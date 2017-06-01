Internee refused parole

A protest is being held in Derry on Sunday after interned republican activist Tony Taylor was again refused release from prison.

A two-day hearing took place in Belfast last week to decide whether or not the father-of-three should be released from prison.

His family were told of the decision on Friday afternoon as the authorities sought to bury the story under the cover of election news.

A former political prisoner, Mr Taylor was released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. He was jailed in March 2016 solely on the instructions of the then British Direct Ruler Theresa Villiers.

At the time, British authorities claimed the freedom of the political activist was being suspended because of an unspecified risk he posed to the public.

Concerns have been raised by those campaigning for Mr Taylor’s release after he and his legal team were excluded from a part of the hearing, which was heard in secret. It is understood MI5 presented their case for his continued detention during the session.

Derry councillor Gary Donnelly said Mr Taylor had been held all day in a court cell after being denied access to his own hearing. “Complete and utter farce. No British justice in Ireland.”

Lisburn councillor Angela Nelson expressed her sympathy to his wife and family and condemned the “closed evidence” used to justify his detention.

“This is an absolute outrage and all people who believe in human rights and justice should be appalled,” she said.

“I call on all human rights groups and activists to support this campaign in the coming months to secure his release.

“If this government continue to get away with this activity unchallenged YOU could be next.”

A protest in support of Mr Taylor’s immediate release is to be hold at Free Derry Corner on Sunday, June 11 at 7.30pm.