Spooks seek informers in Tyrone

Saoradh, the new republican political party, has alleged that British military intelligence (MI5) has been targeting Irish republicans in County Tyrone, in attempts to recruit British agents and informers.

In this past two weeks, two activists from Saoradh and the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association were targeted by state operatives who identified themselves as “MI5”. One of the activists has been targeted repeatedly.

On this occasion, Saoradh said, the activist was approached as he went to a shop in Belfast whilst on lunch break. The MI5 personnel where the same individuals who had harassed him on a previous occasion when they tried to force on him under threats and duress while also advancing an envelope stuffed with cash.

As he had done previously, the activist refused the advances. He described the ordeal, how the MI5 members had local accents, how they issued threats in regards to the activist’s family and how he was told that MI5 would make life hard with both his work and his family life.

He was also given a phone number and told it was a “Liverpool Number” and was told to ask for “Martin or Olivia”. When he refused to cooperate he was told, “we can put you in a place where you will have to talk”.

A second activist who was approached had taken a day off work to attend an appointment. As he traveled to the appointment he was stopped by plainclothes personnel, who again identified themselves as “MI5”. A mixture of threats and coercion were used, involving references to the activists family and work, in an effort to recruit the activist as an agent. Both activists refused the approach and reported them to the IRPWA and Saoradh.

Saoradh, which was launched last year, said it was “no surprise” to find British forces attempting to infiltrate and subvert the republican objectives of both it and the IRPWA. They pointed out that many republicans in Tyrone have been killed at the hands of British military intelligence in an effort to suppress resistance in the county.

Packy Carty (pictured), Saoradh Spokesperson in Tyrone, said both groups were calling on anyone who has been “vindictively” targeted by the Crown Forces in this way, to come forward and share their experiences.

“Do not suffer in silence; as this invites further advances and harassment by these opaque and dangerous forces. We can provide advice and access to legal help in an effort to stop these approaches,” he said.

“In the past, those who have agreed to work as British informers and agents have ended up dead or living out lives of poverty in exile. We see from the revelations around Freddie Scappaticci, that the British are willing to sacrifice one agent to promote another!

“They have absolutely no interest in the security or wellbeing of anyone they recruit, in their attempts to attack Republicanism. It’s important to come forward to prevent further advances.”