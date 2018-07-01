Death of Sean Scott

Republicans have mourned the passing of veteran IRA figure Sean Scott, of Ballyforan, near Ballinasloe in County Galway, whose funeral took place on Wednesday.

Mr Scott was a hero of the border campaign and was one of the last survivors of the ill-fated Brookeborough raid which claimed the lives of his comrades, Fergal O’Hanlon and Sean South.

His remains were escorted by a Republican Guard of Honour from Ballyforan Church to Dysart Cemetery in County Roscommon.

“Sean was a gentleman who personified the highest integrity and nobility of Irish Republicanism,” said independent republican Cait Trainor, who attended the funeral. RSF figures Dan Hoban of County Mayo and Cllr Tomas O Curraoin of County Galway also spoke about his lifelong commitment to a free Ireland.

In a statement, Republican Sinn Fein said Mr Scott remained a dedicated republican up until his death.

“A veteran of the 1950’s Operation Harvest (Resistance Campaign) with the Pearse Column he would reject every subsequent sell out of republican ideals in 1969/70 and 1986 remaining true to the 32 county Irish Republic,” they said.

“In recent years Sean participated in many talks and events to give inspiration to the current generation of republicans. In 2016 he poignantly unveiled the monument in Elphin, County Roscommon in memory of his late friend and comrade Ruairi O Bradaigh. Condolences to his wife, sons, daughters and entire family circle.

“Sean will be a great loss for republicans of Roscommon/Galway and beyond. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis uasal.”