Oglaigh na hEireann announce ceasefire

The breakaway IRA group Oglaigh na hEireann has announced a suspension of its armed actions, saying the “environment is not right for armed conflict” at this time, according to news reports this morning.

In the statement, it said the decision followed a review and discussion with its membership.

“The leadership of Oglaigh na hEireann are announcing that with immediate effect we will suspend all armed actions against the British state.

“The leadership of ONH remain unbowed and unbroken. We will continue to protect our membership and base as we move forward in a spirit of united determination to achieve our political aims”.

It was reported in the Irish News that prisoners linked to the organisation have been consulted and said it was expected that the announcement would be followed by action on prisoner issues.

Senior trade union figures who have been involved in private talks around the group’s future may make a statement later today.

Oglaigh na hEireann emerged from a split with the Real IRA around a decade ago.

Last year the organisation said it was involved in a “wide ranging discussion about tactics, strategy and the future of the republican struggle”.

The Republican Network for Unity, a political organisation associated with the ONH, suffered a damaging split last year.

The ONH has been responsible for a series of gun and bomb attacks targeting the British army and PSNI. The last significant attack carried out by the group was one year ago when a roadside bomb was left for a PSNI patrol in Twinbrook, on the outskirts of west Belfast.