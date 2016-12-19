Irish Republican News · December 10, 2016 IRISH REPUBLICAN NEWS: Remember republican prisoners at Christmas Remember republican prisoners at Christmas December is the month when thoughts are traditionally with Irish republican prisoners, and vigils have been taking place in their honour. The following is a recent list of those who are supported by the two largest Irish republican prisoner welfare organisations, underneath their addresses. IRPWA PRISONERS Roe 4, Maghaberry Prison, Old Road Ballinderry Upper, Lisburn BT28 2PT: Dee Duffy

Shea Reynolds

Ciaran Magee

Brendan McConville

Sean McVeigh

Luke O’ Neil

Anto Davidson

Christie Robinson

Barry Concannon

Jason Ceulmans

Damien Harkin

Neil Hegarty

Nathan Hastings

Seamus McLaughlin

Barry Petticrew

Darren Poleon

Brian Walsh

Martin McGilloway (CSU) E3/E4 Portlaoise Prison, Dublin Road, Portlaoise, County Laois: Michael Finlay

Dean Byrne

Patrick Brennan

John Troy

Sean Connolly

Stephen Hendrick

Pierce Moran

John McGrail

Tony Carroll

Brian Walsh

Kevin Devlan COGUS PRISONERS Roe Hse. Maghaberry Prison, Old Road Ballinderry Upper, Lisburn BT28 2PT: Phil O’Donnell

Conor Hughes

Gerard Flanagan

Carl Reilly

Tony Taylor

Ta Mc Williams

Ciaran Mc Laughlin

Paddy O’ Neill E2 Portlaoise Prison, Dublin Road, Portlaoise, County Laois: Charles Anthony Deery

Garret Mulley

Seamus McGrane