Bloody Sunday March for Justice 2017

Events to mark the annual commemoration of the Bloody Sunday massacre begin this week in Derry building to the march and rally on Sunday, January 29. A look at this year’s context and the programme of events, which are spread over two weeks.

ONE WORLD, ONE STRUGGLE

Bloody Sunday was inflicted on the people of Derry. But it has resonated around the world. It is a local issue relevant to people everywhere.

Over the 45 years since British paratroopers erupted into the working-class Bogside area with rifles spitting death at civil rights marchers, representatives of victims of State violence from both sides of the Atlantic, from Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere, have travelled to Derry to take part in the annual commemoration and give substance to the idea of ‘One World, One Struggle’.

The British Government still sets its face Iike flint against telling the full truth about the Derry massacre. A long Inquiry reported in 2010 that all the dead and wounded had been unlawfully shot. Despite this, the Report stopped well short of proposing prosecution of the killers - and pointed no finger of`blame at the senior military officers who had sent the Paras in, or at the politicians who had connived at the assault and then orchestrated a cover-up.

This is always the way when it comes to the violence of imperialism.

Only the persistence of family members and their supporters forced a police investigation. We await the outcome. One reason the British authorities fear the facts about Bloody Sunday is that this massacre cannot be ascribed to warring Irish factions. This was an authentically British atrocity.

Past commemorations have featured African Americans, Palestinians, former Guantanamo prisoners, victims of police violence in Britain etc., as well as members of other families bereaved by murder here in the North, in many cases murder inflicted by State agents and then systematically lied about to protect the same undercover agents.

Lectures, debates and cultural events are highlighted, economic struggles, women’s rights, gay rights, the rights of the environment, and many other examples of`oppression. We have commemorated, too, the killing of other innocent people by non-State groups - Dublin Monaghan, Birmingham, Shankill, Greysteel, the Ormeau bookies, etc.

We believe that the programme we have produced this year puts Bloody Sunday in its proper context, an extreme example of the fact that, commonly, it’s innocent people who pose no threat to anyone who bear the brunt of conflict.

The trek towards truth and justice has been long and sometimes arduous. But we keep on keeping on because the cause is just and gives good example to the one world in which we all struggle.

MAIN EVENTS

Mon 23rd Jan 2017

7.30pm: Film: Snowden

This powerful political thriller tells the story of the key events that lead Edward Snowden to break ranks and reveal the truth of what the NSA is doing. Directed by Oliver Stone.

Venue: Nerve Centre Admission 3 pounds

Tues 24th Jan 2017

7.30pm: Film: The Coming War On China

The latest film by John Pilgner tells the story the news isn’t telling. Itdoesitby laying out the facts on the ground. It’s not just a warning but an inspiring story of resistance too.

Venue: Nerve Centre Admission 3 pounds

Wed 25th Jan 2017

7.30pm: Panel Discussion: Internment Then and Now

Former Long Kesh internee Francie McGuigan will speak about his experiences and about how the British government continues to employ a more refined form of internment here today. Joanne Donnelly, spokesperson for the ‘Craigavon Two’ campaign will outline the background to the imprisonment of Brendan McConville and John Paul Wootton. Former internee, Moazzam Begg will speak of his imprisonment in Guantanamo Bay by the American government and will locate the use of internment in a more global context.

Venue: City Hotel Admission: Free

Thur 26th Jan 2017

7.30pm: In Conversation: Climate Change, Nonviolence, & A Spirituality for Our Times

Perhaps the most pressing question facing us, is how do weliveourresistancetothe injustice and violence we are embeddedin? This talk by Alastair McIntosh and in conversation with Bernadette McAliskey will explore the question with a focus on our response to climate change threat.

Venue: City Hotel Admission: Free

Fri 27th Jan 2017

6.00pm: Film + Q&A: ‘I Daniel Blake’

Ken Loach’s acclaimed film tells the story of an out of work joiner and a young single mother driven to despair by bureaucratic red tape. Winner of the prestigious Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival some months ago the film was written by Loach’s longtime collaborator Paul Laverty, who will be present and will participate in a Q & A session after the screening.

Venue: Brunswick Cinema Admission: 4 pounds

Sat 28th Jan 2017

12pm: Panel Discussion: ‘Stepping Stones To Justice’ This event will explore families experiences of various truth and justice mechanisms employed by the British state here. Chaired by Prof. Patricia Lundy, speakers include family members: Eileen McKeown (Ballymurphy Massacre Campaign) who lost her father Joseph Corr, Liam Wray (Bloody Sunday families) who lost his brother Jim and Eugene Reavey who lost his brothers, Brian, John Martin and Anthony. Niall Murphy from KRW Law, Belfast will provide legal context to the inquiries act, HET, Inquests etc.

Venue: Pilots Row Admission: Free

3.00 pm: Open Forum Discussion: The State We’re In

This event will take the form of a public conversation exploring a range of contemporary issues, which will include: rights for the unemployed, the housing crisis, alcohol/drug addiction and suicide, woman’s rights and the environment.

Invited Speakers Include: Paul Gallagher, Derry & Strabane Independant Councillor Rosi Leonard, Apollo House Occupation Dublin. Dessie Donnelly Participation and the Practice of Rights Group, Belfast. Grainne Griffin, Abortion Rights Campaign. Cormac McAleer from Save Our Sperrins Campaign. Martin Connolly, Community Addiction Task Force.

Venue: Pilots Row Admission: Free

12-5.00: Book Fair: Radical Book Fair

Derry’s first ever Radical Book Fair, will play host to 12 booksellers from across Ireland and beyond offering books that are hard to find in more mainstream book shops.

Venue: Pilots Row Admission: Free

7.30: Panel Discussion: You’ll Never Walk Alone

Having recently come through a gruelling inquest process, Sheila Coleman, Hillsborough Justice Campaign, will talk about the Liverpool families long running campaign for truth and justice for the 96.

Marcia Rigg’s brother Sean died in a Brixton police station in 2008 after prolonged restraint by police officers. Marcia will talk about her families campaign for their brother and her work with the London based ‘United Families & Friends Campaign’.

Belfast man Raymond McCord has been campaigning since 1997 following the murder of his son Raymond junior by the loyalist Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF). Raymond carried out his own investigation, discovering that his son’s murder had been sanctioned by Mark Haddock, a senior UVF member and a protected police informer.

Venue: City Hotel Admission: Free

Sun 29th Jan 2017

2.30: March and Rally: “One World One Struggle”

We are honoured that this years rally will be addressed by Sheila Coleman of the Hillsborough Justice Campaign.

Assemble: Creggan Shops, Rally: Free Derry Wall

Fri 3rd Feb 2017

8.pm: Drama: “The Olive Tree”

A rainy day in Dublin, a jaded Tesco employee rips a boycott sticker off a bottle of olive oil and the Palestinian olive tree of history comes to life before her...

A magical realist journey into the stories and struggles of Palestine, past, present and future. ‘The Olive Tree’ - Katie O’Kelly’s solo play about life in Palestine.

Venue: The Playhouse Admission: Free

