PSNI building ‘register’ of Derry republicans

Five Derry men were forced to attend Strand Road PSNI base to sign a so-called “terror register” in what Saoradh believes will become a conveyer-belt approach to the imprisonment of their activists.

New legislation allows targeted individuals to be required to provide a large volume of personal information to police databases, including details of vehicles used by family members, bank accounts and movements across the border.

It is feared the register may be used to justify imprisonment of activists by non-jury courts, or even to ratchet pressure on some to turn informer.

This week, PSNI members in Derry attempted to force five republicans to attend individual interviews to complete the register, but activists refused to enter a closed room with PSNI members, resulting in a stand-off.

Among the items of information demanded were details of foreign travel, passport details, accommodation addresses, national insurance numbers, photographs for facial recognition data and fingerprints.

Saoradh said the demands for personal information were in breach of individual human rights.

“This highly invasive legislation enforced by British Crown Forces has already had a major impact upon those living in Derry as a border city,” they said.

“The overall controlling nature has not only resulted in those affected being prohibited to cross the British-implemented border for the likes of fuel or a trip to the beach, but has had wider implications for their family members.”

The mechanisms were “designed for failure” they said, and would ultimately “revive the conveyer belt of the British justice system which will, not for the first time, see further incarcerations of Irish republicans”.

Saoradh called on politicians in the North to spell out their position on the register and if they have proposals to oppose it.

“Saoradh will continue to highlight and expose the British Establishments roles in occupying Ireland while other sit in talking shops with their heads in the proverbial sand,” they added.