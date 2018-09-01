Further collusion suspected over missing notebook

There are renewed concerns over collusion after it emerged that a notebook containing details of republicans -- including their names, addresses and car number plates -- has been “lost” by the PSNI police in a UDA stronghold.

The personal log also detailed names and car registrations of republicans from west Belfast who had been searched by the PSNI, along with Crown Force codenames for various operations.

The notebook went “missing” in the first week of September during an investigation into the activities of the breakaway South East Antrim UDA, one of the most active loyalist paramilitary groups.

The PSNI said only that they are carrying out enquiries, but admitted that it was now likely that loyalist paramilitary figures have access to the notes.

This is the second similar episode in recent weeks. In July it was established that a USB drive containing information on local citizens and businesses was “inadvertently” passed to suspected loyalist paramilitaries. The database was passed to UDA paramilitaries along with other items which were being returned following a search.

Eirigi’s Padraic Mac Coitir said its “pathetic” that constitutional nationalists continue to say the PSNI are reformed. “The PSNI/RUC has a history of colluding with unionist murder gangs,” he said.

Saoradh warned that “the worrying trend of collusion will no doubt affect every member of our communities, just as it has done before”. But the incident came as no surprise to them.

“With uncertainty surrounding Brexit, the issue of refortifying the partitionist border, the rebuilding of armed Republicanism and the ever present question of a reunified Ireland, Britain’s paid assassins will no doubt be eager in their attempts to target Nationalists and Republicans,” they said.

“Saoradh would urge everyone, republican or otherwise, to exercise caution in the coming weeks and months as loyalist death squads rearm themselves at the behest of the British establishment.”