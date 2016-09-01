Documents reveal British Army likely shot single mother

A judicial review is being heard in connection with the discovery that the British Crown forces concealed the truth about the suspected military killing of a woman in west Belfast for more than 40 years.

Counsel for the family of Jean Smyth argued in Belfast High Court that the discovery of documents pointing towards undercover soldiers carrying out the shooting undermines the possibility a new impartial police investigation.

The 24-year-old mother of one was killed by a single shot to the head as she sat in a car on the Glen Road in June 1972.

At the time the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) informed her family that it was probably an IRA gunman who opened fire. But records uncovered in London two years ago suggest the British Army’s murderous Military Reaction Force (MRF) fired shots in the area and were involved in the killing.

Ms Smyth’s family have issued judicial review proceedings because the PSNI lacks the necessary independence to carry out a fresh probe.

In court this week Hugh Southey QC, for the family, said there was now fresh evidence linking the British state’s own agents to the killing of an innocent citizen.

“There’s material to suggest the MRF was involved in the systematic abuse of force,” he said.

“There’s a rigorous need for investigation in circumstances where there’s reason to believe the truth has in the past been concealed both by army and police officers.

“It may well be the case that the family have not been told the truth for in excess of 40 years.”