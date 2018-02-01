Prisoners endorse ONH suspension of armed action

A group of republican prisoners at Maghaberry jail has said the suspension of armed actions by the breakaway IRA group known as Oglaigh na hEireann (ONH) last week will allow a “period of consolidation, expansion and preparation”.

The statement was issued last weekend by the Cogus group of republican prisoners currently in Maghaberry jail, which is aligned with ONH and the Republican Network for Unity.

It said it wanted to “acknowledge and endorse” the announcement of the suspension of military operations against the British state by the leadership of Oglaigh na hEireann.

The prisoners said they had been “fully consulted” during the internal review by ONH and had offered their contributions to the debate. They compared the ceasefire statement to that issued by the IRA at the end of its border campaign in 1962, when the campaign was also suspended.

“Owing to the present political reality in Ireland, and the impact of present day armed Republicanism, we acknowledge the mature and honest assessment by Oglaigh na hEireann on these important factors,” they said.

“Almost half a century ago, the then constituted leadership of Oglaigh na hEireann bravely fought a campaign against British forces in reconigition of similar realities, called a cessation. Though in doing so stated that in the future that there would be a period of consolidation, expansion and preparation.

“We consider the present day situation of Oglaigh na hEireann similar to the position of our forebearers post Operation Harvest. In ending, we look forward together with eternal hope and united determination in the pursue of a 32 County Socialist Republic.”

In a separate statement, the Republican Network for Unity said it “fully supports and endorses” the decision to call a halt to armed action against the British Crown and security forces.

“Republican Network for Unity, although still fully engaged in the struggle, agree that the current political climate has been instrumental in this decision and we can only see this as a progressive and positive step on moving forward to achieving our goal of a 32 county Socialist Republic,” they said. “Ar aghaidh i streachailt [Onwards in struggle]”.