan (Sinn Féin)
*Jan O’Sullivan (Labour Party)
Brian Leddin (Green Party)
Mary Cahillane (Solidarity)
Jenny Blake (Social Democrats)
Michael Ryan (Aontú)
Rebecca Barrett (National Party)
Frankie Daly (Independent)
Limerick (County) (3 seats):
*Patrick O’Donovan (Fine Gael)
*Tom Neville (Fine Gael)
*Niall Collins (Fianna Fáil)
Michael Collins (Fianna Fáil)
Séighin Ó Ceallaigh (Sinn Féin)
Claire Keating (Green Party)
John Dalton (Renua)
Conor O’Donoghue (Aontú)
Cristín Ní Mhaoldhomhnaigh (National Party)
Richard O’Donoghue (Independent)
Robert O’Donnell (Independent)
Con Cremin (Independent)
Longford-Westmeath (4 seats):
*Peter Burke (Fine Gael)
Gabrielle (Gab) McFadden (Fine Gael)
Michael Carrigy (Fine Gael)
*Robert Troy (Fianna Fáil)
Joe Flaherty (Fianna Fáil)
Sorca Clarke (Sinn Féin)
Alan Budda Mangan (Labour Party)
Louise Heavin (Green Party)
Barbara Smyth (People Before Profit)
Dom Parker (Solidarity)
James Reynolds (National Party)
*Kevin “Boxer” Moran (Independent)
Anna Kavanagh (Independent)
Donal Jackson (Independent)
Frank Kilbride (Independent)
Louth (5 seats):
*Fergus O’Dowd (Fine Gael)
John McGahon (Fine Gael)
*Declan Breathnach (Fianna Fáil)
James Byrne (Fianna Fáil)
*Imelda Munster (Sinn Féin)
Ruairí Ó Murchú (Sinn Féin)
Sen. Ged Nash (Labour Party)
Mark Dearey (Green Party)
Audrey Fergus (People Before Profit)
Eamon Sweeney (Renua)
Cathal Ó Murchú (Irish Freedom Party)
*Peter Fitzpatrick (Independent)
Topanga Bird (Independent)
David Bradley (Independent)
Albert Byrne (Independent)
Mayo (4 seats):
*Michael Ring (Fine Gael)
Michelle Mulherin (Fine Gael)
Alan Dillon (Fine Gael)
*Dara Calleary (Fianna Fáil)
*Lisa Chambers (Fianna Fáil)
Rose Conway-Walsh (Sinn Féin)
Kamal Uddin (Labour Party)
Joe Daly (People Before Profit)
Saoirse McHugh (Green Party)
Paul Lawless (Aontú)
Daithí Ó’Fallamháin (Irish Freedom Party)
Gerry Loftus (Independent)
Seán Forkin (Independent)
Grainne de Barra (Independent)
Stephen Manning (Independent)
Meath East (3 seats):
*Regina Doherty (Fine Gael)
*Helen McEntee (Fine Gael)
*Thomas Byrne (Fianna Fáil)
Deirdre Geraghty-Smith (Fianna Fáil)
Darren O’Rourke (Sinn Féin)
Annie Hoey (Labour Party)
Seán McCabe (Green Party)
Emer Tóibín (Aontú)
Alex Harding (Renua)
Seamus McDonagh (Workers Party)
Sharon Keogan (Independent)
Joe Bonner (Independent)
Meath West (3 seats):
*Damien English (Fine Gael)
Sarah Reilly (Fine Gael)
Noel French (Fine Gael)
*Shane Cassells (Fianna Fáil)
Johnny Guirke (Sinn Féin)
Ronan Moore (Social Democrats)
Seamus McMenamin (Green Party)
*Peadar Tóibín (Aontú)
John Malone (Renua)
Roscommon-Galway (3 seats):
Aisling Dolan (Fine Gael)
*Eugene Murphy (Fianna Fáil)
Orla Leyden (Fianna Fáil)
Claire Kerrane (Sinn Féin)
Julie O’Donoghue (Green Party)
Kenny Tynan (People Before Profit)
James Hope (Aontú)
Paul Hanley (National Party)
*Denis Naughten (Independent)
*Michael Fitzmaurice (Independent)
Thomas D Fallon (Independent)
Sligo-Leitrim (4 seats):
Frank Feighan (Fine Gael)
Thomas Walsh (Fine Gael)
*Eamon Scanlon (Fianna Fáil)
*Marc McSharry (Fianna Fáil)
Shane Ellis (Fianna Fáil)
*Martin Kenny (Sinn Féin)
Nessa Cosgrove (Labour Party)
Gino O’Boyle (People Before Profit Alliance)
Bláithin Gallagher (Green Party)
Ann McCloskey (Aontú)
Oisin O’Dwyer (Renua)
Paul McWeeney (National Party)
Declan Bree (Independent/Independents 4 Change)
John Perry (Independent)
Marian Harkin (Independent)
James Conway (Independent)
Bernie O’Hara (Independent)
Sean Wynne (Independent)
Mary O’Donnell (Independent)
Tipperary (5 seats):
Garret Ahearn (Fine Gael)
Mary Newman Julian (Fine Gael)
*Jackie Cahill (Fianna Fáil)
Sandra Farrell (Fianna Fáil)
Imelda Goldsboro (Fianna Fáil)
Martin Browne (Sinn Féin)
*Alan Kelly (Labour Party)
Rob O’Donnell (Green Party)
Dolores Cahill (Irish Freedom Party)
*Seamus Healy (WUAG/Independent)
*Michael Lowry (Independent)
*Mattie McGrath (Independent)
Joe Hannigan (Independent)
Waterford (4 seats):
John Cummins (Fine Gael)
Damien Geoghegan (Fine Gael)
*Mary Butler (Fianna Fáil)
Eddie Mulligan (Fianna Fáil)
*David Cullinane (Sinn Féin)
John Pratt (Labour Party)
Una Dunphy (People Before Profit)
Marc Ó Cathasaigh (Green Party)
Ronan Cleary (Aontú)
Matt Shanahan (Independent)
Bernadette Philips (Independent)
Wexford (5 seats):
*Michael D’Arcy (Fine Gael)
*Paul Kehoe (Fine Gael)
*James Browne (Fianna Fáil)
Lisa McDonald (Fianna Fáil)
*Malcolm Byrne (Fianna Fáil)
Michael Sheehan (Fianna Fáil)
Johnny Mythen (Sinn Féin)
*Brendan Howlin (Labour Party)
Paula Roseingrave (Green Party)
Deirdre Wadding (People Before Profit)
Jim Codd (Aontú)
Ger Carthy (Independent)
Seanie O’Shea (Independent/Independents 4 Change)
Verona Murphy (Independent)
Bart Murphy (Independent)
Wicklow (5 seats):
*Simon Harris (Fine Gael)
*Andrew Doyle (Fine Gael)
Billy Timmins (Fine Gael)
*Pat Casey (Fianna Fáil)
*Stephen Donnelly (Fianna Fáil)
*John Brady (Sinn Féin)
Paul O’Brien (Labour Party)
Jennifer Whitmore (Social Democrats)
Sharon Briggs (People Before Profit)
Steven Matthews (Green Party)
Seamus Connor (Aontú)
Eileen Gunning (National Party)
Joe Behan (Independent)
Cllr John Snell (Independent)
Charlie Keddy (Independent)
John Larkin (Independent)
Valerie Cox (Independent)
Tom Dunne (Independent)
William King (Independent)