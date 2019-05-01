‘New progressive society emerging’ - SF

Counting has been completed in the local elections in the north, with Sinn Féin picking up last minute gains on Belfast City Council.

A historic six out of seven seats in the Black Mountain ward served as a reward for Sinn Féin’s renowned vote management skills and capped a battling performance in the city in the face of a surge in support for the smaller parties and independents.

It also helped it to an overall performance which is the best of the four largest parties, as it retained the same number of seats as it began the election.

Sinn Féin remains the largest party on Belfast council and the overall dynamics will remain largely the same, but with nationalism overall in a stronger position. On Derry and Strabane council, the SDLP and Sinn Féin are now at equal strength after Sinn Féin lost five seats.

Elsewhere, the rise of Alliance has weakened the traditional political alliances, particularly in unionist areas.

In a statement at counting was winding down this weekend, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the election had been marked by the growth in support for progressive politics, inclusion, equality and change.

“There is an onus on all of the progressive parties to use their mandates in the coming talks to deliver equality, respect and the rights of all and re-establish genuine power-sharing and institutions operating to the highest standards,” she said.

“The people have spoken, a new and more progressive society is emerging. It is the responsibility of political leaders to reflect on these results and commit to resolve the outstanding issues in the coming talks.”

The following is the full result in terms of the number of seats (compared to 2014):

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) 122 (-8)

Sinn Féin (SF) 105 (-)

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) 75 (-13)

Social Democratic & Labour Party (SDLP) 59 (-7)

Alliance Party 53 (+21)

Green 8 (+4)

Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) 6 (-7)

People before Profit (PBP) 5 (+4)

Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) 3 (-1)

Aontú 1 (+1)

Independent 25 (+10)

The following is the breakdown by council area (compared to 2014):

Belfast:

SF 18 (-1)

DUP 15 (+2)

Alliance 10 (+2)

SDLP 6 (-1)

Green 4 (+3)

PBP 3 (+2)

UUP 2 (-5)

PUP 2 (-1)

Derry & Strabane:

SF 11 (-5)

SDLP 11 (+1)

DUP 7 (-1)

PBP 2 (+2)

Alliance 2 (+2)

UUP 2 (-)

Aontú 1 (+1)

Ind. 4 (-)

Fermanagh and Omagh

Sinn Féin 15 (-2)

UUP 9 (-)

SDLP 5 (-3)

DUP 5 (-)

Alliance 1 (+1)

Ind. 5 (+4)

Ards & North Down:

DUP 14 (-3)

Alliance 10 (+3)

UUP 8 (-1)

Green 3 (-)

SDLP 1 (-)

TUV 1 (-)

Ind. 3 (+1)

Antrim & Newtownabbey:

DUP 14 (-1)

UUP 9 (-3)

Alliance 7 (+3)

Sinn Féin 5 (+2)

SDLP 4 (-)

Ind. 1 (+1)

Lisburn & Castlereagh:

DUP 15 (-5)

UUP 11 (+3)

Alliance 9 (+2)

SDLP 2 (-1)

Sinn Féin 2 (+2)

Green 1 (+1)

Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon:

DUP 11 (-2)

SF 10 (+2)

UUP 10 (-2)

SDLP 6 (-)

Alliance 3 (+3)

Ind 1 (-)

Causeway Coast & Glens:

DUP 14 (+3)

SF 9 (+2)

UUP 7 (-3)

SDLP 6 (-)

Alliance 2 (+1)

PUP 1 (-)

Ind 1 (-)

Mid & East Antrim:

DUP 15 (-1)

UUP 7 (-2)

Alliance 7 (+4)

TUV 5 (-)

SF 2 (-1)

SDLP 1 (-)

Ind 3 (+1)

Mid Ulster

SF 17 (-1)

DUP 9 (+1)

SDLP 6 (-)

UUP 6 (-1)

Ind 2 (+1)

Newry, Mourne & Down

SF 16 (+2)

SDLP 11 (-3)

UUP 4 (+1)

DUP 3 (-1)

Alliance 2 (-)

Ind 5 (+2)