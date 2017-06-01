Drug dealers in Belfast facing summary justice

The PSNI police has admitted it failed to disclose a murder bid in Belfast earlier this year as a behind-the-scenes vigilante battle against drug dealers was uncovered.

Last week an armed group claimed responsibility for killing two alleged drug dealers in Belfast last year. ‘Action Against Drugs’ also said it had tried to kill three other men across the city over the past year.

In March this year, an alleged drug dealer in the New Lodge area of north Belfast was shot at inside the man’s home. The attempt to kill the man was not made public by the PSNI press office which normally makes media outlets aware of serious incidents.

A PSNI spokeswoman confirmed only a “shooting incident” had taken place. She said: “We are at all times mindful of the possible impact on victims and must conduct our investigation in a way that best supports them.”

In a statement this week, ‘Action Against Drugs’ claimed it killed two men it alleged were drug dealers: Dan Murray last May, and Joe Reilly last October.

The group also said that it has tried to kill three other men in Belfast over the past 12 months. It has ordered the men, who have also been accused of being drug dealers, to leave Ireland or face death.

In its statement, AAD said it will continue to target suspected dealers. It also refuted claims it has received protection money from some of them.

Public anger over drug dealing in nationalist areas of north Belfast has increased amid suspicions that the police have little interest in tackling criminals in republican areas.

A large crowd gathered in the New Lodge area of north Belfast this week as residents forced suspected drug dealers to leave the area. A similar incident took place in Newington last week, while a protest has also taken place in Ardoyne.