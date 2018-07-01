Adams urges attackers to step forward

There have been calls for calm after two devices were thrown at the homes of former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams and prominent republican Bobby Storey in Belfast overnight.

There were no reports of any explosions or injuries, although a parked car was said to have been damaged.

Following a large-scale operation, the PSNI police said they had seized remnants of “large industrial, firework type devices, capable of causing serious damage or injury”.

It is unclear who is behind the incidents. Amid rioting over the sectarian marching season in reent days, both the ‘New IRA’ and loyalist UVF groups have been linked to similar devices. There have also been claims of an MI5 and/or propaganda agenda.

Sinn Fein said the attacks were “reprehensible and cowardly” by “increasingly desperate and irrelevant groups”.

Mr Adams said two grandchildren were in the driveway of my home ten minutes before the incident. He urged those responsible to contact a Sinn Fein office to arrange a meeting.

“I want to appeal to everyone to be calm. We are involved in a process of change and some people are resistant to change.

“If our families can remain calm then we are asking for everyone else to stay calm.

“For those who were involved in the attack if they have the gumption to sneak up on our homes I think they or their representatives should come and meet me. I would like them to have the guts and the gumption to sit down and tell what this is about.”

He condemned republicans he said were involved in “exploiting children” in Derry, as well as loyalists who were “poisoning the atmosphere” in east Belfast, and urged them to come forward.

“We are very open, Sinn Fein can be contacted through any of our offices,” he added. “That’s my direct appeal to them. Come and sit down and explain to me what this about.”