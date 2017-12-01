Irish Republican News · December 16, 2017 IRISH REPUBLICAN NEWS: Remember republican prisoners this Christmas Remember republican prisoners this Christmas December is traditionally the month to remember republican prisoners with cards and letters. This is the current up to date Irish republican prisoner list (preceded by their prison addresses), as maintained by Irish Republican Prisoner News. Castlerea Prison

Harristown

Caslerea

Roscommon

Ireland:



Eugene Kelly

David Murphy

Bernard Dempsey

Robbie O’Toole

John Costelloe

Kevin Devlin





Hydebank Wood Gaol

Hospital Road

Belfast BT8 8NA

Ireland:



Christine Connor





Portlaoise Gaol

Dublin Road

Portlaoise

Co Laois

Ireland



E1:

Shane Rowan

Donal Billings

Sharif Kelly

Michael Connolly

Vincent Banks

Philip Barney McKevitt

Joe Finnegan

E2:

Charles Anthony Deery

Garret Mulley

Seamus McGrane

Ryan Glennon

E3 & E4:

Michael Finlay

Patrick Brennan

Sean Connolly

Stephen Hendrick

Pierce Moran

Tony Carroll

Dean Byrne

John McGreal

Donal O Coisdealbha

Edward McGrath

Connor Hughes

Darren Fox

Owen McCann

Conan Murphy

James Smithers

Joe Walsh

Sean Walsh

Mick Gilmartin

Martin McHale

Damien (DD) McLaughlin

David Murray

Brian Kenna

Dylan Cahill

Jim Smyth

Colm Mannion

Brian Mannion

Kevin Braney

Ciaran Maguire





Dochas Centre

Mountjoy Prison

North Circular Road

Dublin 7

Ireland:



Ursula Ni Shionnain





Magahaberry Prison

Old Road

Ballinderry Upper

Lisburn

BT28 2PT

Ireland



Bann House (Committal Wing):

Gabriel Mackle

Roe House S.S.U (Isolation Unit):

Luke O’Neill

Barry Petticrew

Roe 3:

Tony Taylor

Conor Hughes

Ciaran McLaughlin

Brian Walsh

Seamus McLaughlin

Roe 4:

Brendan McConville

Nathan Hastings

Vincent Kelly

Darren Poleon

Sean McVeigh

Dee Duffy

Shea Reynolds

Ciaran Magee

Joseph Hughes

Gavin Coyle

Ta McWilliams

Patrick O’Neill

Ciaran Zach Smith

Matt Johnston

Eamonn Hutchinson

Neil Hegarty

Quoile House:

JP Wootton



Magilligan Prison:

Point Road

Limavady

BT49 0LR

Derry

Ireland:



Brian Millar

