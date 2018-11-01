Remember Irish republican prisoners this Christmas

This is the time of year when republicans traditionally remember those ‘faoi ghlas ag gallaibh’, behind bars in the cause of Ireland. This is the current list of prisoners as collated from welfare groups, families and friends. They are preceded by the relevant prison address for sending cards or letters.
Castlerea Prison
Harristown
Castlerea
Roscommon
Ireland
Eugene Kelly
Robbie O’Toole
John Costelloe
Kevin Devlin
Darren Gleeson
Joe Finnegan
Hydebank Wood Gaol
Hospital Road
Belfast BT8 8NA
Ireland
Christine Connor
Portlaoise Gaol
Dublin Road
Portlaoise
Co Laois
Ireland
[E1 Portlaoise]
Donal Billings
Sharif Kelly
Vincent Banks
Paddy Kennedy
Jonathan Hawthorn
[E2]
Charles Anthony Deery
Garret Mulley
Seamus McGrane
Ryan Glennon
[E3 & E4]
Philip Barney McKevitt
Patrick Brennan
Stephen Hendrick
Dean Byrne
Donal O Coisdealbha
Edward McGrath
Connor Hughes
Darren Fox
Conan Murphy
James Smithers
Joe Walsh
Sean Walsh
Mick Gilmartin
Martin McHale
David Murray
Dylan Cahill
Jim Smyth
Colm Mannion
Brian Mannion
Kevin Braney
Ciaran Maguire
Dean Evans
Robert Day
Julian Flohr
Kevin Hannaway
Sean Hannaway
Edward O’Brien
David Nooney
Dochas Centre
N Circular Rd
Inns Quay
Dublin
Ireland
Eva Shannon
Magahaberry Prison
Old Road
Ballinderry Upper
Lisburn
BT28 2PT
Ireland
[Roe House S.S.U.]
Barry Petticrew
[Roe 3]
Tony Taylor
Conor Hughes
Ciaran McLaughlin
Seamus McLaughlin
[Roe 4]
Brendan McConville
Vincent Kelly
Darren Poleon
Sean McVeigh
Joseph Hughes
Gavin Coyle
Patrick O’Neill
Matt Johnston
Brian Carron
[Quoile House]
Brian Walsh
[Bann House]
Niall Lehd
[Erne House]
John Paul Wottoon