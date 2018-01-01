Statement from Oglaigh na hEireann (ONH)

The following is the full text of today’s ceasefire statement by the breakaway IRA armed group, Oglaigh na hEireann. It was released at a press conference involving Fianna Fáil TD Eamon O Cuiv and senior trade union figures who have been in talks around the group’s future.

The leadership of ONH sends solidarity to our Volunteers, friends and imprisoned comrades.

The movement announced last year that we were involved in an internal review over the future of republican struggle and our own involvement in that struggle.

The internal review examined the pros and cons of the politics and tactics of armed struggle to achieve our objectives, within the current political, social and economic environment facing the communities we seek to represent.

ONH accept that the right of the Irish people to use armed, disciplined force to end the violation of Irish national sovereignty is unquestionable.

Our review has concluded that, at this time, the environment is not conducive to armed conflict. Therefore the leadership of ONH are announcing that, with immediate effect, we will suspend all armed actions against the British state.

The leadership and Volunteers of ONH remain unbowed and unbroken. We will continue to protect our membership and base as we move forward in a spirit of unity and determination to achieve our political goals.

