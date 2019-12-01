Remember republican prisoners

December is the traditional time to remember republican political prisoners. The following is an up to date list as maintained by the Irish Republican Prisoner News Facebook page, with addresses of the prisons for sending cards and good wishes.
Castlerea Prison
Harristown
Caslerea
Roscommon
Ireland
Eugene Kelly Joe Finnegan Dean Evans
Portlaoise Gaol
Dublin Road
Portlaoise
Co Laois
Ireland
C1:
Colin Casey
Daniel Hegarty
E1:
Dónal Billings
Sharif Kelly
Vincent Banks
Jonathan Hawthorn
Frank Murphy
Michael McDermott
E2:
Garret Mulley
Ryan Glennon
Joe Cassidy
David Murray
E3 & E4:
Philip Barney McKevitt
Patrick Brennan
Stephen Hendrick
Dean Byrne
Edward McGrath
Connor Hughes
Darren Fox
Conan Murphy
James Smithers
Joe Walsh
Mick Gilmartin
Martin McHale
Dylan Cahill
Kevin Braney
Ciaran Maguire
Robert Day
Julian Flohr
Kevin Hannaway
Seán Hannaway
David Nooney
Conor Metcalfe
Damien Metcalfe
John Brock
Máirtín Manning
John Roche
Declan McDermott
John O’Brien
Dóchas Centre
N Circular Rd
Inns Quay
Dublin
Ireland
Eva Shannon
Magahaberry Prison
Old Road
Ballinderry Upper
Lisburn
BT28 2PT
Ireland
Roe 3:
Conor Hughes
Ciarán McLaughlin
Roe 4:
Brendan McConville
Darren Poleon
Seán McVeigh
Gavin Coyle
Gerard Burleigh
Luke O’Neill
Peter Granaghan
Gerard Lagan Bann House:
Darren Gleeson
Quoile House:
Seamus McLaughlin
Barry Petticrew
Erne House:
John Paul Wootton
Other:
John Downey
Magilligan Prison
Point Road
Limavady
Derry
BT49 0LR
Ireland
Brian Walsh