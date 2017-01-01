Derry hit by PSNI raids, searches

Protests are being organised following a series of heavy-handed police raids on the home of republican activists over the Christmas and New Year period.

Saoradh said that in one case, militarised PSNI units stole presents and towed away a family car on the eve of Christmas. The raids have continued with the latest taking place in Derry on Tuesday.

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly hit out at what he has described as a ‘intimidation campaign’ by the PSNI against republicans in the city.

“There’s been a heavy presence of PSNI in the Creggan area since Christmas,” said Cllr Donnelly. “They have this area flooded and there have been a large number of stop and searches. Searches are happening up here two to three times a day.”

Cllr Donnelly said that Creggan residents were unhappy with the situation. “There was a home raided today in Lislane Drive by heavily armed police officers, there have been a number of house raids here recently including one in the Ballymagowan area last week.”

On 23rd January, Saoradh said it would protest at Belfast City Hall against MI5-directed British Policing in Ireland and ongoing State Harassment of Republican activists. The protest is taking place to coincide with an event hosted by Belfast ‘Policing and Community Safety Partnership’ (PCSP), a policing body made up of PSNI personnel, representatives of the Stormont political parties and loyalists.

Saoradh said: “Under the facade of being an ‘accountability mechanism’ that empowers communities, the PCSP is instead used to promote, endorse and advocate on behalf of Britain’s frontline force in Ireland. A police force that is the most heavily armed in Europe, with the most draconian legislation at its disposal and directed by Britain’s intelligence service MI5.

“Saoradh shall be mobilising to demonstrate our opposition to all of the above, and hereby publicly invite all other Republican, Socialist and Progressive organisations and individuals to join this protest.”