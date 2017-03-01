Martin McGuinness has died

The death has been announced of Martin McGuinness, Sinn Fein’s chief negotiator in the peace process. He passed away early this morning at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

He had been diagnosed with a rare and serious disease in December. His last political act was to resign as Deputy First Minister in January and bring down the Stormont Executive.

A former member of the IRA’s Army Council, he led Sinn Fein into power-sharing government in the Six Counties.

Speaking this morning, Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams said: “Throughout his life Martin showed great determination, dignity and humility and it was no different during his short illness.

“He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the re-unification of his country.

“But above all he loved his family and the people of Derry and he was immensely proud of both.

“On behalf of republicans everywhere we extend our condolences to Bernie, Fiachra, Emmett, Fionnuala and Grainne, grandchildren and the extended McGuinness family.”

I measc Laochra na nGael go raibh a anam.