Happy Christmas from IRN

A Chairde,

An interesting year has passed. Thank you for sharing the news with us as we continue to our goal of a free, reunited Ireland. Another one lies ahead, and we hope you stay on board with us.

Due to the holidays, there will be no weekly issue of IRN this weekend, but we will as usual keep you up to date with any important breaking news.

On behalf of IRN, let me wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you all.

Nollaig shona dhaoibh is go méadaí Dia bhúr stór san Athbhliain.

With all best wishes, le gach dea-mhéin,

Bill Delaney

We have a favour to ask

We want to keep our publication as available as we can, so we need to ask for your help. Irish Republican News takes time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe it makes a difference. If everyone who reads our website helps fund it, our future would be much more secure.

For as little as £1, you can support Irish Republican News – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

Paypal and credit card

