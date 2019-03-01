Harassment of republicans directed at political activity

A member of Republican Network for Unity discovered a sophisticated GPS tracking and recording device hidden within his car earlier this week. The discovery triggered a violent early morning raid on his home by armed Garda police.

The RNU released a photograph of the device, which they said was hidden in the undercarriage of the car. They accused the ‘Special Detective Unit’ of the 26 County Gardai police of spying in order to disrupt and deter the work of its members, who does not want to be named.

“When the Special Detective Unit realised their device had been discovered and removed they then proceeded to invade our members home, bursting his door down in a 2am raid, holding him and his family at gun point whilst they removed his car for further inspection,” they said.

“What do the Garda fear from a legitimate political organisation like Republican Network for Unity?

“As a Republican organisation we in RNU recognize the legitimacy of armed actions by Republican groups, but realise that the current climate isn’t right for such actions.

“It’s just a pity that the state and crown forces in both the 26 and the occupied 6 counties can’t realise the same and stop the daily harassment of innocent Republican activists.”

Meanwhile, Republican Sinn Féin described the arrest of its election candidate, Diarmuid Mac Dubhghlais, as politically motivated. Mr Mac Dubhghlais was arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act on Tuesday, March 26 before being detained at Finglas Garda Station. He was released on Thursday.

Mr Mac Dubhghlais is national treasurer of RSF and also a candidate in the upcoming council elections in the Finglas/Ballymun area.

“Diarmuid has always been to the forefront of community and political activity,” RSF said. “The political establishment know they are under pressure from all directions due to their corrupt politics. We are sure Diarmuid will hit the ground running now and will continue his community and political activity.”