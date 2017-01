The centenary year of the 1916 Rising ends with new optimism over a campaign of direct action against inequality headed by a motley group of musicians, actors and writers. However, the sight of thousands of people braving the cold to receive food handouts in Dublin and Limerick has highlighted the scale of the challenge.

Events in Ireland are turbulent and fast-changing.

With constant developments in the North and South, an economic crisis, a troubled peace process, and shifting political alignments and fortunes, there is a lot to keep up with.

