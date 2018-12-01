Key ruling for Dublin/Monaghan campaigners

dubmonfamilies.jpg

Victims of the worst single massacre of the conflict have secured an order for disclosure of secret state documents in a major legal action over British state collusion with a loyalist murder gang.

Survivors and relatives of those who died in the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings were at the High Court in Belfast this week for a preliminary hearing in their lawsuits.

The British Ministry of Defence and PSNI police must now provide a list of all relevant intelligence documents in their possession within 12 weeks of a claim being lodged.

Making the ruling on discovery, Master McCorry said the families’ attendance was an indication of the importance of the case.

Thirty-three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed and almost 300 others injured in the no-warning explosions during evening rush hour.

No-one was ever charged with carrying out the attacks, later claimed by the loyalist Ulster Volunteer Force. Members of the infamous Glenanne Gang, which included members of the British Army’s UDR and RUC police, are believed to have been responsible. There are suspicions that the unit received high-level assistance from the British military intelligence.

Writs have been issued against the PSNI Chief, the British Ministry of Defence and government representatives, alleging collusion in the bombings.

Outside court, lawyer Kevin Winters of KRW Law, representing the victims and survivors involved in the litigation, welcomed the discovery order.

“It’s a significant breakthrough for the families of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings who have been waiting for nearly 45 years,” he said.

We have a favour to ask

We want to keep our publication as available as we can, so we need to ask for your help. Irish Republican News takes time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe it makes a difference. If everyone who reads our website helps fund it, our future would be much more secure.

For as little as £1, you can support Irish Republican News – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

Paypal and credit card

© 2018 Irish Republican News