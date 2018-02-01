Gardai raid homes of republicans

In a series of early morning raids in Dublin this week, eight republicans and their families were subjected to armed police forcing entry to their homes.

One home targeted by armed and masked men was occupied by a woman and her two 12 year old daughters. In another home, a 15 year old member of Saoradh’s youth group, Eistigi, was held at gun point by screaming members of the ‘Emergency Response Unit’, leaving him shaking with fear.

Personal property was seized including phones, laptops and other computers. The confiscated items included those belonging to children and work related equipment. In several cases the legally required receipt for seized items was not issued.

Saoradh estimated the number of Gardai involved in these raids is 60. “With recent cuts to overtime and the lack of rural policing along with the high profile gangland feud in Dublin and the drugs epidemic, this is a shocking misuse of resources,” they said.

Those targeted had been engaged in normal political activity, highlighting national issues such as internment and the homelessness crisis, as well as local issues like road safety.

“Several of the activists targeted yesterday are vocal in their condemnation of the 26 county administration,” Saoradh said. “They have faced ongoing harassment and intimidation from the state while providing aid on the streets. These raids are a blatant attempt to stop republicans embarrassing the state by showing how they have failed the people.

“Saoradh will continue to campaign for and help the victims of this crisis, regardless of the efforts to silence our activists.”