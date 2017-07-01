Call for big turnout for Tony Taylor

Nationalist and republican groups are coming together this weekend to again demand freedom for imprisoned Irish activist Tony Taylor.

Sinn Fein and other nationalist and republican groups urged all supporters of human rights to attend a march in Derry this weekend for the interned Derry man, a leading member of Republican Network for Unity in the city.

Mr Taylor has spent almost 500 days in Maghaberry jail since he was taken from his wife and children by the PSNI at the request of British officials.

Local Sinn Fein representative Raymond McCartney has called on people to attend Sunday’s march and rally. Mr McCartney said: “Tony Taylor was returned to prison in Maghaberry Prison at the behest of the previous British Secretary of State Theresa Villiers, without having been charged, questioned or allowed legal representation.

“Sinn Fein has consistently stated that if evidence exists to show that Tony Taylor is a risk to the public it should be put before him and his legal team in open court so this can be challenged.

“His continued detention is a violation of fundamental human rights and subversion of due process. It is a form of legalised interment by remand and a denial of natural justice.”

The march is set to leave ‘The Grotto’ in the Brandywell at 2:30pm and finish at the Guildhall where a rally will be held.

On Sunday 6th of August, an even larger Anti-Internment march is planned for Belfast.

Organisers of the parade, the Anti-Internment League, say up to 5,000 people and five bands will protest internment and mark the 46th anniversary of its introduction.

The parade is expected to leave Ardoyne in north Belfast at 11.30am before making their way to Royal Avenue via Cliftonville Road, New Lodge Road, North Queen Street and Donegall Street. A similar parade was banned from going to Belfast city hall for a rally last year.