Former British Direct Ruler in the North of Ireland, Theresa Villiers, has become the subject of ridicule after she expressed support for freedom and unity for the divided island of... Cyprus.

An evening for the cause of Cyprus was staged by the senior Tory MP at her constituency office in High Barnet in London.

Traditional Cypriot songs, including some about the pain caused by the continued partition of Cyprus, were sung as part of the evening of entertainment, according to a report for ‘Barnet Today’.

She said: “I am strongly committed to the cause of freedom for Cyprus. It is a grave injustice that the island was forcibly divided in 1973 and I will continue to work to support efforts to reunite it as one country with a single international personality and single citizenship.

“This has been a high priority for me for nearly two decades and I pledge to continue my efforts to see a resolution in Cyprus based on a just, fair, and balanced negotiated settlement.”

The cogent argument was a source of astonishment in Ireland, particularly for Sinn Fein, whose very similar statements in favour of Irish unity have always been deeply opposed by Villiers and her party.

Sinn Fein chairperson Declan Kearney, tweeted “‘Hugely significant’ political statement by Theres Villiers on partition & reunification.... of Cyprus!”

“You couldn’t make it feckin up!”, wrote former Sinn Fein publicity director Danny Morrison.