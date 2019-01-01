Car bomb explodes in Derry; no injuries reported

Derry city courthouse has been apparently targeted tonight in a car bomb attack. The shock bombing in Bishop Street is being linked to the ‘new IRA’, its first such attack in years.

The PSNI tweeted an image of the explosion near the city’s courthouse on Bishop Street.

Internet posts by hardline republican party Saoradh pointed out that the “mine attack” had taken place on the centenary of the first attack of the War of Independence, in 1919.

“This attack comes on the eve of the centenary of the Soloheadbeg ambush when Sean Treacy and his comrades struck a historic blow against the Crown Forces in Tipperary,” the post said. “It seems 100 years later Volunteer Sean Tracey’s comrades continue the unfinished revolution.”

Sinn Fein’s Elisha McCallion, condemned the attack and said she believed nobody had been injured.

“This incident has shocked the local community,” she said.

“In particular, there are many elderly residents who live in the area who have been alarmed by this incident. Thankfully no one appears to have been injured.”