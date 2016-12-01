Child’s trauma after seeing father attacked by riot squad

There was a serious incident at Maghaberry prison last weekend when three republican prisoners were dragged from the visiting area by the riot squad, and one was beaten to the ground and assaulted.

At the start of the public visiting session, a female warder with a history of hostility to republicans objected to prisoner Dee Duffy speaking to a friend, who was on another visit.

After a brief altercation, the warder called for the Riot Squad. The Riot Squad rushed in, but left, but only to return when the row reignited. Prisoners Sean McVeigh, Shea Reynolds and Jason Ceulmans attempted to resolve the situation but were immediately attacked. Jason Ceulmans was hit with batons and pulled to the ground, sustaining injuries. All three were then dragged out of the visiting area and taken to the punishment wing. One young child was left visibly traumatised having watched his father suffer an assault by the riot squad and then get dragged away.

This incident comes on the back of a number of others involving republican prisoners’ visitors and their legal representatives in recent weeks. The Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association said it was concerned that there was an orchestrated attempt by warders to increase tensions and create conflict.

“This vicious attack on Republican Prisoners by the notorious Riot Squad took place in full view of children who were visiting their family members,” the group said.

“The IRPWA unreservedly condemn the brutality inflicted on republican prisoners yesterday in Maghaberry and we are also deeply concerned that so little regard was displayed to the young children who witnessed the violence. What should have been a loving visit with their family member was instead turned into a traumatic experience which will no doubt stay with them for years to come.”