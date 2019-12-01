Remember republican prisoners

prisonlight.jpg

 

December is the traditional time to remember republican political prisoners. The following is an up to date list as maintained by the Irish Republican Prisoner News Facebook page, with addresses of the prisons for sending cards and good wishes.

 

Castlerea Prison
Harristown
Caslerea
Roscommon
Ireland

Eugene Kelly Joe Finnegan Dean Evans

Portlaoise Gaol
Dublin Road
Portlaoise
Co Laois
Ireland

C1: Colin Casey
Daniel Hegarty

E1:
Dónal Billings
Sharif Kelly
Vincent Banks
Jonathan Hawthorn
Frank Murphy
Michael McDermott

E2:
Garret Mulley
Ryan Glennon
Joe Cassidy
David Murray

E3 & E4:
Philip Barney McKevitt
Patrick Brennan
Stephen Hendrick
Dean Byrne
Edward McGrath
Connor Hughes
Darren Fox
Conan Murphy
James Smithers
Joe Walsh
Mick Gilmartin
Martin McHale
Dylan Cahill
Kevin Braney
Ciaran Maguire
Robert Day
Julian Flohr
Kevin Hannaway
Seán Hannaway
David Nooney
Conor Metcalfe
Damien Metcalfe
John Brock
Máirtín Manning
John Roche
Declan McDermott
John O’Brien

Dóchas Centre
N Circular Rd
Inns Quay
Dublin
Ireland

Eva Shannon

Magahaberry Prison
Old Road
Ballinderry Upper
Lisburn
BT28 2PT
Ireland

Roe 3:
Conor Hughes
Ciarán McLaughlin

Roe 4:
Brendan McConville
Darren Poleon
Seán McVeigh
Gavin Coyle
Gerard Burleigh
Luke O’Neill
Peter Granaghan
Gerard Lagan Bann House:
Darren Gleeson

Quoile House:
Seamus McLaughlin
Barry Petticrew

Erne House:
John Paul Wootton

Other:
John Downey

Magilligan Prison
Point Road
Limavady
Derry
BT49 0LR
Ireland

Brian Walsh

We have a favour to ask

We want to keep our publication as available as we can, so we need to ask for your help. Irish Republican News takes time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe it makes a difference. If everyone who reads our website helps fund it, our future would be much more secure.

For as little as £1, you can support Irish Republican News – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

Paypal and credit card

© 2019 Irish Republican News