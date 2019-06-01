Prosecutors accused of oppression after charges dropped

County Tyrone Republican Brian Carron has had false charges against him dropped a week before his trial was to be scheduled, and after more than a year on very strict bail conditions.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told this week that prosecutors were dropping the case. The case has been described as suppressive in nature and a form of internment.

The false charges dated to between 24 May 2010 and 5 April 2011, when Mr Carron was accused of arms possession. A detective claimed that Carron’s DNA was found on a seized rifle, and made accusations he was involved in a 2008 bomb attack against a member of the PSNI.

Defence lawyers pointed out the DNA presented was mixed with “absolutely no evidence” relating him to the charges.

Speaking outside court Carron’s lawyer Peter Corrigan, of Phoenix Law, said they were now planning to take a civil action against police.

Saoradh members in Tyrone sent their support to the Carron family.

“Brian should never had to enjure the hardships enforced on him from these false charges brought about by the malicious actions of the crown forces, knowing full well that these charges were fabricated and would never have stood,” they said.

“You either stand with the oppressor or the oppressed. There is no in-between”.