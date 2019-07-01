Bullets, British Army ID found in north Belfast

The Republican Network for Unity has urged people to be vigilant following a recent incident involving undercover Crown Force personnel operating in North Belfast.

On Saturday, July 13, after 5 pm, the RNU said local activists observed an unknown green transit van moving suspiciously around the Bone area of North Belfast. It was originally feared it belonged to people involved in anti-social activity.

But after a while, the van stopped, and four males were observed getting out of the vehicle and acting suspiciously. They later returned to the van and left the area. At the scene where the van had parked, a card issued by the British Armed forces was found.

The white plastic card was credit-card in size, bore the symbol of the Union Jack and read: “Defence Discount Service: Defence Privilege Card”. It was issued to an individual involved the “Regular Army Force”.

“It appears that the card was dropped,” the RNU said. “The details on the card clearly state that the persons in the van belonged to the British Army, operating undercover in North Belfast.”

Bullets were also subsequently found in the area. Local SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said the sinister discovery was made in undergrowth close to a soccer pitch in Marrowbone Park.

“It’s very strange,” he said. “We don’t know how the bullets came to be there or why. We don’t know if the bullets are old or new.”

RNU Chairperson Eadhárd Ó Cuinn urged people to be vigilant. He said there was ongoing undercover British army and intelligence service activity in Ireland.

“Only in the past week, a woman was approached twice and attempt to be recruited as an informer in North Belfast. She later made these failed recruitment attempts public,” he said.

“We urge all residents to be careful and report any suspicious activity in their areas to RNU and local Republicans. The British army, police, and intelligence service are not welcome in Ireland and anyone offering any assistant to them is likewise not welcome.”