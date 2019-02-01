Leading Saoradh figure ‘interned’

A member of the Saoradh executive is being held indefinitely on the back of an MI5-directed arrest operation, despite the existence of video and social media evidence which should have meant his immediate release.

A frequent target of Crown Force harassment, Ardoyne republican Alan Lundy was taken from his home late on Friday night, February 15, by a PSNI squad who raided his partner’s home and their children’s bedrooms.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday accused of being one of two masked anti-drug vigilantes who entered a house on the Ligoniel Road in north Belfast on Friday night.

The allegations have been rubbished by his defence lawyer Darragh Mackin, who said Mr Lundy had provided a detailed account of his whereabouts on the night in question. This includes being in a fast food outlet at Castledawson 40 miles away from the scene of the incident, then travelling home.

Mr Mackin told the court that it was a “fundamental case of mistaken identity”.

But despite CCTV evidence from Castledawson, as well as digital evidence of his return home, District Judge Fiona Bagnall refused Mr Lundy bail.

Alan’s brother Daniel said that he is innocent and his arrest and remand is the latest in a long list of intimidation.

“Alan is innocent, it is just internment,” he said. “There is sufficient evidence to prove where he was at the time of this so-called incident. He is constantly stopped and searched and harassed. His family know where he was and everyone knows where he was.

“Alan’s partner’s house was searched and has been on numerous occasions with the doors put through and his kids literally dragged from their bed at all hours of the morning. This is nothing but MI5-directed.”

North Belfast Saoradh representative Dee Fennell says Alan is “a victim of the state”.

“Evidence has already been presented to the Magistrates Court when it was alleged he was involved in an incident in Ligoniel that he was 40 miles away in a fast food outlet and there is CCTV to prove that,” he said. “There is also proof via his phone that he was not there. There were also conflicting witness reports - one said it was Alan wearing a beige coat and the other said it was Marty wearing a black coat.

“In any other situation, Alan would be at home with his family and children but instead he was remanded and sent to Maghaberry. This is the second time Alan has been a victim of malicious prosecution and internment.

“In 2012, Alan was a steward at a GARC protest and was accused by a PSNI officer of throwing a stone. He was sent to Maghaberry and served three months and it was only then that the PSNI officer retracted the evidence. His family is constantly harassed on a regular basis and, in my view, Alan is a victim of the state.

“In the last ten years, Alan has been arrested between 25 and 30 times, had his house raided on more occasions than that, stopped and searched hundreds of time.

“I am a youth worker. There are four definitions of abuse: physical, psychological, sexual and neglect. No-one can tell me that Alan Lundy’s children being dragged out of their beds in the middle of the night is not psychological abuse of children.

“Alan Lundy personifies what is happening to republicans across the six counties.”