Remember republican prisoners this Christmas

December is traditionally the month to remember republican prisoners with cards and letters. This is the current up to date Irish republican prisoner list (preceded by their prison addresses), as maintained by Irish Republican Prisoner News.
Castlerea Prison
Harristown
Caslerea
Roscommon
Ireland:
Eugene Kelly
David Murphy
Bernard Dempsey
Robbie O’Toole
John Costelloe
Kevin Devlin
Hydebank Wood Gaol
Hospital Road
Belfast BT8 8NA
Ireland:
Christine Connor
Portlaoise Gaol
Dublin Road
Portlaoise
Co Laois
Ireland
E1:
Shane Rowan
Donal Billings
Sharif Kelly
Michael Connolly
Vincent Banks
Philip Barney McKevitt
Joe Finnegan
E2:
Charles Anthony Deery
Garret Mulley
Seamus McGrane
Ryan Glennon
E3 & E4:
Michael Finlay
Patrick Brennan
Sean Connolly
Stephen Hendrick
Pierce Moran
Tony Carroll
Dean Byrne
John McGreal
Donal O Coisdealbha
Edward McGrath
Connor Hughes
Darren Fox
Owen McCann
Conan Murphy
James Smithers
Joe Walsh
Sean Walsh
Mick Gilmartin
Martin McHale
Damien (DD) McLaughlin
David Murray
Brian Kenna
Dylan Cahill
Jim Smyth
Colm Mannion
Brian Mannion
Kevin Braney
Ciaran Maguire
Dochas Centre
Mountjoy Prison
North Circular Road
Dublin 7
Ireland:
Ursula Ni Shionnain
Magahaberry Prison
Old Road
Ballinderry Upper
Lisburn
BT28 2PT
Ireland
Bann House (Committal Wing):
Gabriel Mackle
Roe House S.S.U (Isolation Unit):
Luke O’Neill
Barry Petticrew
Roe 3:
Tony Taylor
Conor Hughes
Ciaran McLaughlin
Brian Walsh
Seamus McLaughlin
Roe 4:
Brendan McConville
Nathan Hastings
Vincent Kelly
Darren Poleon
Sean McVeigh
Dee Duffy
Shea Reynolds
Ciaran Magee
Joseph Hughes
Gavin Coyle
Ta McWilliams
Patrick O’Neill
Ciaran Zach Smith
Matt Johnston
Eamonn Hutchinson
Neil Hegarty
Quoile House:
JP Wootton
Magilligan Prison:
Point Road
Limavady
BT49 0LR
Derry
Ireland:
Brian Millar