Presidential election - final results

Incumbent Michael D Higgins has been officially confirmed as the winner of the Irish Presidential Election with 822,566 votes (55.8%), exceeding the quota. Independent Peter Casey secured second place with 23.1% of the vote.

National Returning officer Barry Ryan made the announcement at Dublin Castle. The turnout was recorded at 46.2%.

Speaking after confirmation of his election, President Higgins thanked the people. He called Ireland a “beautiful republic that is just coming into being”. He said accepted the mandate “with humility but also with determination and excitement”.

He called for a “real republic” and a “republic of equality”. The next seven years offer opportunities to do things in new ways, he said.

It will be about “identifying and facing exclusions”, rather than just breaking down barriers. This would involve the “exercising of new invitations”.

“A real republic is a republic is one where every person is encouraged and supported to participate fully,” he said. “All sections of society must be treated with dignity and respect.”

“Over the next seven years, I will represent your voice, Ireland’s voice, as we face challenges that are not local.”

He mentioned climate change, Brexit, and violence against women and said it was “a time to be active” rather than passive.

“The presidency belongs not to any one person but to the people of Ireland,” he added. “I am so proud of our country. So proud to be a president for all of you and with all of you.”

Sinn Fein candidate Liadh Ni Riada thanked the party for putting her forward.

“It was important we had this election,” she said, and that the next seven years are important for Ireland. She looked forward to a united Ireland being firmly on the agenda, “particularly with Brexit coming down the tracks”.

“Beirimis bua agus beidh la eile againn.” [Good luck to us, we will have another day]

In his speech, controversial second-placed candidate Peter Casey, also congratulated President Higgins.

“It’s been amazing, it’s been a real experience the past six weeks or so,” he said. Addressing the president, he said: “I’m sure the sentiments you described so wonderfully there, I’m sure they are shared by everyone here - wishing you all the very, very best.”

Counting of votes on the referendum held in tandem with the Presidential election is continuing, with 39 constituencies out of 40 so far reporting, and is likely to conclude after midnight. Support for removing the reference to blasphemy from the constitution is expected to pass comfortably, by approximately 65% to 35%.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, FINAL RESULT

CASEY PETER, Ind. 23.3% (342727)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.2% (32198)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.0% (87908)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 6.4% (94514)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 55.8% (822566)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 6.4% (93987)

CONSTITUENCY RESULTS

Carlow-Kilkenny

CASEY PETER, Ind. 28.2% (13929)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.6% (1265)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.3% (2636)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 7.1% (3506)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 52.0% (25717)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 4.9% (2419)

Cavan-Monaghan

CASEY PETER, Ind. 18.6% (7023)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.6% (1000)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.5% (2063)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 17.9% (6771)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 44.3% (16749)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 11.0% (4167)

Clare

CASEY PETER, Ind. 28.3% (11722)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 1.5% (617)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 4.8% (1969)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 5.5% (2289)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 54.7% (22639)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 5.3% (2186)

Cork East

CASEY PETER, Ind. 24.5% (9340)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 1.9% (716)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.0% (2283)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 6.9% (2625)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 53.6% (20388)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 7.1% (2705)

Cork North-Central

CASEY PETER, Ind. 24.0% (8382)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 1.6% (545)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.8% (2010)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 5.7% (1977)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 54.0% (18851)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 8.9% (3112)

Cork South-Central

CASEY PETER, Ind. 18.3% (7323)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 1.6% (642)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.4% (2554)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 5.4% (2164)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 60.5% (24161)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 7.7% (3072)

Cork South-West

CASEY PETER, Ind. 21.5% (6582)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.2% (680)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.3% (1635)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 7.8% (2374)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 55.1% (16860)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 8.1% (2489)

Donegal

CASEY PETER, Ind. 32.8% (12952)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 1.9% (747)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.5% (2563)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 9.3% (3684)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 38.1% (15052)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 11.4% (4524)

Dublin Bay North

CASEY PETER, Ind. 15.9% (8009)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.0% (1010)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.7% (3372)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 5.0% (2500)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 63.9% (32198)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 6.6% (3315)

Dublin Bay South

CASEY PETER, Ind. 11.8% (3433)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.2% (626)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.5% (1884)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 3.8% (1116)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 71.5% (20765)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 4.2% (1221)

Dublin Central

CASEY PETER, Ind. 11.2% (1692)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 1.3% (203)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.7% (868)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 3.5% (529)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 66.7% (10094)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 11.6% (1749)

Dublin Fingal

CASEY PETER, Ind. 17.5% (7505)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.3% (986)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.2% (2643)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 5.5% (2369)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 63.1% (27039)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 5.3% (2290)

Dublin Mid-West

CASEY PETER, Ind. 17.7% (5128)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 1.8% (526)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 9.4% (2734)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 4.9% (1433)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 59.3% (17196)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 6.8% (1978)

Dublin North-West

CASEY PETER, Ind. 15.9% (3737)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 1.9% (451)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.6% (1546)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 4.8% (1121)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 62.6% (14728)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 8.2% (1932)

Dublin Rathdown

CASEY PETER, Ind. 13.9% (4385)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.2% (711)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.9% (2177)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 4.7% (1487)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 68.7% (21704)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 3.6% (1141)

Dublin South-Central

CASEY PETER, Ind. 13.8% (3794)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 1.6% (441)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 7.4% (2039)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 4.0% (1105)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 65.0% (17930)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 8.3% (2282)

Dublin South-West

CASEY PETER, Ind. 18.4% (8324)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.1% (929)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.7% (3011)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 4.9% (2237)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 62.2% (28151)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 5.7% (2584)

Dublin West

CASEY PETER, Ind. 17.3% (4887)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 1.8% (514)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 7.3% (2053)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 5.1% (1430)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 62.1% (17545)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 6.5% (1842)

Dun Laoghaire

CASEY PETER, Ind. 13.1% (5872)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.2% (1000)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.4% (2866)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 4.6% (2044)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 70.2% (31513)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 3.6% (1596)

Galway East

CASEY PETER, Ind. 33.3% (11227)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 1.5% (516)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 4.6% (1545)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 4.1% (1379)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 53.4% (18011)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 3.1% (1029)

Galway West

CASEY PETER, Ind. 22.8% (10821)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 1.4% (660)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.1% (2445)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 3.8% (1783)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 62.4% (29612)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 4.6% (2161)

Kerry

CASEY PETER, Ind. 27.5% (13752)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.1% (1037)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.2% (3102)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 5.7% (2856)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 50.1% (25078)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 8.5% (4253)

Kildare North

CASEY PETER, Ind. 19.1% (7210)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.2% (844)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 7.3% (2751)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 6.0% (2258)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 61.3% (23103)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 4.0% (1523)

Kildare South

CASEY PETER, Ind. 22.4% (5819)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.4% (633)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.2% (1619)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 7.0% (1829)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 56.9% (14766)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 5.0% (1307)

Laois

CASEY PETER, Ind. 30.5% (8419)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.6% (718)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.3% (1464)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 6.7% (1845)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 49.8% (13754)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 5.2% (1443)

Limerick County

CASEY PETER, Ind. 23.9% (7845)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 1.8% (578)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.9% (1917)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 4.8% (1557)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 57.7% (18904)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 6.0% (1964)

Longford-Westmeath

CASEY PETER, Ind. 31.6% (12005)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.2% (829)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.6% (2122)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 7.6% (2873)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 47.5% (18024)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 5.5% (2089)

Louth

CASEY PETER, Ind. 16.0% (7223)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 4.7% (2101)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.1% (2291)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 6.5% (2934)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 58.4% (26291)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 9.3% (4175)

Mayo

CASEY PETER, Ind. 31.0% (12850)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.3% (937)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.4% (2663)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 5.4% (2235)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 49.8% (20642)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 5.1% (2107)

Meath East

CASEY PETER, Ind. 20.5% (6064)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 3.9% (1142)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.4% (1883)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 7.0% (2060)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 56.7% (16754)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 5.6% (1654)

Meath West

CASEY PETER, Ind. 22.0% (5917)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 3.4% (904)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 6.4% (1727)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 7.2% (1943)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 54.1% (14522)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 6.9% (1847)

Offaly

CASEY PETER, Ind. 31.1% (9253)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.3% (673)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.7% (1691)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 9.0% (2672)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 47.0% (13977)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 4.9% (1444)

Roscommon-Galway

CASEY PETER, Ind. 34.5% (10918)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.3% (713)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.9% (1850)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 7.2% (2270)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 45.1% (14246)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 5.1% (1617)

Sligo-Leitrim

CASEY PETER, Ind. 26.5% (11132)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.0% (859)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.9% (2475)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 8.9% (3749)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 49.1% (20601)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 7.6% (3172)

Tipperary

CASEY PETER, Ind. 36.8% (20149)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.0% (1106)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.0% (2723)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 5.6% (3077)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 45.5% (24917)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 5.2% (2827)

Waterford

CASEY PETER, Ind. 24.7% (8822)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.4% (847)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.7% (2025)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 7.1% (2530)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 52.2% (18609)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 8.0% (2837)

Wexford

CASEY PETER, Ind. 24.3% (11818)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.4% (1161)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 4.7% (2272)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 7.2% (3499)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 55.5% (27020)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 6.0% (2939)

Wicklow

CASEY PETER, Ind. 17.0% (8507)

DUFFY GAVIN, Ind. 2.1% (1043)

FREEMAN JOAN, Ind. 5.6% (2820)

GALLAGHER SEAN, Ind. 6.9% (3449)

HIGGINS MICHAEL D, Ind. 63.0% (31555)

NI RIADA LIADH, SF 5.5% (2733)