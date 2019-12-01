Happy Christmas from IRN

An interesting year has passed. Thank you for sharing the news with us as we continue to our goal of a free, reunited Ireland. Another one lies ahead, and we hope you stay on board with us.

Due to the holidays, there will be no weekly issue of IRN this weekend, but we will as usual keep you up to date with any important breaking news.

On behalf of IRN, let me wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you all.

Nollaig shona dhaoibh is go méadaí Dia bhúr stór san Athbhliain.

With all best wishes, le gach dea-mhéin,

Bill Delaney