Irish Republican News · October 26, 2019 New images of IRA martyr Bobby Sands New photographs of hunger striker Bobby Sands have been discovered in an archive of French photojournalist Gérard Harlay. Taken at a rally in August 1976, they are believed to be the last photographs taken of Bobby Sands before his arrest and imprisonment at Long Kesh. Sinn Féin’s Richard McAuley was carrying out research for a book on the late party leadership figure Máire Drumm when Bobby Sands was identified taking part in a rally alongside the former Sinn Féin leader. He is pictured carrying the Fenian Harp flag in a republican colour party. He is taking part in a demonstration against the withdrawal of political status, the same issue which was to lead him to fast to his death. Days later several of those who attended were arrested and remanded in custody charged with taking part in ‘an illegal procession’, including Máire Drumm. Images © Gérard Harlay. “Everyone, Republican or otherwise has their own particular part to play. No part is too great or too small, no one is too old or too young to do something.” - Vol. Bobby Sands We have a favour to ask We want to keep our publication as available as we can, so we need to ask for your help. Irish Republican News takes time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe it makes a difference. If everyone who reads our website helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as £1, you can support Irish Republican News – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. Support Irish Republican News