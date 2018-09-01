Ireland may miss out on protests as Trump visit in doubt

US President Donald Trump could reschedule an upcoming trip to Ireland after it emerged massive protests were being planned to greet him.

Mr Trump was expected to visit the country after celebrating Armistice Day in France on 11 November. The US President had been due to visit Dublin and his hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare, on Monday 12 November.

Left-wing parties immediately protested the trip when it was announced earlier this year. Activists have been planning huge demonstrations across Ireland for Mr Trump’s arrival, and planned to bring over the giant Trump ‘baby blimp’ used during his recent visit to Britain.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach indicated the visit was being postponed, saying the “US side has cited scheduling reasons”, and made clear the development was unexpected.

However, a spokeswoman for the White House said it is still determining whether or not Trump will visit Ireland. A statement by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: “The President will travel to Paris in November as previously announced. We are still finalizing whether Ireland will be a stop on that trip. As details are confirmed we will let you know.”

Initial media reports that Trump had definitely called off the visit were welcomed by left-wing figures, including Labour Senator Aodhan O Riordain who said it was as a result of his campaigning against the visit.

“Clearly the outpouring of objections to this visit has had the desired effect as President Trump has decided not to come to Ireland. Mr Trump is the face of hate, racism and division.”

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said: “The visit came out of the blue and has now been cancelled in the same erratic way. We are glad he is not coming.

“It’s hard to know why the trip has been cancelled at this stage, but we are nonetheless glad that such a costly, potentially divisive and undignified event will now not take place.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said the uncertainty reflected a relationship between the two countries that is “not functioning”.

He said the whole episode has been “a very unedifying experience”. He also criticised the lack of a US ambassador to Ireland for the past two years when he said: “I think it’s time to try and get this relationship sorted”.