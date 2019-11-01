PSNI bid to ‘steal Christmas’ from prisoners, families

The headquarters of Saoradh in Derry, Junior McDaid House, has been targeted in yet another PSNI raid on Thursday morning, this time in connection with a fundraising raffle.

Saoradh said it was a politically-motivated operation against “a one pound lotto” on behalf of republican prisoners and their dependents that is “decades old”.

They also condemned simultaneous raids on the family homes of three local Saoradh members. Money saved for Christmas, Christmas presents, family phones, computers and children’s school work were taken by the PSNI’s raiding party, they said, adding: “Colonial foot soldiers harassed and intimidated those offering assistance. Proof, as if it were needed, that British Crown Forces are intent on profiling and targeting working class Republican communities.”

Speaking out about the repeated raids, Saoradh representative Paddy Gallagher said since the inception of the party three years ago, the wider Republican family had “come together in a united fashion with a rejuvenated and revitalised outlook for the future of Ireland.

“This has clearly worried the British establishment as they have stepped up their campaign of harassment,” he said.

Mr Gallagher described the operation as “a futile attempt” to stop the public availing of the services offered by the party at Junior McDaid House:

“It is no coincidence that as Saoradh are due to hold our Ard Fheis that our party headquarters is targeted in a raid by British Crown Forces in an attempt to disrupt our political ideology.

“Attacks like this will do nothing to thwart Republican activism and will only harden our resolve.”