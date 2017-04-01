Easter commemorations 2017

A round up of Easter commemorative events by various organisations this year. Please check locally for more information.

SINN FEIN

Armagh

Saturday 12.30pm Portadown, Churchill Park - Speaker: John O’Dowd. Sunday 9.30am Crossmaglen Rangers GFC - Speaker: Martina Anderson; After 11am Mass, Camlough, Raymond McCreesh Monument - Speaker: Dessie Ellis; 2.30pm Lurgan, Francis Street - Speaker: Sean Murray; 4pm Cullyhanna, St Patrick’s GFC - Speaker: Alex Maskey. Monday 2pm Armagh City - Speaker: Niall O Donnghaile

Belfast

Sunday Main Commemoration 1pm Beechmount Avenue - Speaker: Pearse Doherty

Cavan

Sunday 2.30pm Kilnavart Cemetery, Ballyconnell - Speaker: Michelle Gildernew

Carlow

Saturday 3pm Carlow Town, Michael O’Hanrahan Commemoration - Speaker: Kathleen Funchion

Clare

Sunday 3pm Drumcliff, Ennis - Speaker: Maurice Quinlivan

Cork

Sunday 11am Youghal - Speaker: Aengus O Snodaigh; 12.30pm Bandon - Speaker: Jonathan O’Brien; 2pm Cork City - Speaker: Matt Carthy

Derry & Antrim

Sunday 12.15pm Dungiven - Speaker: Ian Milne; 2pm Derry City, Westland Street - Speaker: Mary Lou McDonald; Main Commemoration 2.30pm The Loup - Speaker: Declan Kearney. Monday 2.30pm Swatragh - Speaker: Elisha McCallion

Donegal

Sunday Main Commemoration 3pm Drumboe, Ballybofey - Speaker: Conor Murphy. Monday 3pm Pettigo - Speaker: Chris MacManus

Down

Sunday Main Commemoration 12noon Newry, Patrick Street - Speaker: Eoin O Broin; 4pm Castlewellan, Lower Square - Speaker: Imelda Munster

Dublin

Sunday Main Commemoration 2.30pm Garden of Remembrance to Glasnevin - Speaker: Michelle O’Neill. Monday 2.30pm Dun Laoghaire, Deans Grange - Speaker: Mickey Brady

Fermanagh

Sunday 3pm Newtownbutler - Speaker: Mairtin O Muilleoir

Galway

Saturday 3pm Galway City, Liam Mellows Statue, Eyre Square - Speaker: Liadh Ni Riada. Sunday 12noon Athenry - Speaker: Caoimhe Archibald; 1pm Ros Muc, Teach an Phiarsaigh Conamara - Speaker: Liadh Ni Riada; 2pm The Square, Ballinasloe Town - Speaker: Caoimhe Archibald. Monday 3pm Clifden (Thomas Whelan Statue), Conamara - Speaker: Liadh Ni Riada; 5pm Tullycross Cemetery - Speaker: Liadh Ni Riada

Kerry

Sunday Main Commemoration 12.30pm Tralee - Speaker: Barry McElduff

Kildare

Saturday 2pm Grey Abbey, Kildare Town - Speaker: Sean Crowe

Laois

Sunday 2pm Camross Village - Speaker: Brian Stanley

Leitrim

Sunday 3pm Fenagh, Selton Hill - Speaker: Jemma Dolan

Limerick

Sunday 11.45am Limerick City - Speaker: Maire Devine

Longford

Sunday 2pm Longford Town, Monument - Speaker: Sean Lynch

Louth

Sunday Main Commemoration After 12noon Mass, Drogheda, St Peter’s Church - Speaker: Cathal Boylan; 3pm Dundalk, Market Square - Speaker: Cathal Boylan

Mayo

Sunday 10am Achill Island - Speaker: Pat Doherty; 3.30pm Kilkelly - Speaker: Pat Doherty

Meath

Saturday 4pm Ashbourne - Speaker: Chris Hazzard

Monaghan

Sunday Main Commemoration 3.30pm Monaghan Town - Speaker: Martin Ferris. Monday 12noon Scotshouse - Speaker: Michaela Boyle; 2:30pm Clones - Speaker: Michaela Boyle

Offaly

Sunday 3pm Raheen - Speaker: Declan McAleer

Roscommon

Saturday 5pm Kilglass Cemetery, Kilglass - Speaker: Caoimhghin O Caolain

Sligo

Sunday 3pm Sligo Town - Speaker: David Cullinane

Tipperary

Sunday 3pm Fethard - Speaker: John O’Dowd

Tyrone

Saturday 3pm Coalisland - Speaker: Padraig Mac Lochlainn. Sunday 3pm Carrickmore - Speaker: Gerry Adams

Waterford

Saturday 3pm Waterford City. Sunday 12 noon Portlaw - Speaker: Louise O’Reilly

Westmeath

Monday 2.30pm Mullingar - Speaker: Fintan Warfield

Wexford

Sunday 2.30pm Wexford Town - Speaker: Francie Molloy. Monday 3.30pm Enniscorthy - Speaker: John Brady

Wicklow

Monday 11.30pm Bray - Speaker: Lynn Boylan

REPUBLICAN SINN FEIN

Antrim

Easter Sunday, Belfast, Republican Plot, Milltown Cemetery, assemble 12 noon at gates of cemetery.

Armagh

Holy Saturday, Lurgan, commemoration, assemble Republican Garden of Remembrance, Kilwikie, 1.30pm for commemoration; wreath-laying ceremony at the Republican Plot, St Coloman’s Cemetery, 2.30pm. Holy Saturday, Armagh city, Assemble Republican Plot, Sandyhill Cemetery for wreath-laying ceremony, 3.30pm.

Carlow

Holy Saturday, wreath-laying ceremony, Republican Plot, Carlow town, 2pm.

Cavan

Easter Sunday, at Republican Sinn Fein Memorial in memory of Vol Pat McManus and James Crossan,details from paper sellers.

Clare

Easter Sunday, Easter Sunday, Wreaths will be laid at the Manchester Martyrs Monument and the famine Monument in Kilrush and at the grave of Connaught Ranger Joseph Hawes; in Kilmurry McMahon at the grave of MartinCalligan; in DoonbegCemetery in honour of Capt Michael McNamara,Comdt Willie Shanahan and Vol Patrick O’Dea and Kilmihill Cemetery at the grave of Sean Breen.

Cork

Easter Monday, wreath-laying ceremony, Republican Plot,St Finbarr’s Cemetery, Cork.

Derry

Cuchulainn Memorial, City Cemetery, Derry City, Easter Sunday, assemble at 12 noon. Wreath-laying ceremonies at the following on Easter Sunday morning: The Loup Cemetery, 9am, at the grave of Brigadier Sean Larkin; and the grave of Tommy Toner in Dungiven, 10.15am at the graves of Vols Kealy, O’Carolan and Kilmartin and hunger striker Kevin Lynch.

Donegal

Wreath-laying ceremonies at Doneyloup, Castlefin, Clady Bridge will take place over the Easter weekend. Drumboe, Easter Sunday, assemble Old Fire Station, Stranorlar for march to the Drumboe Martyrs Memorial, 2.30pm.

Down

Easter Sunday 10.30am, Assemble St. Mary’s Cemetery, Newry for commemoration and wreath-laying.

Dublin

Easter Sunday, laying of wreath and the reading of the 1916 Proclamation at the Eamonn Ceannt Monument, Sundrive Park, Crumlin at 12 noon, followed by commemoration at Deansgrange Cemetery, 1pm. Easter Monday, assemble Garden of Remembrance, 1.45pm for march to GPO, O’Connell Street, Dublin for 2pm.

Fermanagh

Easter Sunday, Roslea at the monument to the Roslea Martyrs, 2.30pm

Galway

Holy Saturday, wreath-laying ceremony, Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard, 7pm. Assemble at Cathedral for parade to Liam Mellows Memorial, Eyre Square, Galway city, Easter Sunday, 11am. Republican Plot, Donaghpatrick, Headford, Easter Sunday, assemble Queally’s Cross, Cahirlistrane, 3pm.

Kerry

Holy Saturday, wreath-laying ceremony, Republican Plot, Castleisland Cemetery, 2pm. Easter Sunday, Cahersiveen, assemble 2.30pm at the Monument, The Square. Tralee, Easter Sunday, assemble at Denny Street at 2pm for parade to Republican Plot, Rath Cemetery. Easter Sunday, Killarney, wreath-laying ceremony at Republican Monument. Easter Monday, Republican Plot, Listowel, wreath-laying ceremony, assemble at graveyard gates, 2.30pm.

Kildare/West Wicklow

HolySaturday, Republican Plot, St Corban’s Cemetery, Naas, 12 noon. Easter Monday, wreaths will be laid throughout the county.

Kilkenny

Holy Saturday, Wreath-laying ceremony, Rathciaran, Mooncoin, 12.15pm.

Leitrim

Holy Saturday, Aughnasheelin, near Ballinamore, 4pm.

Limerick

Easter Monday, wreath-laying ceremony, Republican Plot, Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

London

Easter Monday, Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Road, Hendon at the grave of Paddy Hartigan. Meet at main gate 12 noon.

Longford

Easter Sunday, commemoration at the grave of Barney Casey, Old Killoe Cemetery, 3pm.

Louth

Wreath-laying ceremony at the Republican Plot, St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dundalk, 1pm.

Mayo

Kilkelly, Easter Monday, 12 noon, assemble at Church gate and parade to East Mayo Brigade Memorial on main Sligo-Galway Road.

Meath

Easter Sunday. wreath-laying ceremony at grave of Vol George McDermott, Ardbracken, 1pm.

Monaghan

Easter Sunday, Commemoration, Urbleshanny Cemetery, Scotstown, at grave of Vol Seamus McElwaine, 2pm.

New York

Easter Sunday, 10am, St John’s Cemetery, Middle Village, NY Queens NY. Grave location: Section 043, Row: A, Plot 027, Grave: 013

Offaly

Wreath-laying ceremonies throughout the county.

Roscommon

Easter Sunday, at the grave of Bernard Gaffey in Drum Cemetery, Athlone. Parade will assemble at Drum Church for 3.30pm and proceed to cemetery headed by a colour party and Raheen Pipe Band.

Sligo

Holy Saturday, wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial to Sligo’s Noble Six on Ben Bulben, 11am; Easter Sunday, wreath-laying ceremony at Republican Plot, Sligo Cemetery, 11am.

Tipperary

Easter Sunday, Commemoration, Hunger Strike Memorial, Banba Square, Nenagh, 10am. Easter Sunday, wreath-laying ceremonies at the graves of Joe Mangan and on the Old Barrack Wall to four Republicans who were shot in front of a Free State firing squad on the January 15, 1923, Frederick Burke, Ileigh, Martin O’Shea, Borrisoleigh, Pat Russell, Thurles, and Patrick McNamara, Ballina.

Tyrone

Holy Saturday, 5pm, wreath-laying ceremony, Carrickmore.

Westmeath

Details of Easter commemorations will be published on the Republican Sinn Fein-Midlands Facebook page. Wreaths will be laid throughout the county.

Wexford

Easter Sunday, 11am, wreath-laying ceremony in Crosstown Cemetery at the Republican Plot, 10am. 3pm, assemble at Old Dunne’s car Park, Crescent Quay, Wexford through the town and march to the Republican Garden of Remembrance, Hill Street for commemoration.

NATIONAL 1916 COMMEMORATION COMMITTEE

Easter Monday, April 17th. Assemble Garden of Remembrance 11.30AM Depart 12 Noon Sharp march to GPO, Reading of Proclamation March to Arbour Hill, Speakers & Laying of Wreaths All Republican, Socialist & Community Groups Welcome

1916 SOCIETIES DUBLIN

Easter Saturday, 12pm. Assemble at GPO, Dublin. Annual Easter 1916 Commemoration organised by Sean Heuston Independent Society

EIRIGI

Easter Monday, April 17th, 1.15pm. Assemble at the gates of Milltown Cemetery. Main speaker: Breandan Mac Cionnaith.

SAORADH

National Easter commemoration. Assembling at Free Derry corner at 2pm on Easter Monday and marching to the city centre with flute bands and prominent speakers in attendance.

Newry: Saturday 15th April, 10.00 am, wreath laying ceremony, Republican plot, St. Mary’s cemetery.

Portadown: Saturday 15th April, 4.30 pm, assemble at the carpet factory, lower Garvaghy Road for march to the Republican plot in St. John’s cemetery (bands in attendance) Prominent speaker.

Derrymacash: Easter Sunday 16th April, 10.30 am, wreath laying ceremony, Republican plot, Derrymacash cemetery.

Lurgan: Easter Sunday 16th April, 11.00 am, wreath laying ceremony, Republican plot, St. Colman’s cemetery.

WORKERS’ PARTY

Easter Sunday, 16th April. Belfast 2.30pm Beechmount Ave. Dublin 12pm Arbour Hill. Waterford 12pm Green Street. Cork 12pm St Finbarr’s Cemetary.

NATIONAL GRAVES ASSOCIATION

Easter Sunday, 16th April. Assemble Beachmount Ave, 1pm. Parade leaves 1.30pm sharp. Speaker: Pearse Doherty TD

IRSP

Easter Sunday, 16th April. Assemble 11am Dunville Park, Falls Road, Belfast.