Spy device found at former home of IRA figure

There have been calls for an independent investigation after an elaborate listening device was found at the former home of a senior republican. The bug was discovered by a relative of Brian Keenan, who died from cancer in 2008.

The former IRA commander was regarded as a key figure in convincing the Provisional Republican Movement to embrace the peace process. A young relative, who has been living in the west Belfast property for several years, discovered the listening device concealed in a ceiling during recent renovations.

The device consists of a small microphone, hidden in the ceiling of a downstairs room, along with a number of battery packs found under the floorboards of an upstairs bedroom.

Lawyer Padraig O Muirigh, who is acting for the home owner, told the Irish News that the presence of the device breaches numerous privacy laws and raises questions about who authorised the installation and why it was left in the property for so long.

“Under RIPA (The Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000) guidelines, authorisation for the installation of such an intrusive listening device in a private residence must be authorised by either a Chief Constable or the Secretary of State,” he said.

“There would have to be a renewal of the authorisation every three or six months, and while we don’t know the vintage of this it raises question over whether it was lawful in the first place, if the application was renewed and for how long.”

Mr Kelly, Sinn Fein’s justice spokesman, said: “This is clearly a breach of privacy. Even by the PSNI’s own standards it’s classed as ‘intrusive surveillance’ on private property.

“There are breaches of the householder’s right to privacy and to a private life and questions around who authorised this surveillance and why.

“We don’t know how old this bug is or how long it has been there - we will leave that to the ombudsman to use their expertise to check.

“Brian Keenan was someone who was very central to the republican struggle, he was very much up for and a supporter of the peace process. The Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998 - this device is certainly not 20 years old and so you have to ask what would be the purpose.

“I would assume there is no legal support for leaving a listening device in a private residence occupied by young people for so long and that is what we will be asking the ombudsman to investigate.”